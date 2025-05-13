Login
Jaguar Type 00 EV Concept India Debut In June

The latest EV concept from British luxury car brand is headed to various destinations across the world, including Mumbai
By Shams Raza Naqvi

1 mins read

Published on May 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Jaguar Type 00 concept made its world premiere in December 2024
  • It is the first of Jaguar’s all-new range of EVs
  • 4-door production model will make its global debut in late 2025

The much-polarising Jaguar Type 00 has been the talk of the town ever since the electric concept was first revealed to the world in late 2024 in Miami. A European debut followed, where the car was shown in Paris earlier this year, and now the British car brand has confirmed that the electric GT concept is headed to some other global destinations, including India. The car is currently in Monaco, after which it will make its way to Munich, Tokyo and Mumbai. The model will be showcased in Mumbai on June 14, 2025.    

 

Also Read: Jaguar Type 00 EV Concept Unveiled; Previews First Of New-Gen Electric Cars

 

Jaguar Electric GT concept

Lighting units are housed low on the front bumper in Type 00 concept.

 

Jaguar Land Rover has also revealed that it has received over 32,000 expressions of interest for the Type 00, the first of Jaguar’s all-new range of electric vehicles. The brand has also revealed that another of its much-anticipated vehicles, the Range Rover Electric has crossed the 61,000 bookings mark.

 

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
 

Jaguar Type 00 5

A design highlight in the cabin are two fold-away displays

 

Also read: Classic Open-Top Land Rover Defender 90 Now Available With 5.0-Litre V8
 

The EV concept with its long bonnet and rear-set cabin with a sloping roofline got the world talking. The upright and boxy-looking fascia with slim head lights and unique grille made the car look vastly different from any other Jaguar seen till now. A 4-door production version of the Type 00 concept will make its global debut late in 2025. The brand has revealed the car will come with a 770 km range on a single charge. 
 

# jaguar# jaguar type 00# mumbai# jaguar land rover# Cars# Auto Industry
