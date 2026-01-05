Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Mahindra is set to launch the XUV 7XO in India today, January 5, 2026. The model is essentially a facelift of the current XUV700, but it also marks a name change in line with Mahindra’s updated naming strategy, first introduced with the smaller XUV 3XO. Along with the new name, the mid-size SUV is expected to receive a refreshed exterior and a host of new technology features.



On the mechanical front, Mahindra is unlikely to change much. The XUV 7XO is expected to retain the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, both offered with manual and automatic transmission options. As before, higher diesel variants are also likely to offer an optional all-wheel-drive system with off-road driving modes, alongside Mahindra’s familiar Zip, Zap and Zoom drive modes.