New Delhi

Yamaha R15 Range Offered With Rs 5,000 Discount

Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Jan 05, 2026, 01:40 PM
Key Highlights
  • Yamaha R15 gets a price cut effective January 5, 2026
  • Prices now start at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Over 1 million units produced in India

India Yamaha Motor has announced an anniversary scheme for its R15 range as part of Yamaha Motor’s 70th anniversary celebrations. Effective from January 5, 2026, all variants of the R15 receive a price reduction of Rs 5,000. With the revised prices in place, the entry-level R15 S is now priced at Rs 1,50,700, the R15 V4 costs Rs 1,66,200, and the range-topping R15 M is available at Rs 1,81,100 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha R15 V4 top 10 sport bikes carandbike edited 1

Alongside the price revision, Yamaha also mentioned that cumulative production of the R15 has crossed the one-million-unit milestone. Since its introduction, the R15 has remained one of the most recognisable entry-level sportbikes in India, steadily carving out a space in the performance motorcycle segment and garnering attention from younger riders and first-time sportbike buyers.

R15 edited

The Yamaha R15 made its India debut in 2008 and was priced at Rs 97,425 (ex-showroom). At the time, it stood out for introducing features such as a liquid-cooled engine and Yamaha’s Deltabox frame to the segment. The second-generation R15 followed in 2011 and brought notable updates, including an aluminium swingarm and the launch of the more comfort-focused R15 S variant.

In 2018, Yamaha introduced the R15 V3.0, which arrived with LED lighting, a slip-and-assist clutch, and a heavily updated 155 cc engine. The current-generation R15 V4.0 was launched in 2021 and continues to be sold alongside the R15 S and R15 M.

2021 Yamaha YZF R15 V4 Review 2022 08 25 T13 12 44 081 Z

Powering the R15 range is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch.

