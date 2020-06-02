Hyundai Cars
Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) is the largest passenger car exporter and the second largest car manufacturer in India. Hailing from South Korea, the company was established in India in 1996 and it launched its first product, Santro in September 1998. After a successful run in the country for 16 years, Hyundai discontinued the model in December 2014. The current line of products in Hyundai India’s portfolio includes hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Hyundai India started exporting cars to overseas countries in 1999 and currently it ships some of its popular models to vital international markets in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. Hyundai’s avant-garde manufacturing facility is located near Chennai and the research and development centre, ‘Hyundai Motor India Engineering’ (HMIE) is located in Hyderabad.
Hyundai India offers a total of 16 car models. These consist of 2 Hyundai upcoming cars and 14 new Hyundai cars in India. The list of Hyundai cars in the country comprises 4 hatchback cars, 3 sedan cars, 7 SUV cars. The manufacturer offers 172 petrol variants, 39 diesel variants, 1 electric variant, 13 petrol cng variants. Some of the popular Hyundai cars in India include Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Elite i20, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Creta N Line. As of October 2024, Hyundai has a total of 1013 dealerships spread across 514 cities in India. Check Hyundai car prices, read Hyundai car reviews, watch videos, compare Hyundai cars with cars from other manufacturers and get news alerts from carandbike.com
2024 Hyundai Car Price List in India
|Hyundai Cars
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Hyundai Creta
|₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakh
|Hyundai Exter
|₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakh
|Hyundai i20
|₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakh
|Hyundai Venue
|₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakh
|Hyundai New Verna
|₹ 11 - 17.42 Lakh
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|₹ 5.92 - 8.56 Lakh
|Hyundai Tucson
|₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh
|Hyundai Creta N Line
|₹ 16.82 - 20.91 Lakh
|Hyundai Santro
|₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh
|Hyundai 2024 Alcazar
|₹ 14.99 - 21.55 Lakh
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|₹ 44.95 Lakh
|Hyundai Aura
|₹ 6.49 - 9.05 Lakh
|Hyundai i20 N Line
|₹ 10 - 12.47 Lakh
|Hyundai Venue N Line
|₹ 12.08 - 13.9 Lakh
Hyundai Car Models and Prices in India
- HyundaiCretaPetrol, Diesel | 21.80 KM/L | Automatic, CVT, DCT, IVT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 11 - 20.15 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 22,832CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiExterPetrol, CNG | 27.00 KM/L | AMT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 6.13 - 10.43 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 12,721CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiElite i20Petrol | 20.35 KM/L | IVT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 7.04 - 11.21 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 14,622CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiVenuePetrol, Diesel | 22.00 KM/L | Automatic, DCT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 7.94 - 13.48 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 16,484CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiVernaPetrol | 20.60 KM/L | Automatic, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 11 - 17.42 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 22,842CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiGrand i10 NiosPetrol, CNG | 20.70 KM/L | AMT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 5.92 - 8.56 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 12,295CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiTucsonPetrol, Diesel | 16.38 KM/L | AutomaticEx-Showroom PriceRs. 29.02 - 35.94 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 60,237CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiCreta N LinePetrol | 18.20 KM/L | DCT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 16.82 - 20.91 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 34,922CompareVariants
- HyundaiNew SantroPetrol, CNG | 30.48 KM/L | AMT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 4.87 - 6.45 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 10,103CompareVariants
- HyundaiAlcazarPetrol, Diesel | 20.40 KM/L | Automatic, DCT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 14.99 - 21.55 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 31,117CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiIoniq 5Electric | 610.00 Km/Full Charge | AutomaticEx-Showroom PriceRs. 44.95 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 93,309CompareVariantsReviews
- HyundaiAuraPetrol, CNG | 28.00 KM/L | AMT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 6.49 - 9.05 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 13,464CompareVariantsReviews
- Hyundaii20 N LinePetrol | 20.25 KM/L | Automatic, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 9.99 - 12.47 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 20,748CompareVariants
- HyundaiVenue N LinePetrol | 17.50 KM/L | DCT, ManualEx-Showroom PriceRs. 12.08 - 13.9 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 25,070CompareVariants
Key Highlights of Hyundai Cars
|Popular Models
|Hyundai Creta , Hyundai Exter , Hyundai Elite i20 , Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Verna
|Latest Launches
|Hyundai Alcazar , Hyundai Venue N Line and Hyundai Creta N Line
|Most Expensive
|Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Rs. 44.95 Lakh)
|Affordable Model
|Hyundai New Santro (Rs. 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh)
|Upcoming Model
|Hyundai New Kona Electric (Dec 2024) and Hyundai Creta EV (Mar 2025)
|Fuel Type
|Petrol, Diesel, Petrol+CNG and Electric
Popular Hyundai Cars Comparison with Similar Cars
Discontinued Hyundai Cars
- Hyundai AccentLast Recorded Price₹ NA - 7.45 L
- Hyundai EONLast Recorded Price₹ 3.33 - 4.75 L
- Hyundai ElantraLast Recorded Price₹ 5.27 - 22.24 L
- Hyundai GetzLast Recorded Price₹ 3.29 - 5.16 L
- Hyundai Getz PrimeLast Recorded Price₹ 3.88 - 5.58 L
- Hyundai Santa FeLast Recorded Price₹ 25.7 - 31.07 L
- Hyundai i20 [2008-2014]Last Recorded Price₹ 4.81 - 8.12 L
- Hyundai i10Last Recorded Price₹ 3.79 - 7.58 L
- Hyundai Santro XingLast Recorded Price₹ 2.56 - 4.35 L
- Hyundai SantroLast Recorded Price₹ NA - 5.5 L
- Hyundai SonataLast Recorded Price₹ 11.45 - 20.77 L
- Hyundai Sonata TransformLast Recorded Price₹ 13.84 - 16.45 L
- Hyundai TerracanLast Recorded Price₹ 22 L
- Hyundai Fluidic VernaLast Recorded Price₹ 7.18 - 12.62 L
- Hyundai Sonata EmberaLast Recorded Price₹ 12.98 - 15.72 L
- Hyundai Fluidic ElantraLast Recorded Price₹ 12.74 - 16.03 L
- Hyundai Grand i10Last Recorded Price₹ 5.02 - 8.31 L
- Hyundai XcentLast Recorded Price₹ 5.31 - 8.79 L
- Hyundai i20 ActiveLast Recorded Price₹ 7.08 - 10.91 L
- Hyundai Grand i10 PrimeLast Recorded Price₹ 4.61 L
Hyundai Car Latest Reviews
Hyundai Car Latest Videos
