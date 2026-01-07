Tata Punch Facelift Variants, Key Features Revealed

After offering an early look at the Punch facelift, Tata Motors has now revealed the variant names along with some key features of the updated micro-SUV. The new Punch is set to launch in India on January 13 and will be available in four trims: Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. Tata has also highlighted some of the key features of each variant, which you can check out below.

Smart (Base Variant)

6 airbags

LED headlamps

Drive modes: City & Eco

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Remote keyless entry

TPMS

Illuminated logo on steering wheel

Pure

Features Over Smart



Rear AC vents

Steering-mounted controls

Front centre armrest

Rear defogger

Day & night IRVM

Pure+

Features Over Pure

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Reverse camera

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Cruise control

USB Type-C fast charger

Height-adjustable driver seat

Adventure

Features Over Pure+

360-degree surround view system

Blind view monitor

Push-button start

Rear wiper and washer

Auto climate control

15-inch hyper-styled wheels

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Accomplished

Features Over Adventure



16-inch alloy wheels

10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system

LED DRLs

Infinity LED taillamps

Extended thigh support seats

Touch automatic temperature control

Accomplished+ S (Top Variant)

Features Over Accomplished

