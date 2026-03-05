New-Gen Lexus ES Luxury Sedan To Be Launched In India On March 20

Almost a year after making its global debut at the Shanghai motor show, the new Lexus ES is coming to India. The Japanese luxury car brand has confirmed that its entry-level sedan will hit the Indian roads on March 20. The ES is now in its eighth generation, but for the first time it has also come in a pure electric powertrain. It remains to be seen if Lexus will launch just the hybrid version in our market or offer the electric model too.

The new-gen ES gets larger dimensions when compared to its predecessor. It is 165 mm longer than before with 80 mm longer wheelbase. It is built on the TNGA GA-K platform which has made the addition of electric powertrain possible. The design has changed quite a bit with inspiration coming from the LF-ZC concept car. Angular DRLs, horizontally stacked projectors and a well-sculpted hood make up for some striking elements on the face. The most attractive element though is the rear profile where the sloping roofline makes the new ES more coupe-like while a thin light strip connects the tail lamps.

The cabin gets features like a freestanding 14-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital cluster and a Mark Levinson sound system. The fit and finish is premium as expected and you also get ‘hidden’ switches beneath the touchscreen and on the driver’s side, which light up when the car is turned on. For Safety, the Lexus Safety System + (ADAS) suite is provided which includes features like adaptive cruise control, driver monitor system, blind spot monitor and lane departure alert.

The hybrid model has two variants - the ES 300h which makes 198 bhp while the ES 350h makes 244 bhp. Both are powered by a 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder engine paired with an e-CVT. Both also get front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. Electric LS also has two versions - the ES 350e makes 221 bhp while the ES 500e makes 338 bhp. Both are offered with single and dual-motors.

In India, the new LS will take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class both of which are sold in long wheelbase versions.