TVS Apache RTX Vs Suzuki V-Strom SX Comparison Review
- The TVS Apache RTX 300 is priced from Rs. 1.99 lakh
- The Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX is priced at Rs. 1.98 lakh
- Both bikes promise versatility and adventure touring capability
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
Adventure touring. It’s a term we throw around easily – but what does it really mean? Is it the romance of clocking endless highway miles? Does it mean the occasional gravel trail on a Sunday morning? Or does it mean having the confidence to ride until the tarmac fades away and the real journey begins?
In India’s fiercely contested entry-level ADV segment, two motorcycles attempt to answer that question in very different ways. TVS Motor Company believes its new Apache RTX is built for all of it – touring, trails and everything in between. It’s positioned as a do-it-all machine for riders who want versatility without compromise.
But standing firmly in the Apache RTX’s path is the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX – a motorcycle that has already earned a reputation as a dependable, no-nonsense light tourer with genuine everyday usability. The V-Strom 250 SX has already earned its stripes – and a loyal following.
Both bikes sit in the same price bracket of around Rs. 2 lakh - give or take. Both promise adventure. Yet their philosophies couldn’t be more different.
Which one delivers the smarter package today? And for V-Strom SX owners, is the Apache RTX compelling enough to switch to TVS?
We spent a few days with both bikes to get some answers.
Design & Road Presence
The Apache RTX has undeniable visual drama. It has the stance, proportions and visual mass of a motorcycle which is much bigger than its modest 300 cc, single-cylinder engine promises. With its tall windscreen, sculpted fuel tank and accessory ADV hardware – hand guards, crash protection, bash plate and luggage rack – it exudes a seriousness of purpose that is hard to ignore. There’s more than a hint of big-bike inspiration in its silhouette, reminiscent of machines like the Triumph Tiger 800 XrX.
Park it beside the Suzuki and the difference in intent becomes obvious. The V-Strom 250 SX, derived from the Suzuki Gixxer 250 platform, wears its adventure styling convincingly, but remains fundamentally road-focussed. A 19-inch front wheel and upright ergonomics give it the right stance, yet its proportions feel leaner, more urban, more understated.
If road presence is your metric, the Apache RTX makes the stronger first impression. It looks every bit the “proper” adventure tourer.
Features & Tech
The Suzuki’s appeal lies in its simple approach to the features it’s kitted out with. Dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation via an LCD cluster – that’s largely the extent of its features list. There’s no traction control, no ride modes, no electronic indulgence. It’s honest and straightforward.
The Apache RTX, by contrast, feels almost disruptive at this price point. Four ride modes – Urban, Rain, Tour and Rally – allow you to tailor the bike’s behaviour to conditions. Rear ABS is disabled in Rally mode, and advanced features (at least at this price point) like traction control and cruise control are standard across variants. The Top trim adds a bi-directional quickshifter, while the Built-to-Order (BTO) version adds on fully adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system and a brass coated chain.
There’s even map mirroring, allowing full navigation display from your smartphone, and adaptive headlight intensity that adjusts to ambient light conditions.
For the tech-savvy rider, the Apache RTX offers simply more – actually, far more – than anything else in this segment, or even one above it.
Engine Character: Excitement Vs Efficiency
At the heart of the Apache RTX lies the new 299 cc, RTX-D4 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, tuned for mid-range urgency and a lively top end. Past 5,000 rpm, it comes with an audible intake growl and a decisive surge of power. It cruises comfortably at 100-110 kmph and pushes forward to 130 kmph at 9,000 rpm with more in reserve.
Top speed is capped at 145 kmph, but being a small single-cylinder engine, the vibes start creeping in once you cross 6,500 rpm, smoothening out and then the buzz coming in again just below 9,000 rpm. Over longer hours, you will feel some buzz on the pegs and the handlebar, but those vibes don’t take away your riding experience or tire you out.
Keep the engine spinning between 6,000 and 8,000 rpm and it feels genuinely engaging. It begs to be revved, and you will be tempted to twist open the throttle every now and then on the Apache RTX. But performance comes at a cost. In mixed riding conditions, the RTX 300 returned approximately 25 kmpl in our tests, stretching to just about 30 kmpl on the highway.
The V-Strom 250’s oil-cooled engine tells a different story. Less powerful on paper, it delivers its performance with linear smoothness and predictable response. Its sweet spot lies between 95-100 kmph, where it feels refined and relaxed.
Yes, there are mild vibrations around 3,500 rpm and 5,500 rpm, but they never escalate into discomfort. Fuel efficiency is where the Suzuki asserts dominance – returning roughly around 37.5 kmpl in mixed use and 40 kmpl on open highways if you don’t push it too hard. For long-distance touring, that translates directly into superior range and fewer fuel stops.
|TVS Apache RTX
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|Engine Displacement
|299 cc
|249 cc
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC, 4 Valve
|Single-Cylinder, Oil-Cooled, SOHC
|Maximum Power
|35.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|26.14 bhp @ 9,300 rpm
|Peak Torque
|28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|22.2 Nm @ 7,300 rpm
|Average Fuel Economy (Tested)
|27.5 kmpl
|37.5 kmpl
Ride & Handling: True ADV Cred
Suspension is where the Apache RTX and the V-Strom SX part ways most decisively. The Suzuki can handle broken roads and mild trails, but its shorter suspension travel and road bias reveal its core identity: it’s more sport-tourer than true adventure bike.
