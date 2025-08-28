VinFast To Launch VF7 And VF6 Electric SUVs In India On September 6

VinFast is set to make its official debut in the Indian market with the launch of two of its premium electric SUVs – the VF 7 and VF 6 – in India on September 6. Both will be locally assembled at the carmaker’s new assembly plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Bookings for both e-SUVs had commenced on July 15 for an amount of Rs 21,000.

The VF7 and VF6 are part of VinFast’s next-generation EV portfolio. Where the VF6 is to rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Creta Electric when it arrives, the larger VF7 will lock horns with the bigger India-bred electric SUVs, namely, Mahindra XEV9e and the Tata Harrier EV. With the VF6, we will get the 59.6kWh battery pack, which powers a front axle-mounted motor making little over 200bhp. Its WLTP claimed range is 480 km. On the other hand, the bigger VF7 will be available with both 2WD and 4WD configurations. It gets a bigger 70.8kWh battery pack and makes a similar 204bhp in the 2WD guise, and the AWD version has a combined output of 350hp and 500Nm. As for the range, the WLTP figure is 431km for the AWD version, while the FWD offers 450km on paper.

These two launches from Vinfast will initially be available across 27 cities through 32 dealerships. The first set of showrooms is expected in cities, namely Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu facility is also expected to become VinFast’s future EV production hub.

As for the pricing, we expect the VF6 to range between Rs 20 lakh-25 lakh, while the VF7 is likely to retail between Rs 25 lakh-30 lakh.