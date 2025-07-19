HomeNews & Reviews
Range Rover Electric Global Launch Pushed To 2026

The Range Rover Electric was slated to make its global debut later this year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • JLR pushes Range Rover Electric debut to 2026
  • Deliveries to start late 2026; wating list exceeds 61,000 orders
  • To feature a 117 kWh battery pack: 550 bhp and 851 Nm

Range Rover’s first fully electric vehicle was originally planned for a late 2025 debut, but that timeline has now changed. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed a delay in the global launch of the Range Rover Electric and has reached out to customers to inform them that deliveries will be pushed to sometime in 2026. Furthermore, the Range Rover Electric may not be the only model affected, as the controversial Jaguar EV could also experience similar delays. 

 

Also Read: Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture
 Range Rover Electric

According to The Guardian, the British automaker said it was extending the testing period while holding off for stronger market demand. Meanwhile, the first all-electric Range Rover SUV has already amassed a waiting list exceeding 61,000 buyers. Of which, an order bank of over 16,000 buyers was registered in the first week of February 2024.  

 
Jaguar Land Rover has previously disclosed technical details about the upcoming Range Rover Electric, highlighting that it will feature a substantial 117 kWh battery pack, making it one of the largest ever fitted to a production electric vehicle. Although the company has not yet confirmed the official driving range, it could deliver around 500 kilometres on a full charge. 

 

Also Read: Range Rover Velar Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 89.90 Lakh

  Range Rover Electric 1

The vehicle will also benefit from an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW. In terms of performance, the Range Rover Electric will feature a dual-motor powertrain, with one motor positioned on each axle. This setup is expected to produce a combined output of approximately 550 bhp and 851 Nm of torque. 

 

# Jaguar Land Rover# Range Rover Electric# Range Rover Electric Launch# Range Rover Electric waiting list# Range Rover Electric Specs# Range Rover Electric Specifications# Range Rover EV# JLR EVs# Cars# Electric Cars
