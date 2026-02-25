Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Launch 21 EV Charging Stations Across India

In April 2024, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding with Shell India Markets Private Limited to develop public EV charging infrastructure across the country jointly. Building on that and previously installed stations, the two companies have now added 21 new TATA.ev x Shell Mega Charging Hubs in India.

The newly launched charging stations are spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, and Vadodara. Each hub is equipped with 120kW fast chargers and multiple charging bays.

Bengaluru has added nine new hubs, taking its total to 13, while Chennai has received five new locations with high-capacity DC fast chargers. Additional sites in Mysuru, Pune, and along the Ahmedabad–Mumbai highway are intended to support both urban commuting and long-distance travel.

Introducing the TATA.ev x Shell Mega Charging Hubs, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “EV infrastructure is fundamental to accelerating India’s transition to electric mobility. Today, in partnership with Shell India, we are proud to introduce new TATA.ev x Shell Mega Charging Hubs across key cities, offering a combined capacity of 2500 kW. This expansion reinforces our commitment to making charging seamless and ubiquitous for EV users across India.”

According to the companies, every hub will have on-ground support staff, along with access to Shell Select and Deli2go outlets offering food, beverages, and restroom facilities. Tata EV customers will also be eligible for select in-store promotions and charging tariff benefits at these locations.