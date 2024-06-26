JLR India Rolls Out 5-Year Service Plan For Land Rover, Range Rover And Jaguar Models

JLR – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – India has introduced a comprehensive 5-year service plan for all models across brand lines. The company has not communicated the cost of this service package as of now, but potential buyers and current owners of JLR vehicles purchased within the last one year can opt for this package through the brand’s authorised dealerships. Moreover, this plan can also be transferred to a new owner.

The new offering covers five preventive maintenance services, including the replacement of wear-and-tear parts. It includes essential changes such as engine oil, air filters, and particle filters, as well as wear-and-tear components like brake discs, brake pad sensors, and front and rear wiper blades.

This 5-year service plan is available to all new vehicle buyers and those who bought their JLR vehicles in the last one year, but have yet to complete their first periodic service. According to JLR, this plan helps customers avoid cost inflation on labour and parts. JLR’s ‘house of brand organisation’ comprises Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar models.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India said, “Client ownership experience and peace of mind is of paramount importance to us at JLR, and it is our constant endeavour to ensure our clients have a seamless, hassle-free and comforting ownership experience. Our new 5-year service plan is curated after extensive market research and client feedback, ensuring the best care possible for all JLR vehicles.”