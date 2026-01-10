Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!

PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA

The Simple One electric scooter has been around for a few years now, and it was only last year that an updated Simple One Gen 1.5 was unveiled with more range than the first version which went on sale in 2023. Now, in 2026, Simple Energy has introduced the Simple One Gen 2. We spent a few hours riding the Gen 2 to see how meaningful the updates are and if the Simple One Gen 2 is worth considering.

2026 Simple One Gen 2: What's New?

The Simple One Gen 2 retains the same overall silhouette but gets subtle design tweaks. The front-end has revised air vents around the DRLs, aimed at improving airflow for the new 7-inch TFT display and other components. It also features new rear-view mirrors, updated switchgear, and a wider colour palette, with five single-tone and four dual-tone colour options.

Under the skin, the chassis has been reinforced for more stiffness and lateral rigidity to offer better stability and dynamics. The suspension has been recalibrated with different damping and spring rates, and the tyre compound has been revised as well for improved stability at higher speeds. Seat height has also been reduced by 16 mm and is now at 780 mm, and battery crash protection has been strengthened.

2026 Simple One Gen 2: Battery Options & Variants

The most significant change is that Simple Energy has decided to drop the earlier 1.6 kWh removable battery. The One Gen 2 is offered in three fixed battery pack options – 3.7 kWh with a claimed 190 km IDC range, 4.5 kWh with 236 km and a 5 kWh battery option, with a claimed 265 km range. The battery is fixed and is mounted below the footboard and there's more space in the boot, all 35 litres of it, which can comfortably store a full-face helmet.

The 3.7 kWh version, called the OneS, skips the touch-enabled display and has its top speed limited to 90 kmph. Both the OneS and the 4.5 kWh variants produce 6.4 kW, while the top-spec 5kWh version delivers 8.8 kW peak power, a claimed 115 kmph top speed and quicker acceleration, claiming 0-40 kmph in 2.55 seconds.

Simple One Gen 2 Key Specifications:

Simple One

5 kWh Simple One

4.5 kWh Simple OneS

3.7 kWh Top Speed 115 kmph 90 kmph 90 kmph Peak Torque 72 Nm 52 Nm 52 Nm Peak Power 8.8 kW 6.4 kW 6.4 kW IDC Range 265 km 236 km 190 km 0-80% Home Charging 5 hours 20 minutes 4 hours 45 minutes 4 hours 0-80% Fast Charging 2 hours 15 minutes 2 hours 15 minutes 2 hours 15 minutes Riding Modes EcoX, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic, Sonic+ EcoX, Eco, Ride, Air EcoX, Eco, Ride Air

Simple One Gen 2: Performance & Dynamics

Our test unit was the top-spec 5 kWh Simple One Gen 2, and it feels quick and eager to pick up speed. It offers six ride modes, EcoX (56 kmph cap) for maximum range, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic and Sonic+, with Sonic+ boasting of maximum performance and acceleration. Four levels of regenerative braking have also been introduced, and I found myself sticking to Level 3 and 4 which felt best suited for my riding style, giving a feel like engine braking on a conventional ICE scooter.

The Simple One Gen 2 can comfortably cruise at 70-75 kmph and can surge past 100 kmph when needed, hitting a speedo-indicated 112 kmph during our tests. If performance is what one is looking for in an electric scooter, the Simple One doesn’t disappoint.

Ride quality on smooth roads is plush and comfortable, and like its previous generation models, handling remains a strong point, with predictable, agile dynamics and good composure through quick direction changes. We hope to spend some more time with it once we get the Simple One Gen 2 for a more comprehensive real-world review. During our initial 40 km mixed ride, mostly in Sonic and Sonic+, state of charge (SOC) dropped from 94 to around 75 per cent, with range still showing over 70 km.

Simple One Gen 2: What Could Be Better?

For a performance-oriented electric scooter capable of triple digit speeds, the Simple One Gen 2’s brakes could have been better. The front brake has bite but needs a firm squeeze, and despite combined braking system (CBS) with front and rear discs, the rear biased setup tends to lock the rear wheel under hard braking.

The 7-inch TFT display looks good and shows all the necessary information, but poor daylight visibility affects usability. that you would want. But it’s somewhat let down by visibility in daylight. Apart from the large speed readout, most data is hard to read on the move, forcing you to stop and peer at the screen.

And then, there’s the design of the seat, which I’ve not liked since I first rode the pre-production model in 2022. Although seat height has been lowered in Gen 2, for my height (5’9”), the sloped rider’s perch limits movement, and under hard braking, you tend to slide forward even after finding a comfortable position.

Simple One Gen 2: Verdict

The Simple One Gen 2 electric scooter is an evolution, not an entirely new scooter. But it's been thoroughly updated and has a lot going for it – sharp looks, very good performance with dynamics, and claimed range that should tempt buyers considering an electric two-wheeler. However, nearly four years since we first rode the pre-production model, Simple Energy’s presence remains limited to about 60 touchpoints across the country, with plans to expand to 150 by March 2026.

Until that happens, and the Simple One is more widely seen on the street and accepted, it’s still, a relatively niche and expensive proposition, with prices starting at Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the 3.7 kWh version, going up to Rs. 1.78 lakh (Ex-showroom), for the 5 kWh version. At those prices, Simple Energy also faces the challenge of pulling buyers away from better-known and more widely accepted rivals like Ather Energy.

Simple One Gen 2 Prices:

Version Ex-showroom Price Simple OneS (3.7 kWh) ₹1,49,999 Simple One (4.6 kWh) ₹1,69,999 Simple One (5 kWh) ₹1,77,999

Simple One Gen 2 Review Image Gallery: