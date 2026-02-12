Mahindra Eyes Increasing Production Capacity Of ICE & Electric SUVs By Up To 7,000 Units Per Month By Q2 FY2027

At its Q3 FY2026 financial results press conference, Mahindra revealed plans for short-term production capacity enhancement at its Chakan and Nashik plants. The company stated that it aimed to reduce bottlenecks in its existing production facilities and supply chain to help boost production in the short term, which should aid in keeping waiting periods in check.



Speaking at the venue, Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “The short-term bottleneck, some of it is to do with our own plant capacity. So the ones we are urgently trying to solve for is the 3XO, which is also getting very good traction in export markets. So that’s at its limit of capacity. Bolero and Bolero Neo both got very good responses after the refresh, so that’s at the limit of capacity.”



Mahindra is eyeing increasing production capacity by up to 5,000 units per month for its ICE SUVs by Q2 FY2027.

Jejurikar also noted that vehicles such as the Scorpio-N and the recently launched XUV 7XO - both manufactured at Mahindra’s Nashik plant - were also seeing strong demand and nearing peak production capacity of around 10,000 units a month.



“Basically, what we are trying to do is look for debottlenecking in specific areas, either in our own plant or engine capacities related to either our suppliers or ourselves and we believe this will unlock maybe 3,000 to 5,000 of additional capacity per month for existing models on the ICE side,” Jejurikar explained.



Eyes increasing EV production by up to 4,000 units per month to make room for new XEV 9S.

Jejurikar said that Mahindra was also looking to expand EV production capacity in the region from 3000 to 4000 units per month to make room for the new XEV 9S. He added that this would enable Mahindra to increase total production capacity by up to 7,000 units as early as September 2026 (Q2 FY2027).



First NU_IQ SUVs To Roll Out Of Chakan; Vision X To Roll Out From Nagpur Plant

Jejurikar also revealed that the company’s first NU_IQ SUV would roll off the lot at the company’s Chakan plant in calendar year 2027. This would be followed by the operationalisation of its new Magpur facility, which would also cater to its next-gen NU_IQ SUVs. Jejurikar said that the Vision X would be produced at the new Nagpur facility.



Vision S-based SUV likely to be the first NU_IQ SUV for India; expected to be produced at Mahindra's Chakan facility initially. ( Image source )

“We will not share today, which is the one coming out first, but whichever of those comes out first in 2027 will first come in 2027 from Chakan. That’s where we have made Phase One of the capacity increase for that portfolio of products. The Vision X will certainly come from the new Nagpur plant,” Jejurikar said.



“Some of the increased capacity of the Vision S and Vision T will have the ability to come from Nagpur,” he added.



Mahindra confirms Vision X will be made at the upcoming Nagpur facility.

This puts the Vision S and Vision T concept-based SUVs as the front-runners to make it to production in 2027. Of the two, its increasing likely that the Vision S-based SUV could be the first model on the new platform, with test mules of the SUV having been spotted on Indian roads last year, even before Mahindra unveiled the concept.