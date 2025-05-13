Jaguar Type 00 EV Concept India Debut In June

The much-polarising Jaguar Type 00 has been the talk of the town ever since the electric concept was first revealed to the world in late 2024 in Miami. A European debut followed, where the car was shown in Paris earlier this year, and now the British car brand has confirmed that the electric GT concept is headed to some other global destinations, including India. The car is currently in Monaco, after which it will make its way to Munich, Tokyo and Mumbai. The model will be showcased in Mumbai on June 14, 2025.

Lighting units are housed low on the front bumper in Type 00 concept.

Jaguar Land Rover has also revealed that it has received over 32,000 expressions of interest for the Type 00, the first of Jaguar’s all-new range of electric vehicles. The brand has also revealed that another of its much-anticipated vehicles, the Range Rover Electric has crossed the 61,000 bookings mark.

A design highlight in the cabin are two fold-away displays

The EV concept with its long bonnet and rear-set cabin with a sloping roofline got the world talking. The upright and boxy-looking fascia with slim head lights and unique grille made the car look vastly different from any other Jaguar seen till now. A 4-door production version of the Type 00 concept will make its global debut late in 2025. The brand has revealed the car will come with a 770 km range on a single charge.

