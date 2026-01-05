Special Feature: VinFast Sets New Era For India’s Electric Mobility

India’s electric vehicle (EV) market is buzzing; each manufacturer has upped its ante and is putting the best foot forward when it comes to new-age electric vehicles. And the entry of VinFast, Vietnam’s homegrown EV powerhouse, has added a powerful new player to the race. Part of the Vin Group, Vinfast has inaugurated its first manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with a USD 500 million investment, a move that signals both confidence and long-term commitment to India’s EV future.

Not Just Assembly — A Global Manufacturing Hub

This isn’t a token CKD (completely knocked down) operation. The Tamil Nadu facility is VinFast’s third operational plant globally and its first outside Vietnam. Built in record time, the factory has already begun production of the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs, with an initial annual capacity of 50,000 units, scalable to 1.5 lakh vehicles.

The plant isn’t just aimed at the Indian market either. It will serve as a strategic export hub for South Africa, the Middle East, and other African nations, making Tamil Nadu a key link in VinFast’s global supply chain.

VinFast’s India rollout isn’t limited to production. The brand has already opened showrooms in multiple states, and by the end of this year, it plans to expand to 35 dealerships across 27 cities. To ensure customers get end-to-end support, VinFast has partnered with MyTVS to establish 120 service centres nationwide, providing seamless after-sales and maintenance coverage from day one.

More about the Vingroup

At the heart of VinFast’s global strength lies its parent company, Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate. Founded in the 1990s, Vingroup operates across real estate, healthcare, education, technology, and manufacturing, with a market value exceeding $7.5 billion.

· Vinhomes: Vietnam’s largest real estate developer, known for building entire smart cities integrating homes, retail, and green spaces.

· Vinmec Hospitals: Offering advanced healthcare, robotic surgeries, and medical research.

· VinUni: A global-standard private university attracting international talent.

· VinAI & VinBigData: Investing in AI, big data, and advanced manufacturing innovation

· This ecosystem allows VinFast to develop technology, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in sync, giving it an edge in new markets like India.

Why This Matters for India

VinFast’s entry represents more than another EV brand setting up shop. It’s a statement about India’s growing role in the global electric mobility transition. With local manufacturing, dealership expansion, and service integration, VinFast aims to bring premium electric vehicles closer to Indian consumers, not just through imported models but by building “Make in India” EVs for both domestic and global demand.

The Road Ahead

VinFast’s strategy seems to be clear: “Build locally. Partner widely. Grow with purpose”. Backed by Vingroup’s massive ecosystem and financial muscle, the company’s Tamil Nadu facility marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to sustainable mobility in one of the world’s fastest-growing car markets. In essence, VinFast isn’t just entering India. it’s betting on India. And if history is any indicator, this bet could very well reshape the country’s electric mobility landscape in the decade to come.