2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.31 Lakh

Nissan India has announced the launch of the new Magnite Kuro Edition, priced at Rs. 8.31 lakh to Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition Nissan Magnite is based on the N-Connecta variant of the subcompact SUV, but gets an all-black treatment inside and out with some special additions. Additionally, Nissan India has also introduced a new Metallic Grey colour for the Magnite line-up. Bookings for the new Nissan Magnite Kuro edition are now open for a token of Rs. 11,000.

Now, Kuro is Japanese for the word Black, and this special edition model is based on the Magnite facelift that was launched in India last year. However, the Kuro Edition was first introduced back in October 2023 with the pre-facelift Nissan Magnite.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The previous edition of the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition received an overwhelming response from customers for its striking all-black aesthetic and unique identity.” He further added, “The New Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition elevates the Magnite’s SUV presence while staying true to Nissan’s core promise of exceptional value, advanced innovation, and uncompromised safety. The recent 5-star GNCAP is testimony to our commitment to safety and deliver world-class products from India under our ‘One Car, One World’ strategy. To celebrate this achievement, we are also introducing a brand new colour - Metallic Grey to the Magnite line-up.”

The biggest visual highlight over here, in addition to the black paint job, is that all chrome and silver bits of the car also get this deep black treatment. So, along with the Kuro badge, you get piano black front grille, resin black front and rear skid plates, gloss black roof rails, boldly R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, and black door handles. Similarly, inside Nissan offers a premium and dark-themed interior with a midnight-themed dashboard, piano black finished gear shift garnish, piano black finished steering insert, sun visors and door trims.

As it’s based on the N-Connecta trim, you also get features like LED DRLs, push button start, Auto AC with rear vents, rear wiper & defogger, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Nissan also offers a wireless charger, the I-Key with proximity lock, auto-dimming IRVM, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and hill start assist.

Powertrain-wise, you get the option for both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The former makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbo petrol offers 99 bhp and 152 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an option AMT (NA) and CVT (Turbo) automatic, respectively.