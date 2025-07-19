Range Rover Electric Global Launch Pushed To 2026

Range Rover’s first fully electric vehicle was originally planned for a late 2025 debut, but that timeline has now changed. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed a delay in the global launch of the Range Rover Electric and has reached out to customers to inform them that deliveries will be pushed to sometime in 2026. Furthermore, the Range Rover Electric may not be the only model affected, as the controversial Jaguar EV could also experience similar delays.

According to The Guardian, the British automaker said it was extending the testing period while holding off for stronger market demand. Meanwhile, the first all-electric Range Rover SUV has already amassed a waiting list exceeding 61,000 buyers. Of which, an order bank of over 16,000 buyers was registered in the first week of February 2024.



Jaguar Land Rover has previously disclosed technical details about the upcoming Range Rover Electric, highlighting that it will feature a substantial 117 kWh battery pack, making it one of the largest ever fitted to a production electric vehicle. Although the company has not yet confirmed the official driving range, it could deliver around 500 kilometres on a full charge.

The vehicle will also benefit from an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW. In terms of performance, the Range Rover Electric will feature a dual-motor powertrain, with one motor positioned on each axle. This setup is expected to produce a combined output of approximately 550 bhp and 851 Nm of torque.