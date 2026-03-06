Installing An EV Charger At Home: Dos, Don’ts And Everything You Need To Know
- Everything you need to know before installing a home EV charger
- Key safety rules and installation requirements explained simply
- Tips for apartment residents and first-time EV owners
Electric vehicles are slowly but surely becoming part of everyday life. Models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Ioniq 5 have made EV ownership more accessible in India than ever before.
But for most first-time EV buyers, one question pops up immediately after booking the car: “How do I charge it at home?”
Public chargers are growing, but the truth is simple — most EV charging happens at home. Plug in at night, wake up to a full battery in the morning. It’s convenient, cheaper than public charging, and far less stressful.
However, installing a home EV charger involves a few technical requirements and some basic planning. If done correctly, it’s simple. If done incorrectly, it can lead to safety risks or charging issues.
Here’s a clear, beginner-friendly guide covering the requirements, dos and don’ts, and practical tips for installing an EV charger at home.
Also Read: Most Affordable Sunroof-Equipped Cars In India In 2026
Understanding the Two Types of Home Charging
Before installing anything, it’s important to understand the two kinds of chargers most EV owners use at home.
Portable charger:
Most electric cars sold in India come with a portable charger that plugs into a standard 15A socket. It’s the easiest solution because no installation is required beyond a suitable plug point.
However, charging is slow. A typical EV battery may take 8–15 hours to fully charge using this method.
Wall-mounted home charger:
This is a dedicated AC charger installed on the wall of your parking space. Many manufacturers provide it with the car purchase.
These chargers typically deliver 3.3kW to 7.4kW, depending on the vehicle and electrical setup. Charging time drops significantly — often 4–8 hours for a full charge.
Basic Requirements for Installing an EV Charger
Installing a home charger is not complicated, but a few conditions must be met.
Also Read: Drum Brakes vs Disc Brakes: How Different Are The Two And Which Is Better For Cars?
1. Dedicated Parking Space
Your parking area should have access to a wall or pillar where the charger can be installed.
Apartment residents should ideally have an allocated parking spot with electricity access. If the parking is shared or far from your meter connection, installation becomes more complicated.
2. Power Supply Capacity
Most Indian homes have a single-phase electricity connection, which is sufficient for 3.3kW chargers.
However, faster home chargers (7kW or higher) may require higher load capacity or a three-phase connection.
Your electricity provider may need to upgrade your sanctioned load if your home currently runs on a lower capacity connection.
3. Proper Earthing
This is extremely important. EV chargers require strong and stable earthing to avoid electrical faults and ensure safe charging.
Most manufacturers conduct an earthing test before installing the charger.
4. Dedicated Circuit and MCB
A home charger should never share the same circuit with other appliances. A dedicated circuit with an MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker) or RCD (Residual Current Device) is required to protect against overloads or electrical faults.
Also Read: Top 10 Fastest Lamborghini Cars Ever Made
The Dos of Installing an EV Charger
1. Always Use Manufacturer-Approved Installers
Most car manufacturers provide installation services along with the charger. It’s best to use these authorised technicians.
They will check the wiring, earthing, power capacity and safety compliance before installing the charger.
2. Install the Charger Close to Your Parking Spot
This sounds obvious, but many people overlook it.
The charger should be installed within comfortable cable reach of the car’s charging port to avoid stretching or damaging the cable.
3. Ensure Weather Protection
Even though most chargers are weather-resistant, installing them under a shade or covered parking area helps increase durability and reliability.
4. Label the Charging Circuit
Label the EV charger circuit in your electrical panel.
This helps electricians or technicians easily identify the circuit in case of maintenance or troubleshooting.
5. Monitor Electricity Usage
EV charging increases household electricity consumption.
Using smart chargers or electricity monitoring apps can help you track usage and manage costs effectively.
The Don’ts of Home EV Charging
1. Don’t Use Regular Extension Cables
This is one of the biggest safety mistakes.
