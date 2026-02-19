KTM 390, 250 Adventure Offered With Free Accessories And 10-Year Extended Warranty

KTM India has announced a new set of benefits for customers purchasing the 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure models, which includes complimentary accessories valued at Rs 12,748 along with a 10-year extended warranty. The offer was revealed through the brand’s official social media channels and will remain valid until February 28, 2026.

As part of this limited-period scheme, buyers will receive a range of complimentary accessories. These include a mudflap extension, lower fender, headlamp protector, centre stand, touring seat, and a motorcycle cover. KTM states that the combined value of these items is Rs 12,748, and they are currently being bundled with both the motorcycles until the end of February.

Alongside the accessory package, KTM is also offering an extended warranty for up to 10 years on the 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure. This coverage is likely applicable for either 10 years or a specified kilometre limit, whichever is reached first. However, we advise confirming the exact terms and conditions with their nearest authorised KTM dealership.

Powering the 390 Adventure is a 399cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and has a bi-directional quickshifter.

The 250 Adventure, on the other hand, is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed gearbox continues its duty, assisted with a bi-directional quick shifter.