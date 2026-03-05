Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of 2026 Launch

The Hyundai Exter is set to receive a mid-cycle update, with a test mule of the facelifted model spotted testing on Indian roads once again. Spy images of the updated micro-SUV had first surfaced online in January this year. Hyundai India introduced the first-generation Exter in 2023, and the upcoming facelift is expected to bring minor exterior revisions along with feature updates. The refreshed model is likely to arrive in the first half of 2026.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Line-Up Now Starts At Rs 5.99 Lakh

The facelifted Exter has also been spotted testing in South Korea, and the latest Indian test mule appears similar to that version. It retains its signature H-shaped, high-mounted LED daytime running lights, while the square projector headlamps look largely unchanged. However, the front bumper could receive subtle revisions, and the grille on the camouflaged vehicle appears taller and more upright than before.

At the rear, most design elements remain concealed under camouflage. From what is visible, the tail lamps appear similar to those on the current model, including the H-shaped lighting signature. A connecting light bar between the tail lamps could be added in this update.

Interior details of the facelifted Exter are not visible in the latest spy shots. The overall cabin layout is expected to remain largely unchanged, though Hyundai could update the equipment list. Potential additions may include a larger infotainment touchscreen, expanded functions for the digital instrument cluster, and updates to the connected car tech suite.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Now Supports 100 kW DC Fast Charging

Under the hood, the Exter facelift is unlikely to see major mechanical changes. It is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with manual and AMT gearbox options. The factory-fitted CNG variant with Hyundai’s twin-cylinder technology is also expected to remain part of the lineup.

The updated Exter is expected to be introduced in the Indian market later this year. The current model is priced between Rs 5.64 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the facelift to command a marginal premium over this. Once launched, it will continue to compete with rivals such as the Tata Punch and Citroen C3X.