Extension cords are not designed to handle continuous high electrical loads for several hours. Using them can lead to overheating or fire hazards. Always plug the charger directly into a dedicated socket or wall box.
2. Don’t Overload Your Home Electrical System
Running a high-power EV charger along with heavy appliances like AC units, ovens, and geysers on the same circuit can cause overloads.
Ensure your home electrical capacity is sufficient.
3. Don’t Ignore Earthing
Improper earthing can lead to charging interruptions, electrical shocks or charger malfunction. This step should always be verified during installation.
4. Don’t Attempt DIY Installation
Installing an EV charger without proper electrical knowledge is risky.
Always rely on trained electricians or manufacturer technicians.
Also Read: Cars With V12 Engines On Sale In India
Apartment Residents: What You Should Know
For people living in apartments, installing an EV charger requires approval from the housing society or building management.
Fortunately, Indian regulations now support EV charging in residential complexes.
Under the Ministry of Power guidelines, housing societies are encouraged to permit EV owners to install private chargers in their parking spaces. In most cases, the electricity can either be drawn from the owner’s meter or through a separate sub-meter installed for the charger.
How Much Does It Cost to Install a Home EV Charger?
In many cases, the charger and basic installation are included with the vehicle purchase.
However, additional costs may arise if:
- Extra wiring is required
- The parking spot is far from the meter
- Load capacity needs to be upgraded
- Civil work or conduit installation is needed
Typical additional installation costs in India can range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000, depending on complexity.
Charging Time at Home: What to Expect
Charging speed depends on two factors: the charger output and the vehicle’s onboard charger capacity.
For example, with a typical 7kW home charger:
- Small EV batteries may charge in 4–5 hours
- Mid-size EV batteries may take 6–8 hours
- Large EV batteries may need 8–10 hours
- Most EV owners simply plug in overnight, making charging seamless as part of the daily routine.
Conclusion
Installing an EV charger at home may sound technical at first, but the reality is straightforward. With the right wiring, proper earthing and a dedicated circuit, home charging becomes one of the biggest advantages of owning an electric car.
Instead of frequent fuel station visits, your car simply charges while you sleep.
Follow the basic dos and don’ts, rely on professional installation, and ensure your home electrical system is ready. Once that’s done, EV ownership becomes far more convenient than most people expect.
For many owners, home charging quickly turns into the simplest part of living with an electric vehicle.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-10
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- Audi SQ8Expected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- QJ Motor SRK 421 RR Unveiled In EuropeThe SRK 421 RR is powered by a high-revving, liquid-cooled, 421 cc, inline-four engine which makes 76 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 39 Nm at 13,000 rpm.1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Mar 6, 2026Batman Returns: Mahindra To Reopen Bookings For BE 6 Batman EditionMahindra had first launched the Batman in August 2025 when all 999 units got sold out in no time.2 mins read
- JSW’s Creta Electric Rival Spotted: Chery Jaecoo J5 Undergoes Testing In PuneThe upcoming JSW Motors SUV will be based on the Jaecoo J5 that is built by China’s Chery Automobile.1 min read
- Affordable New Honda Electric Motorcycle Revealed In PatentsPatent images reveal what appears to be Honda’s future strategy for the electric motorcycle segment – another low-cost electric motorcycle.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 5, 2026Fourth-Gen Honda Insight Reborn As All-Electric CrossoverHonda claims the EV will offer a cruising range of over 500 km on the WLTC cycle.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Mar 5, 2026Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of 2026 LaunchA partially disguised test mule of the facelifted Hyundai Exter has been spotted once again ahead of its expected launch later this year.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 28, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Review: More Range, More Sense, Less MoneyThe Tata Punch EV facelift gets a bigger 40 kWh battery, faster 60 kW DC charging, improved thermal management, and better real-world range, and all of that at a lower introductory price. But does it become a more complete package now?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read