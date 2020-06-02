Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) is the largest passenger car exporter and the second largest car manufacturer in India. Hailing from South Korea, the company was established in India in 1996 and it launched its first product, Santro in September 1998. After a successful run in the country for 16 years, Hyundai discontinued the model in December 2014. The current line of products in Hyundai India’s portfolio includes hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Hyundai India started exporting cars to overseas countries in 1999 and currently it ships some of its popular models to vital international markets in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. Hyundai’s avant-garde manufacturing facility is located near Chennai and the research and development centre, ‘Hyundai Motor India Engineering’ (HMIE) is located in Hyderabad.

Hyundai India offers a total of 16 car models. These consist of 2 Hyundai upcoming cars and 14 new Hyundai cars in India. The list of Hyundai cars in the country comprises 4 hatchback cars, 3 sedan cars, 7 SUV cars. The manufacturer offers 172 petrol variants, 39 diesel variants, 1 electric variant, 13 petrol cng variants. Some of the popular Hyundai cars in India include Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Elite i20, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Creta N Line. As of October 2024, Hyundai has a total of 1013 dealerships spread across 514 cities in India.

2024 Hyundai Car Price List in India