New Delhi

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Carandbike Team
1 min read
Jan 05, 2026, 04:40 PM
liveLIVE

Mahindra is set to launch the XUV 7XO in India today, January 5, 2026. The model is essentially a facelift of the current XUV700, but it also marks a name change in line with Mahindra’s updated naming strategy, first introduced with the smaller XUV 3XO. Along with the new name, the mid-size SUV is expected to receive a refreshed exterior and a host of new technology features.

On the mechanical front, Mahindra is unlikely to change much. The XUV 7XO is expected to retain the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, both offered with manual and automatic transmission options. As before, higher diesel variants are also likely to offer an optional all-wheel-drive system with off-road driving modes, alongside Mahindra’s familiar Zip, Zap and Zoom drive modes.

4:42 PM
Jan 5, 2026

Mahindra will launch the facelift of the popular XUV 700 in India today. Watch this space to know all about it.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO 4
4:58 PM
Jan 5, 2026

Previous teaser images have shed some light on the design details, showcasing a redesigned fascia with new double-barrel projector headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO 1
5:22 PM
Jan 5, 2026

The grille has been redesigned, adopting a more rectangular shape, while new alloy wheel designs have also been confirmed.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO
5:39 PM
Jan 5, 2026

The biggest changes are inside, where the new AdrenoX+ tri-screen runs on the dashboard with three 12.3-inch screens, including a separate display for the co-driver.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO 2
5:59 PM
Jan 5, 2026

Mahindra will also offer its BYOD technology, enabling screen mirroring from personal devices and allowing multiple occupants to stream content simultaneously.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO 1
6:14 PM
Jan 5, 2026

On the feature side, Mahindra has confirmed some of the features, such as powered front seats with driver seat memory, powered boss mode for the co-drive seat, and sun shades on the rear windows, among others.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO 4

7:45 PM
Jan 5, 2026
Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 19 43 59

With the 7XO, Mahindra is debuting a new suspension setup. It's called the Davinci Damper, which claims to offer a plusher ride and body control.

5:55 PM
Jan 5, 2026
Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 19 51 36

Both the petrol and diesel engine options in the 7XO are offering the best-in-segment outputs, claims Mahindra.

6:00 PM
Jan 5, 2026
Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 19 53 20

The monocoque chassis of the 7XO is designed to achieve a full five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

8:15 PM
Jan 5, 2026
Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 23 33

And that's the all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO in all its glory.

Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 23 42

8:30 PM
Jan 5, 2026
Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 35 09

All variants of the 7XO will offer Adrenox. This also means that there will be no MX variants on offer - only AX.

8:40 PM
Jan 5, 2026
Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 36 35

All the features that are available on the AX7 variants are listed out over here.

8:45 PM
Jan 5, 2026

Price for the Mahindra XUV 7XO in the AX7 Diesel Manual guise is Rs 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 39 18

And the diesel manual in the range-topping AX7L variant is priced at Rs 22.47 lakh (ex-showroom) Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 43 53

9:00 PM
Jan 5, 2026
Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 48 31

While the test drive will commence on January 8th, 2026, the bookings will only open on January 14th. And the deliveries will start right after for the AX7, AX7T and AX7L, while the lower variants - AX, AX3, AX5 - buyers will have to wait until April for deliveries.

9:15 PM
Jan 5, 2026

Mahindra has launched the XUV 7XO in India at a starting price of Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) - which is similar to the starting price of the outgoing XUV 700.

Whats App Image 2026 01 05 at 20 53 50

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 Lakh

