Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) is the largest passenger car exporter and the second largest car manufacturer in India. Hailing from South Korea, the company was established in India in 1996 and it launched its first product, Santro in September 1998. After a successful run in the country for 16 years, Hyundai discontinued the model in December 2014. The current line of products in Hyundai India’s portfolio includes hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Hyundai India started exporting cars to overseas countries in 1999 and currently it ships some of its popular models to vital international markets in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. Hyundai’s avant-garde manufacturing facility is located near Chennai and the research and development centre, ‘Hyundai Motor India Engineering’ (HMIE) is located in Hyderabad.

Hyundai India offers a total of 16 car models. These consist of 2 Hyundai upcoming cars and 14 new Hyundai cars in India. The list of Hyundai cars in the country comprises 4 hatchback cars, 3 sedan cars, 7 SUV cars. The manufacturer offers 172 petrol variants, 39 diesel variants, 1 electric variant, 13 petrol cng variants. Some of the popular Hyundai cars in India include Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Elite i20, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Creta N Line. As of October 2024, Hyundai has a total of 1013 dealerships spread across 514 cities in India. Check Hyundai car prices, read Hyundai car reviews, watch videos, compare Hyundai cars with cars from other manufacturers and get news alerts from carandbike.com

2024 Hyundai Car Price List in India

Hyundai CarsEx-Showroom Price
Hyundai Creta₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakh
Hyundai Exter₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakh
Hyundai i20₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakh
Hyundai Venue₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakh
Hyundai New Verna₹ 11 - 17.42 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios₹ 5.92 - 8.56 Lakh
Hyundai Tucson₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh
Hyundai Creta N Line₹ 16.82 - 20.91 Lakh
Hyundai Santro₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh
Hyundai 2024 Alcazar₹ 14.99 - 21.55 Lakh
Hyundai Ioniq 5₹ 44.95 Lakh
Hyundai Aura₹ 6.49 - 9.05 Lakh
Hyundai i20 N Line₹ 10 - 12.47 Lakh
Hyundai Venue N Line₹ 12.08 - 13.9 Lakh

Hyundai Car Models and Prices in India

  • Hyundai Creta
    8.4
    HyundaiCreta
    Petrol, Diesel  |  21.80 KM/L  |  Automatic, CVT, DCT, IVT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 11 - 20.15 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 22,832
  • Hyundai Exter
    HyundaiExter
    Petrol, CNG  |  27.00 KM/L  |  AMT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 6.13 - 10.43 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 12,721
  • Hyundai Elite i20
    8.2
    HyundaiElite i20
    Petrol  |  20.35 KM/L  |  IVT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 7.04 - 11.21 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 14,622
  • Hyundai Venue
    8.3
    HyundaiVenue
    Petrol, Diesel  |  22.00 KM/L  |  Automatic, DCT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 7.94 - 13.48 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 16,484
  • Hyundai Verna
    8.5
    HyundaiVerna
    Petrol  |  20.60 KM/L  |  Automatic, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 11 - 17.42 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 22,842
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    8.5
    HyundaiGrand i10 Nios
    Petrol, CNG  |  20.70 KM/L  |  AMT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 5.92 - 8.56 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 12,295
  • Hyundai Tucson
    7.6
    HyundaiTucson
    Petrol, Diesel  |  16.38 KM/L  |  Automatic
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 60,237
  • Hyundai Creta N Line
    HyundaiCreta N Line
    Petrol  |  18.20 KM/L  |  DCT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 16.82 - 20.91 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 34,922
  • Hyundai New Santro
    8
    HyundaiNew Santro
    Petrol, CNG  |  30.48 KM/L  |  AMT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 10,103
  • Hyundai Alcazar
    8.3
    HyundaiAlcazar
    Petrol, Diesel  |  20.40 KM/L  |  Automatic, DCT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 14.99 - 21.55 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 31,117
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5
    8.6
    HyundaiIoniq 5
    Electric  |  610.00 Km/Full Charge  |  Automatic
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 44.95 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 93,309
  • Hyundai Aura
    7.8
    HyundaiAura
    Petrol, CNG  |  28.00 KM/L  |  AMT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 6.49 - 9.05 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 13,464
  • Hyundai i20 N Line
    7.9
    Hyundaii20 N Line
    Petrol  |  20.25 KM/L  |  Automatic, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 9.99 - 12.47 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 20,748
  • Hyundai Venue N Line
    HyundaiVenue N Line
    Petrol  |  17.50 KM/L  |  DCT, Manual
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 12.08 - 13.9 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 25,070
Key Highlights of Hyundai Cars

