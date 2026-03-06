Installing An EV Charger At Home: Dos, Don’ts And Everything You Need To Know

Electric vehicles are slowly but surely becoming part of everyday life. Models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Ioniq 5 have made EV ownership more accessible in India than ever before.

But for most first-time EV buyers, one question pops up immediately after booking the car: “How do I charge it at home?”

Public chargers are growing, but the truth is simple — most EV charging happens at home. Plug in at night, wake up to a full battery in the morning. It’s convenient, cheaper than public charging, and far less stressful.

However, installing a home EV charger involves a few technical requirements and some basic planning. If done correctly, it’s simple. If done incorrectly, it can lead to safety risks or charging issues.

Here’s a clear, beginner-friendly guide covering the requirements, dos and don’ts, and practical tips for installing an EV charger at home.

Understanding the Two Types of Home Charging

Before installing anything, it’s important to understand the two kinds of chargers most EV owners use at home.

Portable charger:

Most electric cars sold in India come with a portable charger that plugs into a standard 15A socket. It’s the easiest solution because no installation is required beyond a suitable plug point.

However, charging is slow. A typical EV battery may take 8–15 hours to fully charge using this method.

Wall-mounted home charger:

This is a dedicated AC charger installed on the wall of your parking space. Many manufacturers provide it with the car purchase.

These chargers typically deliver 3.3kW to 7.4kW, depending on the vehicle and electrical setup. Charging time drops significantly — often 4–8 hours for a full charge.

Basic Requirements for Installing an EV Charger

Installing a home charger is not complicated, but a few conditions must be met.

1. Dedicated Parking Space

Your parking area should have access to a wall or pillar where the charger can be installed.

Apartment residents should ideally have an allocated parking spot with electricity access. If the parking is shared or far from your meter connection, installation becomes more complicated.

2. Power Supply Capacity

Most Indian homes have a single-phase electricity connection, which is sufficient for 3.3kW chargers.

However, faster home chargers (7kW or higher) may require higher load capacity or a three-phase connection.

Your electricity provider may need to upgrade your sanctioned load if your home currently runs on a lower capacity connection.

3. Proper Earthing

This is extremely important. EV chargers require strong and stable earthing to avoid electrical faults and ensure safe charging.

Most manufacturers conduct an earthing test before installing the charger.

4. Dedicated Circuit and MCB

A home charger should never share the same circuit with other appliances. A dedicated circuit with an MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker) or RCD (Residual Current Device) is required to protect against overloads or electrical faults.

The Dos of Installing an EV Charger

1. Always Use Manufacturer-Approved Installers

Most car manufacturers provide installation services along with the charger. It’s best to use these authorised technicians.

They will check the wiring, earthing, power capacity and safety compliance before installing the charger.

2. Install the Charger Close to Your Parking Spot

This sounds obvious, but many people overlook it.

The charger should be installed within comfortable cable reach of the car’s charging port to avoid stretching or damaging the cable.

3. Ensure Weather Protection

Even though most chargers are weather-resistant, installing them under a shade or covered parking area helps increase durability and reliability.

4. Label the Charging Circuit

Label the EV charger circuit in your electrical panel.

This helps electricians or technicians easily identify the circuit in case of maintenance or troubleshooting.

5. Monitor Electricity Usage

EV charging increases household electricity consumption.

Using smart chargers or electricity monitoring apps can help you track usage and manage costs effectively.

The Don’ts of Home EV Charging

1. Don’t Use Regular Extension Cables

This is one of the biggest safety mistakes.

Extension cords are not designed to handle continuous high electrical loads for several hours. Using them can lead to overheating or fire hazards. Always plug the charger directly into a dedicated socket or wall box.

2. Don’t Overload Your Home Electrical System

Running a high-power EV charger along with heavy appliances like AC units, ovens, and geysers on the same circuit can cause overloads.

Ensure your home electrical capacity is sufficient.

3. Don’t Ignore Earthing

Improper earthing can lead to charging interruptions, electrical shocks or charger malfunction. This step should always be verified during installation.

4. Don’t Attempt DIY Installation

Installing an EV charger without proper electrical knowledge is risky.

Always rely on trained electricians or manufacturer technicians.

Apartment Residents: What You Should Know

For people living in apartments, installing an EV charger requires approval from the housing society or building management.

Fortunately, Indian regulations now support EV charging in residential complexes.

Under the Ministry of Power guidelines, housing societies are encouraged to permit EV owners to install private chargers in their parking spaces. In most cases, the electricity can either be drawn from the owner’s meter or through a separate sub-meter installed for the charger.

How Much Does It Cost to Install a Home EV Charger?

In many cases, the charger and basic installation are included with the vehicle purchase.

However, additional costs may arise if:

Extra wiring is required

The parking spot is far from the meter

Load capacity needs to be upgraded

Civil work or conduit installation is needed

Typical additional installation costs in India can range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000, depending on complexity.

Charging Time at Home: What to Expect

Charging speed depends on two factors: the charger output and the vehicle’s onboard charger capacity.

For example, with a typical 7kW home charger:

Small EV batteries may charge in 4–5 hours

Mid-size EV batteries may take 6–8 hours

Large EV batteries may need 8–10 hours

Most EV owners simply plug in overnight, making charging seamless as part of the daily routine.

Conclusion

Installing an EV charger at home may sound technical at first, but the reality is straightforward. With the right wiring, proper earthing and a dedicated circuit, home charging becomes one of the biggest advantages of owning an electric car.

Instead of frequent fuel station visits, your car simply charges while you sleep.

Follow the basic dos and don’ts, rely on professional installation, and ensure your home electrical system is ready. Once that’s done, EV ownership becomes far more convenient than most people expect.

For many owners, home charging quickly turns into the simplest part of living with an electric vehicle.