2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?

Hyundai has given the Creta, one of its most popular models the N Line treatment to make it more alluring for enthusiasts. But just how much of a difference does it make and is it worth paying the premium for it?
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Six-speed manual gearbox is the first in the Creta Turbo line-up.
  • Powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
  • Price starts from Rs 16.82 lakh onwards.

At the beginning of the year, the Hyundai Creta got a major facelift and feature upgrade along with the addition of a more powerful turbo-petrol engine and a dual-clutch transmission taken from the three-row Alcazar SUV. The same engine variant has now been introduced in ‘N Line’ spec. In the Hyundai universe, N stands for Namyang, the place in South Korea where it has its R&D facility. Also, the place where it creates N or performance variants of its cars. N Line means it isn’t the full hog performance upgrade but changes that give it a slight advantage over the regular turbo-petrol variant. So, first up, let us see what those are.

 

Exterior

The Creta N Line gets a new grille up front with N Line badging

 

Let’s start with the cosmetic changes first. Up front, a new grille with N Line badging is the first visual differentiation. The vertical headlight clusters are larger. The front bumper is a different design and air intakes are bigger too. The rear bumper gets a black diffuser and a chrome-plated twin-tip exhaust. 

The new SUV is offered in dual-tone paint schemes with the roof painted black

 

It comes in a dual-tone body colour with the roof painted black. There are red accents along the lower side to hint at its sporty intentions. Same with the red-coloured brake calipers, which are easily noticed through the new 18-inch alloy wheels which are unique to this Creta N Line.

 

Interior

The Creta N Line gets an all-black interior with red accents and red stitching

 

As with previous N Line versions that we have seen on the i20 and Venue, Creta N Line too will sport an all-black interior with red accents and red seat stitching. There is an air of sophistication in the cabin. The front layout is like the regular top spec Creta with the twin screen panel – infotainment and instrument cluster with a classy-looking steering wheel with steering controls. The only sore part are the ordinary-looking steering stalks for lights and wipers. Horizontal air con vents and electro-chromic rear-view mirrors have been carried over.

Front seats get ventilation like in the standard Creta

 

The Creta N Line will come in two trims – N8 and N10. The seats get quality leatherette upholstery with the N logo. Front seats get ventilation too like in the standard Creta. While the seat frames and cushioning are the same, it feels firmer. Rear AC vents and twin C-type chargers are also on the features list. There are child seat anchors and Rear seats fold to increase luggage area and get a 40:60 split. With the seats up the boot remains a reasonable 433 litres. Only the driver gets 8-way electric adjustment including height.

 

The Creta N Line too gets Level 2 ADAS and the full suite of 42-point safety features as standard. So, it gets the mandatory 6 airbags plus electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto hold and even hill assist control. On the DCT version it also gets paddle shifters and traction control modes for snow, mud, and sand. Overall visibility is enhanced with a 360-degree view camera (handy while parking in tight spaces) and blind spot monitor (helpful while overtaking). Headlamps are automatic including auto high beams, but wipers are not.

 

Performance

The steering geometry has been improved in the Creta N Line

 

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. This four-pot is no slouch and manages to make it a sprightly performer along with the 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The steering geometry has been improved further. The Creta from its first generation itself was a substantial upgrade to the Hyundai steering in terms of feedback and heft. This one may not feel a significant jump like that but still keeps it engaging which means you feel in control, and it inspires driver confidence. This is further helped by the tuned suspension which is marginally stiffer and keeps the SUV sitting firmer on the on-road. This makes things easier for the driver at higher speeds as even on uneven and wavy roads it manages to toe the line the driver wants.

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol on the SUV churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque

 

The bigger change and unique to a Creta N Line is the manual transmission option. This six-speed unit isn't available in the standard variant. Shorts are smooth, short and precise. It does feel like there is a lack of punch before the turbo kicks in, makes you want to downshift. Which makes us wonder if the DCT would be a better and more engaging option than the manual. The Creta has an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.2 kpl for the automatic version and around 18 kpl in manual.

The Creta N Line can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT

 

Verdict

The prices for the Creta N Line start at Rs 16.82 lakh and go up to Rs 20.30 lakh 

 

If you compare the top spec standard Turbo/DCT with the Turbo/DCT N Line, there is a price difference of roughly Rs 30,000. This manual version starts at Rs 16.82 lakh going up to Rs 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom). While there is no outright performance upgrade it has a bit of exclusivity that could make your Creta stand out from the rest if that is one of your requirements with a car. You also get a slightly more engaging drive that Creta owners are known to enjoy. Not a performance SUV in the absolute sense but the closest you may get to standing out in the sea of compact SUVs.

 

Rating: 8.5/10

 

Hyundai Creta N Line prices (introductory, ex-showroom)
Manual N8: Rs 16.82 lakh
Manual N10: Rs 19.34 lakh
Automatic N8: Rs 18.32 lakh
Automatic N10: Rs 20.30 lakh