Popular Models Hyundai Creta , Hyundai Exter , Hyundai Elite i20 , Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Verna
Latest Launches Hyundai Alcazar , Hyundai Venue N Line and Hyundai Creta N Line
Most Expensive Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Rs. 44.95 Lakh)
Affordable Model Hyundai New Santro (Rs. 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh)
Upcoming Model Hyundai New Kona Electric (Dec 2024) and Hyundai Creta EV (Mar 2025)
Fuel Type Petrol, Diesel, Petrol+CNG and Electric

Popular Hyundai Cars Comparison with Similar Cars

  • Kia SeltosHyundai Creta

    vs

    Kia Seltos
    Starts at ₹ 10.9 - 20.35 L
    Hyundai Creta
    Starts at ₹ 11 - 20.15 L
  • Hyundai VernaHonda City

    vs

    Hyundai Verna
    Starts at ₹ 11 - 17.42 L
    Honda City
    Starts at ₹ 12.08 - 16.35 L

Upcoming Hyundai Cars

Discontinued Hyundai Cars

Used Hyundai Cars

  • Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, F F C Okhla, New Delhi
    7.6
    2019 Hyundai Creta
    • 75,344 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 7.75 Lakh
    ₹ 17,357/month emi
    KONCEPT AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. F F C Okhla, New Delhi
  • Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20, F F C Okhla, New Delhi
    8.1
    2018 Hyundai Elite i20
    • 49,002 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 6.4 Lakh
    ₹ 14,334/month emi
    KONCEPT AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. F F C Okhla, New Delhi
  • Used 2019 Hyundai Verna, Rohini Courts, New Delhi
    8.1
    2019 Hyundai Verna
    • 35,238 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 9.25 Lakh
    ₹ 20,717/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. Rohini Courts, New Delhi
  • Used 2020 Hyundai Elite i20, Rohini Courts, New Delhi
    8
    2020 Hyundai Elite i20
    • 64,053 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 5.75 Lakh
    ₹ 12,878/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. Rohini Courts, New Delhi
  • Used 2023 Hyundai Creta, F F C Okhla, New Delhi
    8.9
    2023 Hyundai Creta
    • 13,103 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 12.75 Lakh
    ₹ 26,963/month emi
    KONCEPT AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. F F C Okhla, New Delhi
  • Used 2017 Hyundai Elite i20, Rohini Courts, New Delhi
    7.9
    2017 Hyundai Elite i20
    • 34,700 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 4.35 Lakh
    ₹ 9,742/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. Rohini Courts, New Delhi
  • Used 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Rohini Courts, New Delhi
    8.4
    2020 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    • 52,274 km
    • Petrol
    • AMT
    Rs. 5.5 Lakh
    ₹ 12,318/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. Rohini Courts, New Delhi
  • Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10, F F C Okhla, New Delhi
    8.3
    2019 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 44,373 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 4.5 Lakh
    ₹ 10,078/month emi
    KONCEPT AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. F F C Okhla, New Delhi
  • Used 2020 Hyundai Elite i20, F F C Okhla, New Delhi
    7.8
    2020 Hyundai Elite i20
    • 65,420 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 5.75 Lakh
    ₹ 12,878/month emi
    KONCEPT AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. F F C Okhla, New Delhi

Search Hyundai Dealers & Showrooms