The TVS, however, feels genuinely capable off the beaten path. Its longer travel suspension absorbs rough terrain with confidence and composure, taking on trails and terrain that belies its cast alloy wheels.
|TVS Apache RTX
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|Frame Type
|Steel Trellis Frame
|Steel Diamond Frame
|Front Suspension
|41 mm USD forks, 180 mm travel
|Telescopic coil spring, oil damped, 120 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock with floating piston, 180 mm travel
|Monoshock with coil spring & oil damping; 120 mm travel
|Front Tyre
|110/80-19
|100/90-19
|Rear Tyre
|150/70-17
|140/70-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12.5 Litres
|12 Litres
The RTX still maintains poise through twisty sections of tarmac that rivals the V-Strom 250 SX. Its ride is plush yet controlled, though noticeable front-end dive under hard braking requires some getting used to.
TVS Apache RTX Issues
During the launch ride in the mountains, we had reported inconsistent fuelling in the Apache RTX. And that inconsistency remains. It’s not something which is always there, but the throttle seems to lose power every now and then, particularly when changing gears. I first noticed this on a rainy morning and thought it was the case of the traction control being too sensitive. With several runs, first, with the TC off and the quickshifter on and off, I managed to trace the issue to the quickshifter.
Otherwise, the bi-directional quickshifter works fine - both upshifts and downshifts are seamless, but every now and then, right after the shift, the throttle seems to lose power. Switching off the quickshifter, which is easy to do, solved this problem. Knowing how TVS has improved the RR310 with every iteration, we expect the company to sort out this issue as well. In the end, the RTX-D4 is still a brand-new engine from TVS and how it fares in the long run is a subject for another day.
There were minor quality issues on our test unit as well – more the service centre’s overlook than any real issue with the motorcycle as such. The handlebar was loose, and the bash plate was making a racket, particularly when accelerating through the gears. We had to send the bike back to the TVS service centre to fix those issues. But once sorted, the RTX delivered a composed, confident ride across varied terrain.
Ergonomics & Weight: Comfort Vs Agility
Both bikes feature 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, but the TVS offers wider tyres. Both have identical 835 mm seat heights, yet they feel distinct in practice. The Apache RTX offers a more neutral, upright riding posture, closer to what one expects from a traditional ADV. Stand-up ergonomics while riding off-road are particularly well-sorted. It feels spacious and accommodating, almost perfect for my 5’9” build.
However, at 180 kg kerb weight, it is 13 kg heavier than the Suzuki. While the weight largely disappears once in motion, it’s noticeable at crawling speeds and during parking manoeuvres.
The shape of the V-Strom’s slightly flared out seat makes it feel marginally taller despite an identical seat height of 835 mm. Riders of shorter stature may find the Suzuki slightly daunting, while the Apache RTX’s seat design makes it feel more accessible.
The Suzuki’s handlebar reach is slightly sportier, leaning towards a street-bike posture, rather than an upright adventure touring one. What it lacks is outright off-road stance, particularly in the stand-up riding posture, but it compensates for with lighter, more manageable behaviour in traffic.
|TVS Apache RTX
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|Kerb Weight
|180 kg
|167 kg
|Seat Height
|835 mm
|835 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|205 mm
Pricing & Value
The Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX is offered in a single variant priced at Rs. 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom). The base Apache RTX is priced similarly at Rs. 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), with the Top variant coming in at Rs. 2.14 lakh (Ex-showroom) and the range-topping BTO variant with adjustable suspension and other frills priced at Rs. 2.34 lakh (Ex-showroom).
|TVS Apache RTX
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|Base
|₹ 1.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
|-
|Top
|₹ 2.14 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
|₹ 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|BTO
|₹ 2.34 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
|-
Verdict
The Suzuki V-Strom SX remains what it has always been: a dependable, refined, fuel-efficient tourer that does its job and does it well. It’s easy to live with, easy to ride, and reassuringly predictable. No wonder then, that the V-Strom SX was crowned the car&bike Motorcycle of the Year in 2023.
However, in 2026, TVS has upped the game. The Apache RTX 300 represents ambition. It pushes boundaries in terms of features, equipment and off-road intent. It feels modern, undeniably exciting and offers superb bang for your buck which is difficult to ignore.
There are still areas of improvement – particularly in service consistency which our readers and viewers have been pointing out time and again. And of course, the occasional quirk in its electronics package. But if TVS continues improving the platform as it has done in past models, the Apache RTX 300 could redefine expectations in this segment.
If your definition of adventure prioritises range, reliability and calm touring manners, the Suzuki remains a compelling choice.
But if you crave versatile capability, technology and the thrill of riding something that feels larger than its displacement suggests, the Apache RTX 300 is difficult to ignore.
In 2026, the entry-level ADV conversation has changed. And the RTX is the reason why.
TVS Apache RTX Vs Suzuki V-Strom SX Comparison Review Gallery:
