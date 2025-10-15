TVS' highly-awaited adventure motorcycle, the Apache RTX 300, has finally been launched at introductory starting prices ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Equipped with an all-new engine, the RTX 300 marks the third category of motorcycle to wear the Apache logo, after the naked and faired series of TVS Apache bikes. The RTX 300 – built on a steel trellis frame – will be available in a total of five colourways – Viper Green, Metallic Blue, Pearl White, Lightning Black and Tarn Bronze.

Which variants is the TVS Apache RTX 300 available in?

The Apache RTX is available in a total of three variants – Base (Rs 1.99 lakh), Top (Rs 2.14 lakh) and Built to Order (BTO, Rs 2.29 lakh). The Top variant adds a Class D headlight with LED daytime running lights, a 5.0-inch TFT dash and a bidirectional quickshifter. The BTO model, meanwhile, gains adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring and a brass-coated chain.

Apache RTX in Viper Green.

Which engine and transmission does the TVS Apache RTX 300 come with?

Powering the Apache RTX 300 is the brand-new, 299.1 cc RTX-D4 engine that was unveiled at the 2024 edition of TVS MotoSoul. This engine has dual overhead camshafts, twin oil pumps, liquid- as well as oil-cooling and a dual separator breather. Peak power output is rated at 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm, and peak torque is 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Apache RTX has an all-new, liquid-cooled engine.

The RTX 300 has a 6-speed transmission with a bi-directional quickshifter, and the motorcycle employs a ride-by-wire throttle system.

Which features are included on the TVS Apache RTX?

The RTX has a 5.0-inch TFT dash with turn-by-turn navigation. Also part of the package is cruise control, and the motorcycle has four ride modes – Rain, Urban, Tour and Rally.

What type of suspension does the TVS Apache RTX 300 employ?

The Apache RTX features a long-travel, gold-finished upside down fork from WP, and a long-travel mono shock with a floating piston.

What size of wheels, tyres and brakes are part of the TVS Apache RTX 300?

The Apache RTX rides on a 110/80-section front, and a 150/70-section rear tyre, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Up front is a 320 mm disc brake with a fixed calliper, and at the back is a 240 mm disc brake with a floating calliper.

How much does the TVS Apache RTX 300 weigh?

Kerb weight for the Apache RTX is rated at 180 kg. The motorcycle measures in at 2,176 mm in length, 885 mm in width and 1,400 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,430 mm.

What is the seat height and ground clearance of the TVS Apache RTX 300?

TVS has given the Apache RTX 300 a seat height of 835 mm, and the motorcycle also has 200 mm of ground clearance.

Which safety features are part of the TVS Apache RTX 300?

TVS has equipped the Apache RTX 300 with two-level traction control, wheelie mitigation and anti-lock braking system with three modes to suit different terrains better.

Which official accessories will be on offer for the TVS Apache RTX 300?

For the RTX, TVS will introduce a series of accessories, including a raised beak fender, rear hugger fender, bash plate, tank guard, knuckle guards, and a USB phone charger. For those keen on touring with the RTX, TVS will also offer a GIVI top box & side panniers with Monolock and quick-release systems.