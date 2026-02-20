Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky Infinity

This is the VinFast VF7 – the flagship car in the Vietnamese EV maker’s portfolio in India. It’s a five-seater SUV and competes in size with the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the Harrier EV. Price starts at a cool Rs 20.9 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.5 lakh over five trims, three powertrain and two drive options.

Born in Vietnam but built in India, this VF7 comes out of a brand-new factory near the coastal city of Tuticorin or Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. On sale in India since last September alongside its smaller sibling, the VF6, here we have put it to the car&bike road test.

VinFast VF7: Design & Dimensions



The VF7 is based on a pure EV platform. While it may not have any benchmark values to boast of, it is a modern monocoque framework. It has a spacious cabin yet ample ground clearance of 190mm, thanks to an optimised battery position. Looks are subjective – but to most, this VF7 looks handsome, especially on the road. The upright stance, the long bonnet, and the straight hatch are all classic SUV design cues.

In terms of size, it is somewhere between a Creta electric and an XEV 9e. Where it loses out to most rivals, though, is in the height – it is the shortest of them all at just 1596mm. But the front looks imposing, and that makes quite an impression when it drives in. The VF7 is available in six exterior colours, which include black, white, grey, silver, mint green and this crimson red shown here.

Length: 4550mm

Width: 1893mm

Wheelbase: 2840mm

Ground Clearance: 190mm

Tyres: 245/50 R19 (Apollo)

Boot Space: 537 litres (calculated to the roof)

Kerb weight: 2218kg

Turning radius: 5.9m (estimated)

VinFast VF7: Drive & Dynamics

The VF7 is sold in three states of tune. The base variant, called Earth, offers 130kW and 250Nm of power. Then comes the mid Wind variant with 20kW and 60Nm more. And at the top sits Sky with 260kW and massive 500Nm of torque. This is because it has AWD drive with twin motors, while Earth and Wind only get a single unit powering the front wheels.

Where the power matters most is in acceleration. While in the base Earth trim it goes from 0-100kph in over 10s, it drops to under 10s with the Wind trim with its incremental torque and power increase. But in Sky spec, this number almost halves, which makes it a delectable choice for those wanting that occasional thrill from their EVs. Acceleration feels hairy as there is a fair bit of road and even engine noise. You expect an EV to be quieter inside. It builds speed easily. Throw it into a sharp curve, and it tends to roll a fair bit. You feel the weight both while accelerating and while braking. Brakes feel a bit soft but work well. Disc all-around ensures reasonable stoppage distances and times.

Steering feels heavy. Not very communicative but not dead either. The heft is noticeable at high speeds. Drivers will love the small steering wheel to grip as well as turn. The steering assistance at slow speeds could be better. The VF7 is a big car, and it always shows. For eg, its turning radius is around 5.9m, which is more than say a Tata Harrier.ev or a Mahindra XEV 9e – both of which are bigger than the VinFast. This makes it a bit more cumbersome in tight spaces than its immediate rivals.



All trims come with three driving modes (Eco/Normal/Sport) and four regen modes (Off/Low/Medium/High). The VF7 feels most comfortable driving in Normal/Low combination. All our test figures are also in this same mode combination.



Trims: Earth/Wind/Sky

Power: 130kW/150kW/260kW

Torque: 250Nm/310Nm/500Nm

0-100kph: 10.4s/9.5s/5.8s

VinFast VF7: Battery & Charging

The VF7 comes with two battery pack options. A smaller 59.8kWh for the entry-level model and a bigger 70.8kWh for the rest. These use LFP cells and are imported, although assembled in-house by VinFast at its facility in Vietnam.

A VF7 can take upto 110kW of DC charging speed. Zero to 80% will take over 30 minutes. Similar time for the smaller battery, which can take a max of 100kW of fast charging. Both seem acceptable given the segment. The standard AC wall box charger maxes out at 7.2kW. During our time, it required around 2.5 hours for a full charge on a 30kW DC charger, while the wall box took around 10 hours. This is also basis the electricity supply. By that calculation, we reckon the smaller battery will require roughly 2 and 8-9 hours on an equivalent fast and slow charger, respectively.



Battery type: Lithium-Ion

Battery size: 59.6kWh/70.8kWh

Max DC charging: 100kW/110kW

Charging time (full): 2hrs/2.5hrs (DC)

or 8.5hrs/10hrs (AC)

VinFast VF7: Range & Efficiency

And the race of range in the VinFast stable is ace by the mid VF7 Wind variant. While it offers an incremental performance advantage, it boasts the highest claimed range of 532km, a hefty 94km more than the base variant. This is also higher (by 22km) than the top-of-the-line AWD version, which is faster and heavier thanks to its twin motors. During our test runs, the VF7 AWD returned an overall range of 383km. This included 75% of the urban run and the remaining portion of the highway. In our pure city run, which included bumper-to-bumper traffic with AC and a light load mimicking daily driving, the range we got without trying too hard was 332km.

On the inter-city highway runs with speed not exceeding 80kph, the best figure that we got was 434km. For those with daily office runs of around 60km, this means you need to charge the car once over the weekends, which is quite acceptable. The on-board display of true range accuracy was not as good as, say, a Hyundai Creta electric or Kia Carens Clavis EV.



Range: 329km/399km/383km

VinFast VF7: Interiors & Features

With a wheelbase of over 2.8m, the VF7 affords a spacious cabin. With a Mocha Brown interior theme, it looks cosy and functional. Unlike the exteriors, the jury might be split on the way the interiors look. They have tried to keep it understated with a clutter-free dashboard. There is nice vegan leather and contrast stitching for effect. The noticeable miss is the lack of an instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. This has moved to the central display unit. The top variant does have a simple head-up display that shows speed and battery percentage.



Most creature comfort features expected from a car at this price are otherwise offered. There are wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad, USB ports, front seat ventilation, powered driver seats and a non-branded but decent music system. While the music quality inside is good, since cabin insulation isn’t the best, one can also hear a bit of it outside. Apart from the tinted glass roof, Level 2 ADAS are some of the add-ons that will keep feature lovers interested.

The rear seat is good for three, but best for two over longer journeys. Legroom and headroom are enough for average-sized adults. The floor is a bit high, so you sit with your knees slightly higher up, but not too uncomfortable. Seats are well bolstered and come with a backrest recline function. AC vents at the rear keep things cool. The optional glass roof (Rs 50,000-60,000 more) makes the cabin look roomier from the rear despite the sloping roof. Centre armrest and multiple charging ports at the back are some of the few practical features.

VinFast VF7: Verdict

As part of the latest brands to hit Indian roads, VinFast couldn’t have come at a better time. The growing charging infra and increasing familiarity with the EV life have meant Indians are finally serious about spending money on EVs, not just as a lifestyle choice but also one that makes sense for the daily commute. That’s exactly where VinFast traditionally sits.

The VF7 is in the sweet spot for now with its battery range. For a relatively unfamiliar brand in India, the price of the top variants seems a bit steep at first, especially given bigger, flashier and more established competition in the same space. But its premise of a no-nonsense yet comfortable car with a mystical Far East styling does stir up enough interest to consider it as an alternative over the same usual suspects.

Ex-showroom price (as of February 2026)