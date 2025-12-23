Final Jaguar F-Pace Rolls Of The Line: Production Ends
- Final F-Pace built at Jaguar’s Solihull plant in the UK
- Model debuted globally in 2015 and launched in India in 2016
- Jaguar to move to an electric-only lineup going forward
Jaguar has built its last internal combustion engine model, with the final example rolling out of its Solihull facility in the UK. The car in question is the Jaguar F-Pace, which also marks the end of its production. Reports suggest the last F-Pace will be headed to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust and added to the national collection at Gaydon, alongside other historically significant Jaguar models.
Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Recalls Over 1.21 Lakh Vehicles In The U.S. Over Suspension Risk
The F-Pace made its official global debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2015, marking Jaguar’s entry into the SUV segment. It was launched in India in late 2016 with petrol and diesel engine options and went on to become one of the brand’s more recognisable global models. Over the years, the SUV received several updates, including changes to its design, interior layout, and powertrain lineup.
In its final version, the F-Pace was sold with two 2.0-litre engines, a petrol unit producing 244 bhp and a diesel engine churning out 201 bhp. Both options were paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic unit and came with all-wheel drive as standard. Despite the different powertrains, both variants were priced at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Land Rover Defender Trophy, Discovery Tempest, & Gemini Editions Launched In India
Jaguar has not issued a formal statement to mark the end of ICE production, but this effectively brings petrol and diesel models from the brand to a close. Jaguar, part of the Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover group, had announced plans in 2021 to move to an electric-only lineup.
The company previewed its next phase in 2024 with the Type 00 Concept, along with a revised brand identity. The reveal drew wide attention and mixed reactions online, essentially reflecting the shift Jaguar is attempting as it moves away from its long-standing identity.
- Janak Sorap | Dec 11, 2025Harley-Davidson X440 T First Ride Review: Smarter and SharperHarley-Davidson has taken the X440 and given it a more focused and engaging twist. The result is the X440 T—essentially the same platform but updated in areas that give the motorcycle more appeal and riders more thrill.5 mins read