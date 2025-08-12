Citroen C3 X Variants Introduced: Prices Start At Rs 7.91 Lakh

Citroen India has expanded the C3 hatchback lineup with the introduction of new variants under the 'C3 X' trim level. The new addition is offered only in the top-spec Shine variant, with prices ranging from Rs 7.91 lakh to 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside this, Citroen has revised the overall variant structure of the C3 and reduced prices across the existing range. Prices for the C3 currently start at Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Focussing on the C3 X trim levels, the new suffix doesn’t get any visual changes as compared to the standard versions, with no exterior design changes apart from the addition of a ‘C3 X’ badge on the tailgate. However, Citroen has expanded the colour palette with a new Garnet Red paint option, offered in both monotone and dual-tone finishes, the latter featuring a contrasting black roof. Interior options include Injected Grey and Anodised Grey for the Live and Feel trim levels, while the C3 X Shine variants are claimed to get a more premium leatherette.

The top-spec Citroen C3 X Shine variants come equipped with new features, including an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, keyless entry, and a push-button start system. Moreover, a 360-degree camera is available as an optional add-on only for the C3 X Shine variants, priced at Rs 25,000. Cruise control, meanwhile, is limited to the C3 X Shine Turbo-AT variant. Apart from these updates, the rest of the features in the top-spec Shine trim remain unchanged.

Mechanically, the C3 X remains unchanged, retaining the same powertrain options as the standard model. It continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 80.4 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, as well as a more powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which punches out 108.54 bhp and 205 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed or 6-speed manual transmission, as well as a 6-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, a dealer-installed CNG kit is also available for all NA variants at an extra cost of Rs 93,000.

Variant Powertrain Transmission Price (ex-showroom) C3 X Shine Turbo AT 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol Automatic (6-Speed) Rs 9,89,800 C3 X Shine Turbo 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol Manual (6-Speed) Rs 9,10,800 C3 X Shine NA Dual Tone 1.2-litre NA Manual (5-Speed) Rs 8,05,800 C3 X Shine NA 1.2-litre NA Manual (5-Speed) Rs 7,90,800 C3 Feel NA 0 1.2-litre NA Manual (5-Speed) Rs 7,27,000 C3 Feel NA 1.2-litre NA Manual (5-Speed) Rs 6,23,000 C3 Live NA 1.2-litre NA Manual (5-Speed) Rs 5,25,000

In addition, Citroen has significantly reduced prices across the C3 range. The entry-level C3 Live variant now comes with a price cut of Rs 98,000, which is the maximum adjustment made to the revised structure.