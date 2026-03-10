2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!

Back in 2020, when Mercedes-Benz India replaced the CLA with the A-Class Limousine, it seemed like a smart move. The A-Class was more practical, slightly roomier and easier to live with. However, in the process, it also lost some of the character for which the CLA was known. Flawed as it was, the CLA had personality. And perhaps that’s why the three-pointed star has decided to bring the name back, this time in an all-electric form – the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric.

Looks & Size

The new CLA Electric sticks close to the concept, and the result is a seriously striking sedan

I wasn’t a big fan of the previous CLA’s design, but this new one changes things quite a bit. The new CLA looks sharp, and Mercedes has kept it fairly close to the concept we saw a couple of years ago. It has a low-slung stance, strong character lines and the signature coupe-style roofline. The bling comes from lighting rather than chrome, including an illuminated grille with 142 three-pointed star elements and a connected DRL strip.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Debuts In India: Bookings Open March 10

Illuminated grille with 142 star LEDs and star-shaped lamps add subtle but clever drama

Even the elements inside the headlamps and taillamps are shaped like the three-pointed star. Piano black fin-like inserts on the intakes add to the look. The model I drove was the CLA Electric 250+, which gets the AMG body kit and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, and I’m glad Mercedes skipped the aero-style wheels. What I’m not fond of, however, are the flush door handles, which the CLA Electric still uses.

The new MMA platform makes the CLA bigger, roomier and ready for multiple powertrains

The new CLA is also larger than before. It measures 4723 mm in length (+34 mm), 1855 mm in width (+25 mm) and 1468 mm in height (+29 mm). The wheelbase has grown to 2790 mm (+61 mm), which should translate to better cabin space and headroom. This growth comes courtesy of the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), which is designed to support both electric and combustion powertrains in the future.

Interior & Cabin Comfort

Dual-tone recycled upholstery feels premium, though seat ventilation is still missing

The real impact of the new MMA platform is felt inside the cabin, which feels refreshing the moment you open the door. Frameless doors add a sporty touch, while the bucket-style seats offer a comfortable and supportive driving position. There are some neat details too, like more elegant controls for the powered seats, and multi-purpose window switches for the driver. The black and white dual-tone seats use recycled materials but feel as premium as Alcantara. The only miss is that you get seat heating, but no ventilation.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Interior Revealed

The EV platform frees up more storage and a cleaner centre console with wireless charging

All that said, the big highlight is the dashboard. Unlike the usual hyper screen or super screen, what you get here is a more upright dash with a large 14-inch central display and a 10.25-inch driver cluster. More on these in a bit. Now, globally, there is a higher-spec CLA Electric 350, which also comes with a third passenger display on the dashboard, but Mercedes is not launching it here at the moment. Is that a bad thing? Not at all. But what’s not so good is the fact that almost every in-car control needs to be accessed via the central touchscreen, including the air-con system and seat functions.

Almost every in-car control needs to be accessed via the central touchscreen, including the air-con system and seat functions

The EV-first architecture also allows for a more spacious centre console, with a wireless charger and a larger open storage area. But while you do get a couple of cooled gloveboxes, their small size limits practicality.

Rear seat space is improved, but like most EVs, you still sit slightly knees-up

At the rear, the flat floor helps with space, but like most EVs, you still sit knees-up slightly because of the battery pack underneath. Overall, the space is better than the previous CLA, but it’s still best suited for two adults and maybe a child. Personally, I’d still rather be behind the wheel.

The panoramic glass roof looks great, though a sun curtain would have been welcome

You also get a panoramic glass roof, which I prefer over a conventional sunroof. However, there’s no sun curtain, and despite the insulated glass, some heat does creep in at times.

Infotainment & Tech

The big highlight inside the CLA Electric is the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which Mercedes says turns the car into a smartphone on wheels. It runs on an Nvidia chipset and is built on a chip-to-cloud architecture with high-performance control units and a custom UI for smoother operation. You also get a smarter voice assistant, ChatGPT, and Google Gemini integration, all running on the new MB.OS.

The 14-inch infotainment with MB.OS, ChatGPT and Gemini turns the CLA into a tech hub

There’s an AI assistant as well that learns your preferences over time and offers customised functions like route planning and search suggestions. The system also supports an entertainment suite with apps like YouTube, Prime Video and even MS Teams. There’s also a gaming section where you can connect a controller, though these features only work when the car is stationary.

