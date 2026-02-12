Mahindra Eyes Increasing Production Capacity Of ICE & Electric SUVs By Up To 7,000 Units Per Month By Q2 FY2027
- Mahindra aims to increase ICE SUV production by up to 5,000 units by September 2026
- Eyes increasing EV production by up to 4,000 units to boost XEV 9S production
- Confirms first next-gen NU_IQ SUVs to be made at Chakan plant
At its Q3 FY2026 financial results press conference, Mahindra revealed plans for short-term production capacity enhancement at its Chakan and Nashik plants. The company stated that it aimed to reduce bottlenecks in its existing production facilities and supply chain to help boost production in the short term, which should aid in keeping waiting periods in check.
Also read: Mahindra To Launch Two Facelifted SUVs In India In 2026
Speaking at the venue, Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “The short-term bottleneck, some of it is to do with our own plant capacity. So the ones we are urgently trying to solve for is the 3XO, which is also getting very good traction in export markets. So that’s at its limit of capacity. Bolero and Bolero Neo both got very good responses after the refresh, so that’s at the limit of capacity.”
Mahindra is eyeing increasing production capacity by up to 5,000 units per month for its ICE SUVs by Q2 FY2027.
Also read: Mahindra Introduces Remote Service Vans For EVs In Delhi
Jejurikar also noted that vehicles such as the Scorpio-N and the recently launched XUV 7XO - both manufactured at Mahindra’s Nashik plant - were also seeing strong demand and nearing peak production capacity of around 10,000 units a month.
“Basically, what we are trying to do is look for debottlenecking in specific areas, either in our own plant or engine capacities related to either our suppliers or ourselves and we believe this will unlock maybe 3,000 to 5,000 of additional capacity per month for existing models on the ICE side,” Jejurikar explained.
Eyes increasing EV production by up to 4,000 units per month to make room for new XEV 9S.
Also read: Mahindra To Set Up Its Biggest Automobile Plant In Nagpur; Production To Begin In 2028
Jejurikar said that Mahindra was also looking to expand EV production capacity in the region from 3000 to 4000 units per month to make room for the new XEV 9S. He added that this would enable Mahindra to increase total production capacity by up to 7,000 units as early as September 2026 (Q2 FY2027).
First NU_IQ SUVs To Roll Out Of Chakan; Vision X To Roll Out From Nagpur Plant
Jejurikar also revealed that the company’s first NU_IQ SUV would roll off the lot at the company’s Chakan plant in calendar year 2027. This would be followed by the operationalisation of its new Magpur facility, which would also cater to its next-gen NU_IQ SUVs. Jejurikar said that the Vision X would be produced at the new Nagpur facility.
Also read: Mahindra Vision S SUV Interior Spied For The First Time
Vision S-based SUV likely to be the first NU_IQ SUV for India; expected to be produced at Mahindra's Chakan facility initially. (Image source)
“We will not share today, which is the one coming out first, but whichever of those comes out first in 2027 will first come in 2027 from Chakan. That’s where we have made Phase One of the capacity increase for that portfolio of products. The Vision X will certainly come from the new Nagpur plant,” Jejurikar said.
Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched At Rs 16.85 Lakh
“Some of the increased capacity of the Vision S and Vision T will have the ability to come from Nagpur,” he added.
Mahindra confirms Vision X will be made at the upcoming Nagpur facility.
Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 13.89 Lakh
This puts the Vision S and Vision T concept-based SUVs as the front-runners to make it to production in 2027. Of the two, its increasing likely that the Vision S-based SUV could be the first model on the new platform, with test mules of the SUV having been spotted on Indian roads last year, even before Mahindra unveiled the concept.
Related News
Popular Mahindra Models
- Mahindra
XUV 3XOEx-showroom Price₹ 7.28 - 14.4 लाख
- Mahindra
Scorpio ClassicEx-showroom Price₹ 12.98 - 16.71 लाख
- Mahindra
Scorpio-NEx-showroom Price₹ 13.2 - 23.99 लाख
- Mahindra
Bolero Pik-UpEx-showroom Price₹ 9.28 - 13.18 लाख
- Mahindra
Bolero NeoEx-showroom Price₹ 8.49 - 10.49 लाख
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 लाख
- Mahindra
XUV700Ex-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 25.19 लाख
- Mahindra
XUV400Ex-showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 17.69 लाख
- Mahindra
Bolero Neo PlusEx-showroom Price₹ 10.77 - 11.8 लाख
- Mahindra
Bolero Big Pik-UpEx-showroom Price₹ 9.87 - 10.17 लाख
- Mahindra
Bolero CamperEx-showroom Price₹ 9.96 - 12.51 लाख
- Mahindra
MarazzoEx-showroom Price₹ 14.06 - 16.38 लाख
- Mahindra
TharEx-showroom Price₹ 9.99 - 17.19 लाख
- Mahindra
Thar RoxxEx-showroom Price₹ 12.25 - 22.06 लाख
- Mahindra
XEV 9eEx-showroom Price₹ 21.9 - 31.25 लाख
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 लाख
- Mahindra
BE 6eEx-showroom Price₹ 18.9 - 27.65 लाख
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 लाख
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 लाख
Latest Cars
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- BMW New X3Expected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Volkswagen Tayron R-LineExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Tata New Punch EVExpected Price₹ 14 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-20
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 12, 2026Mahindra Eyes Increasing Production Capacity Of ICE & Electric SUVs By Up To 7,000 Units Per Month By Q2 FY2027Carmaker said that currently models such as the Bolero, Bolero Neo and XUV 3XO are being manufactured at peak capacity.1 min read
- Carandbike Team | Feb 11, 2026MG Majestor India Launch Today: What To Expect?Essentially an updated version of the MG Gloster, the new Majestor will be positioned as a more premium derivative, taking on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 12, 2026End Of The Road For Diesel Vehicles? Niti Aayog Pushes For Adoption Of Cleaner FuelsIn its latest report, Niti Aayog has advocated the use of cleaner fuels like CNG while doing a gradual phase out of Diesel technology1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Feb 11, 2026BMW Motorrad Announces GS Experience 2026 Training ProgramBMW Motorrad has announced the schedule for its GS Experience 2026 rider training program, set to take place across nine cities in India.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 11, 2026Indian Motorcycle Won’t Build Entry-Level Bike, Says New CEOThe brand’s new CEO Mike Kennedy has all but denied any plans of Indian Motorcycle looking at entry-level bikes in the foreseeable future.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 11, 2026TVS Gives iQube Electric Scooter To Vatican City State For Daily OperationsAiming to promote zero-emission mobility, the e-scooters are expected to help with the daily operational needs of the Vatican.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 12, 2026BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV ReturnsRange-toppingX3 30 xDrive M Sport brings back the fun with 255bhp and genuine enthusiast appeal. Does this performance-focused SUV stand out?5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 11, 2026Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is a concoction of hooliganistic performance and everyday usability. Here’s why this Rs 1.5 crore two-door AMG might be the perfect modern sports coupe for India.6 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 11, 2026Toyota Ebella EV Review: Compact And Fun-To-Drive With The Promise Of Stress-Free AftersalesNo hiding the fact that it is a clone of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, but the first all-electric Toyota in India is reasonably well-rounded8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 10, 2026Tata Punch EV Long Term Review: Small EV With A Big-Hearted PersonalityWith the new Punch EV Facelift just around the corner, we decided to take a look at what it excels at and what could be improved.7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 4, 2026Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For IndiaVolkswagen has introduced a made-in-India flagship SUV that offers space, comfort, performance, and German driving finesse in a practical three-row package. But is the Tayron R-Line good enough?6 mins read