Mahindra Vision S SUV Interior Spied For The First Time

Mahindra continues to test the Vision S Concept-based SUV on Indian roads, with a production model likely to arrive by 2027. Originally referred to as the test mule for the next-gen Bolero, the Vision S-based SUV almost comes across as a ‘desi Defender’ with its upright proportions, prominent haunches and sleek design elements.



Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched At Rs 16.85 Lakh



The latest images provide a look at the SUV’s exterior design once again, as well as a peek inside the cabin. On the outside, there are no new design elements to talk about. The familiar circular projector headlamps remain, not replaced by the L-shaped units on the concept, and it wears as much camouflage as previous test mules. However, it's the glimpse of the interior that is the more important element.

Also read: Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled



Cabin design carried over from the concept; testmule featured an automatic gearbox.

The production SUV looks set to carry over the unique crescent-shaped vertical air con vents previewed by the concept, with the central units bracketing the infotainment system. Unlike the concept’s digital instrument cluster, the test mule featured analogue gauges, hinting that this may not be a top model. The A-pillar features grab handles for easy ingress and egress, and unlike a lot of contemporary cars, the SUV looks set to retain physical controls for the air-con and other functions based on the control surfaces on the lower centre console.



Mahindra Vision S Concept interior.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 13.89 Lakh



The gear lever additionally confirms the presence of an automatic gearbox option, while a glimpse of the familiar blue AD Blue tank cap beside the fuel port says that this SUV is a diesel. Also visible in the images is a panoramic sunroof and adjustable head restraints for all three rear seat passengers.



Note the analogue instrument cluster on this mule; panoramic sunroof, adjustable rear headrestrains and a rear centre armrest also visible.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 Lakh



The Vision S SUV is set to be based on an all-new platform that Mahindra has said will not only offer the benefits of having a flat floor but also support a myriad of powertrain and drivetrain options - including all-wheel drive. Additionally, the platform has also been designed with right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive configurations in mind.



Ad-Blue tank nozzle suggests this mule is a diesel.

It, however, remains to be seen if Mahindra will launch the new SUV as an all-new nameplate or as a new generation of an existing nameplate.

Image source