The digital instrument cluster is crisp and easy to read

An in-cabin camera doubles up for facial recognition and can automatically adjust seat and mirror memory settings. The digital instrument cluster is crisp and easy to read, too. In a nutshell, one would have to agree with Mercedes when it says the CLA Electric is its smartest car yet!

Safety

A strong ADAS suite with eight cameras adds smart safety features and pothole alerts

On the safety front, the CLA Electric comes well equipped. Along with standard features like seven airbags, Brake Assist, ISOFIX mounts, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Hold Control, it also gets Level 2 ADAS. And this feels like one of the more comprehensive driver assistance suites we’ve seen on a Mercedes in this class.

The car also uses around eight external cameras, which can even detect and warn you about potholes

You get functions like blind spot assist, lane keep assist, brake assist and emergency stop, along with useful features such as route-based speed adaptation and an emergency corridor function. The car also uses around eight external cameras, which not only offer a sharp 360-degree view but can even detect and warn you about potholes. It will be quite useful on Mumbai roads, I have to say.

Powertrain & Dynamics

Rear-wheel drive and 268 bhp make the CLA Electric feel quick and eager off the line

Performance is a big part of the new CLA Electric’s character. It’s powered by an 85.5 kWh battery and uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup that produces 268 bhp and 335 Nm of peak torque. Those are strong numbers for an entry-level electric sedan. But more than the figures themselves, it’s how the power is delivered that stands out. Power delivery is smooth and quick, and the response from the car is always instant.

0–100 kmph in 6.7 seconds is properly quick for what is still an entry luxury EV

Being an EV, all the torque is available instantly, so acceleration feels immediate the moment you press the pedal. And it’s properly quick too. The CLA Electric can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.

You also get Mercedes’ Dynamic Select with four drive modes – Comfort, Sport, Eco and Individual. Comfort itself feels well-balanced for everyday driving, but switch to Sport, and the responses get sharper and more eager. Eco mode is primarily for maximising efficiency, though you may not find yourself using it too often, considering the CLA Electric has a claimed WLTP range of up to 792 km on a single charge. But more on that in a bit.

Comfort mode feels balanced, but Sport mode sharpens the responses nicely

Getting the suspension tuning right is often a challenge with EVs because of the added weight, but the CLA Electric manages it fairly well. The ride is on the firmer side, though not harsh. It deals with smaller undulations comfortably, but it will do you good to be mindful of the bigger bumps and potholes. Handling, however, is a strong point. The car feels composed through corners, and the steering, despite this being an EV, has a nice weight to it and offers decent feedback.

Range & Charging

While WLTP figures tend to be fairly reliable, it’s safe to expect the CLA Electric to deliver over 600 km of real-world range on a single charge. That comes down to Mercedes’ battery management system and the new 800-volt EV architecture the car is built on.

A claimed WLTP range of 792 km means range anxiety should rarely be a concern

The latter also enables faster charging, with Mercedes claiming over 400 km of range can be added in just 20 minutes using a 240 kW charger. The car itself supports up to 320 kW DC fast charging, though finding chargers that powerful in India might be a challenge for now. There will also be a Standard Range version – the CLA Electric 200 – which gets a smaller, yet undisclosed battery pack and a claimed WLTP range of 542 km.

Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric has a lot going for it. The new platform feels capable, the design is striking, the tech is impressive, and then there’s that headline range of up to 792 km. Put it all together, and Mercedes clearly has a strong product on its hands. But there is still one key box left to tick – the price.

If priced right around ₹55–59 lakh, the CLA Electric could be a strong entry luxury EV

That will be crucial, because the right pricing could help the CLA click with Indian buyers and also shape the future of the model line. Could we see the all-wheel-drive CLA Electric 350 next? And when might petrol or diesel versions arrive? For now, bookings are open, prices will be announced in April 2026, and deliveries for the 250+ will begin soon after. The Standard Range version is expected to follow in June.

As for pricing, the CLA Electric 200 Standard Range is expected to start around Rs. 55 lakh, while the CLA 250+ Long Range could be closer to Rs. 59 lakh (both ex-showroom). If that’s the case, the positioning could be quite competitive.

Photos: Tanmay Vartak