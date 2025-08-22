HomeNews & Reviews
Citroen Basalt X Teased Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open

Hot on the heels of the C3 X, Citroen is set to roll out a notable update for the Basalt coupe-SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Basalt X booking amount set at Rs 11,000
  • Cabin to get design updates, new features
  • Powertrains to remain unchanged

Citroen has shared the first images of the Basalt X, along with opening the order books for the coupe-SUV, ahead of its launch in September. Likely to go on sale alongside the standard Basalt - as seen with the C3 & C3 X – the Basalt X on the surface looks no different from the standard model, though the main changes appear to be inside the cabin. The booking amount is set at Rs 11,000.

 

Also read: Citroen C3 X Variants Introduced: Prices Start At Rs 7.91 Lakh

 

Citroen Basalt X 2

Centre console looks to get a revamped look with higher set air-con controls and new sleeker vents.

 

The sole image of the exterior shows the Basalt X decked out in black, wearing the same design alloy wheels as the current model. The interior teaser images preview a predominantly black interior with brown/bronze inserts noticeable in some areas, suggesting that the Basalt X could come with a Dark Edition variant from the start. A closer look at the teaser images does, however, reveal a slew of changes.

 

Also read: Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India

 

Basalt X Range Safety

Dashbaord could get a more squared out look with a dual tone black and brown finish.

 

The dashboard looks to be set for a notable overhaul, with the images suggesting a more squared-off look replete with a dual-tone finish and a patterned finish along the edge of the upper dashboard panel. The centre console also looks to be redesigned with new, sleeker air-con vents, contrast trim inserts and the air-con controls now sitting higher up on the centre stack. The hazard light switch has also been moved from the base of the centre console to between the air-con vents. The Coupe-SUV also looks to gain leatherette upholstery - at least in the top variant.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 98,000: Range Now Starts At Rs 5.25 Lakh
 Basalt X Range Comfort

Top variants to get leatherette upholstery.

 

On the feature front, expect the Basalt to also gain some of the features offered in the new C3 X, such as key-less go, a 360-degree cameras and more. Mechanically, the Basalt X is unlikely to get any changes with the same pair of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines continuing to feature under the hood. The former will be offered with a manual gearbox as standard, with the latter offered with both manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options.

# Citreon India# Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV# Citroen Basalt Coupe# Citroen Basalt X# Citroen# Basalt X Coupe-SUV# Cars# Cover Story
