TVS Motor Company has entered the popular entry-level adventure touring segment with the new Apache RTX. Based on the new 299cc RTXD4 single-cylinder engine, the Apache RTX 300 boasts of a feature-rich package with four ride modes, traction control, cruise control and smartphone connectivity with map mirroring. TVS calls the RTX as “Rally Tourer Extreme” designed for adventure touring as well as mild off-road duties.

At an introductory starting price of ₹1.99 lakh and boasting of a long list of segment-best features, the Apache RTX intends to shake up the segment.

Boasting of decades of rally experience, TVS intends to shake up the segment with an attractive starting price of ₹ 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). Is it promising enough? We spent the better part of a day with it in the back roads of beautiful Himachal to get a sense of what it offers.

The TVS Apache RTX definitely has road presence with its typical ADV design and silhouette.

Design & Ergonomics

The Apache RTX 300’s design is typical adventure bike. The tall-ish and purposeful stance may not scream “off-road” but it highlights the bike’s touring-oriented personality. A tall windshield, wide handlebar, and a comfortable seat, if it’s the long haul one is looking for, the Apache RTX is promising, offering a comfortable perch for the rider and good wind protection. A kerb weight of 180 kg makes it quite manageable to push around, although the 835 mm seat height may feel a tad daunting for riders of shorter height.

Alloy wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear) with 180mm suspension travel underscore the Apache RTX 300's touring-oriented personality.

The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, shod with Eurogrip block-pattern tyres, to offer good traction and grip on different surfaces. From some angles, the TVS Apache RTX appears inspired by bigger European adventure tourers. In fact, the stance and silhouette makes it look like a baby Tiger. In all, it has solid presence and definitely makes a strong impression in the looks department.

The 5-inch TFT display of the Apache RTX is well laid-out with good visibility and a long list of features.

Features & Tech

TVS has loaded the Apache RTX to the gills with a long list of premium features. Ride by wire with four ride modes (Urban, Tour, Rain and Rally) adjust throttle response, as well as ABS and traction control to suit different conditions. During our test ride, I started with Tour and soon switched over to Rally, which I maintained for the rest of the day. Cruise control is standard across all variants, although the twisty mountain roads didn’t offer us a chance to test it out.

Standard cruise control and four ride modes across variants will be welcomed by most entry-level adventure riders.

The Top and Built to Order (BTO) variants get dedicated switchgear which makes navigating through the menus on the 5-inch TFT screen easy and intuitive. Bluetooth connectivity with the TVS SmartXonnect app also opens up Google Maps mirroring, a handy feature to have - for city rides as well as for longer adventures. Then there’s ride data and other features as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) offered on the BTO version, along with fully-adjustable suspension.

The RTXD4 299cc has friendly and linear power delivery - not intimidating but not quite thrilling as well.

Engine & Performance

The new 299cc RTXD4 engine is a single-cylinder, four-valve engine which boasts of an output of 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Power delivery is linear and friendly, and this will be a boon to new adventure riders which will appreciate the engine’s character and personality. But more experienced riders may be left wanting for some more shove in the low and mid-range of the engine’s rev range.

Our test route was through backroads in Himachal Pradesh which included all kinds of surfaces.

The 6-speed gearbox is precise and the bi-directional quickshifter works well, with only an occasional hiccup experienced while downshifting. Our test route did not offer straight roads to test cruising speeds, so we will have to reserve our verdict for the engine’s performance and character at triple digit speeds. Upper mid revs are where the RTX feels liveliest, and so long as you keep the engine on the boil, you will be rewarded with decent grunt and pull from the engine’s torque.

The 299 cc, RTXD4, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

On the flip side though, the fuelling was inconsistent. On several occasions, I felt a sudden loss of power while accelerating from second to third gear and from third to fourth. Later, some colleagues from other publications also reported a similar experience. It’s a small issue, but not quite something expected from the brand’s first adventure bike, although we expect the issue to be addressed and sorted out soon.

Handling and ride quality over all kinds of surfaces proved to be impressive and without cause for complaint.

Ride & Handling

What is immediately impressive is the sharp handling and stability of the Apache RTX. On the twisty tarmac roads of our test route, the RTX 300 displayed impressive poise and intuitive handling which translates to confident dynamics. The 41 mm WP upside down fork offers very good front end feel, which impresses immediately as soon as you hit a twisty section.

The chassis and suspension combination work in excellent combination over all kinds of surfaces we encountered - smooth twisty roads, broken tarmac, gravel back roads with some challenging surfaces. The 180 mm suspension travel may not see much on paper, but not once did we feel the suspension to be inadequate or bottom out, at least on the surfaces and trails that we rode through.

As far as segment rivals go, at that price point and positioning, the Apache RTX deserves full marks in dynamics and ride quality - traits which will be appreciated by anyone looking for an adventure tourer at under the Rs. 2.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) price tag.

The Viper Green colour option is available in only the top-spec BTO versions, which also unlocks fully-adjustable suspension, TPMS and a brass-coated drive chain.

Prices, Variants & Competition

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three variants - Base, Top and Built to Order (BTO). Priced at Rs. 1,99,000 (Ex-showroom), the Base variant offers superb value and gets four ride modes, ABS and traction control, as well as cruise control. The Top variant, priced at Rs. 2,14,000 (Ex-showroom) unlocks more features including Bluetooth connectivity, map mirroring for navigation, a bi-directional quickshifter as well as a variable intensity headlight.

The Built to Order (BTO) variant, priced at Rs. 2,29,000 (Ex-showroom) is the fully-loaded variant and offers the best value and additional features such as fully-adjustable suspension, a brass coated chain and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Viper Green colour option is only available in the BTO variant, along with Metallic Blue, Lightning Black and Tarn Bronze.

Variant Launch Price (Ex-showroom) Base ₹ 1.99 Lakh Top ₹ 2.14 Lakh Built to Order (BTO) ₹ 2.29 Lakh

For anyone looking at more off-road capability at that price point, the Hero XPulse 210 and Yezdi Adventure are products that can be considered. For those looking at touring, the Suzuki V-Strom SX and the KTM 250 Adventure are similarly priced but with less power and not as many features that the TVS Apache RTX boasts of. To top it off, the Apache RTX also returned decent fuel economy figures - worst of 29 kmpl and best of 35 kmpl, and while flogging it across twisty mountain roads with broken surfaces and narrow gravel trails.

Friendly and entertaining performance, excellent handling and very good ride quality, combined with tech and features, the Apache RTX makes a strong impression.

Verdict

The new TVS Apache RTX 300 has a lot going for it. Solid road presence, exceptional handling, loaded with features and with performance that is not intimidating for new adventure riders, the Apache RTX ticks off many boxes. In all, for anyone looking for a stylish, well-equipped adventure touring bike that can do both highway cruising and light off-road, the RTX 300 is among the best value proposition entry-level ADVs on sale right now.

It’s versatile for both everyday commutes, highway rides and occasional off-road duties. For anyone looking at such a package, the Apache RTX deserves a serious look. As far as first impressions go, it’s an attractive package and deserves serious consideration for anyone looking at an adventure tourer in that segment and price point.

Watch the TVS Apache RTX video review:





TVS Apache RTX Key Specifications: