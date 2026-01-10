Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!
- The Simple One Gen 2 is an evolution of the electric scooter
- Promises more range, better performance & more tech
- We spent some time to see if the Simple One Gen 2 is worth considering
PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA
The Simple One electric scooter has been around for a few years now, and it was only last year that an updated Simple One Gen 1.5 was unveiled with more range than the first version which went on sale in 2023. Now, in 2026, Simple Energy has introduced the Simple One Gen 2. We spent a few hours riding the Gen 2 to see how meaningful the updates are and if the Simple One Gen 2 is worth considering.
Also Read: 2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 Review
2026 Simple One Gen 2: What's New?
The Simple One Gen 2 retains the same overall silhouette but gets subtle design tweaks. The front-end has revised air vents around the DRLs, aimed at improving airflow for the new 7-inch TFT display and other components. It also features new rear-view mirrors, updated switchgear, and a wider colour palette, with five single-tone and four dual-tone colour options.
Under the skin, the chassis has been reinforced for more stiffness and lateral rigidity to offer better stability and dynamics. The suspension has been recalibrated with different damping and spring rates, and the tyre compound has been revised as well for improved stability at higher speeds. Seat height has also been reduced by 16 mm and is now at 780 mm, and battery crash protection has been strengthened.
2026 Simple One Gen 2: Battery Options & Variants
The most significant change is that Simple Energy has decided to drop the earlier 1.6 kWh removable battery. The One Gen 2 is offered in three fixed battery pack options – 3.7 kWh with a claimed 190 km IDC range, 4.5 kWh with 236 km and a 5 kWh battery option, with a claimed 265 km range. The battery is fixed and is mounted below the footboard and there's more space in the boot, all 35 litres of it, which can comfortably store a full-face helmet.
The 3.7 kWh version, called the OneS, skips the touch-enabled display and has its top speed limited to 90 kmph. Both the OneS and the 4.5 kWh variants produce 6.4 kW, while the top-spec 5kWh version delivers 8.8 kW peak power, a claimed 115 kmph top speed and quicker acceleration, claiming 0-40 kmph in 2.55 seconds.
Simple One Gen 2 Key Specifications:
|Simple One
5 kWh
|Simple One
4.5 kWh
|Simple OneS
3.7 kWh
|Top Speed
|115 kmph
|90 kmph
|90 kmph
|Peak Torque
|72 Nm
|52 Nm
|52 Nm
|Peak Power
|8.8 kW
|6.4 kW
|6.4 kW
|IDC Range
|265 km
|236 km
|190 km
|0-80% Home Charging
|5 hours 20 minutes
|4 hours 45 minutes
|4 hours
|0-80% Fast Charging
|2 hours 15 minutes
|2 hours 15 minutes
|2 hours 15 minutes
|Riding Modes
|EcoX, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic, Sonic+
|EcoX, Eco, Ride, Air
|EcoX, Eco, Ride Air
Simple One Gen 2: Performance & Dynamics
Our test unit was the top-spec 5 kWh Simple One Gen 2, and it feels quick and eager to pick up speed. It offers six ride modes, EcoX (56 kmph cap) for maximum range, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic and Sonic+, with Sonic+ boasting of maximum performance and acceleration. Four levels of regenerative braking have also been introduced, and I found myself sticking to Level 3 and 4 which felt best suited for my riding style, giving a feel like engine braking on a conventional ICE scooter.
The Simple One Gen 2 can comfortably cruise at 70-75 kmph and can surge past 100 kmph when needed, hitting a speedo-indicated 112 kmph during our tests. If performance is what one is looking for in an electric scooter, the Simple One doesn’t disappoint.
Ride quality on smooth roads is plush and comfortable, and like its previous generation models, handling remains a strong point, with predictable, agile dynamics and good composure through quick direction changes. We hope to spend some more time with it once we get the Simple One Gen 2 for a more comprehensive real-world review. During our initial 40 km mixed ride, mostly in Sonic and Sonic+, state of charge (SOC) dropped from 94 to around 75 per cent, with range still showing over 70 km.
Simple One Gen 2: What Could Be Better?
For a performance-oriented electric scooter capable of triple digit speeds, the Simple One Gen 2’s brakes could have been better. The front brake has bite but needs a firm squeeze, and despite combined braking system (CBS) with front and rear discs, the rear biased setup tends to lock the rear wheel under hard braking.
The 7-inch TFT display looks good and shows all the necessary information, but poor daylight visibility affects usability. that you would want. But it’s somewhat let down by visibility in daylight. Apart from the large speed readout, most data is hard to read on the move, forcing you to stop and peer at the screen.
And then, there’s the design of the seat, which I’ve not liked since I first rode the pre-production model in 2022. Although seat height has been lowered in Gen 2, for my height (5’9”), the sloped rider’s perch limits movement, and under hard braking, you tend to slide forward even after finding a comfortable position.
Simple One Gen 2: Verdict
The Simple One Gen 2 electric scooter is an evolution, not an entirely new scooter. But it's been thoroughly updated and has a lot going for it – sharp looks, very good performance with dynamics, and claimed range that should tempt buyers considering an electric two-wheeler. However, nearly four years since we first rode the pre-production model, Simple Energy’s presence remains limited to about 60 touchpoints across the country, with plans to expand to 150 by March 2026.
Until that happens, and the Simple One is more widely seen on the street and accepted, it’s still, a relatively niche and expensive proposition, with prices starting at Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the 3.7 kWh version, going up to Rs. 1.78 lakh (Ex-showroom), for the 5 kWh version. At those prices, Simple Energy also faces the challenge of pulling buyers away from better-known and more widely accepted rivals like Ather Energy.
Simple One Gen 2 Prices:
|Version
|Ex-showroom Price
|Simple OneS (3.7 kWh)
|₹1,49,999
|Simple One (4.6 kWh)
|₹1,69,999
|Simple One (5 kWh)
|₹1,77,999
Simple One Gen 2 Review Image Gallery:
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Tata Punch Facelift 2026Expected Price₹ 5.9 - 10.2 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-19
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-04
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Jan 9, 2026KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Specifications, Features, Prices ComparedKTM’s new RC 160 goes head-to-head with the Yamaha R15 in the entry-level sportbike category. Here is how the two fare on paper.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 9, 2026Suzuki E-Access Launched At Rs 1.88 Lakh; LFP Battery Promises 95 KM RangeOriginally confirmed for a June 2025 launch, Suzuki's first electric two-wheeler for India has finally arrived almost a year after making its global debut at Auto Expo 2025.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 9, 2026Kawasaki Ninja, Versys Models Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 LakhThe Ninja ZX-10R is offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Ninja 1100SX and Versys 1100.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: What To ExpectToyota will be introducing an all-electric vehicle for the first time in India. It is the Toyota-badged version of the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, and here’s everything we expect from it.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 8, 2026Auto Sales 2025: BMW Group India Sold 18,001 Cars And SUVs, Its Highest Ever Yearly FigureCarmaker delivered 17,271 units under the BMW brand and 730 units under Mini.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 8, 2026Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 10 Million Production MilestoneThe 10 millionth unit was an Access 125 scooter, which rolled out from Suzuki’s Gurugram plant.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 10, 2026Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy’s first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.6 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.11 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Home
- Reviews
- Bike Reviews
- Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!