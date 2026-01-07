logo
New Delhi

Tata Punch Facelift Variants, Key Features Revealed

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jan 07, 2026, 03:43 PM
Follow us on
Tata Punch Facelift Variants, Key Features Revealed
Key Highlights
  • Punch facelift to be offered in six variants
  • Variant nomenclature are similar to other Tata cars
  • 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring offered from Adventure trim

After offering an early look at the Punch facelift, Tata Motors has now revealed the variant names along with some key features of the updated micro-SUV. The new Punch is set to launch in India on January 13 and will be available in four trims: Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. Tata has also highlighted some of the key features of each variant, which you can check out below.

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead Of January 13 Launch

Tata Punch facelift revealed 2

Smart (Base Variant)

  • 6 airbags
  • LED headlamps
  • Drive modes: City & Eco
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Remote keyless entry
  • TPMS
  • Illuminated logo on steering wheel

Pure

Features Over Smart

  • Rear AC vents
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Front centre armrest
  • Rear defogger
  • Day & night IRVM

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift To Get Turbo-Petrol Engine Option

Tata Punch facelift revealed

Pure+

Features Over Pure

  • 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Reverse camera
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Cruise control
  • USB Type-C fast charger
  • Height-adjustable driver seat

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13

Tata Punch facelift

Adventure

Features Over Pure+

360-degree surround view system

Blind view monitor

Push-button start

Rear wiper and washer

Auto climate control

15-inch hyper-styled wheels

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Accomplished

Features Over Adventure

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • LED DRLs
  • Infinity LED taillamps
  • Extended thigh support seats
  • Touch automatic temperature control

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design

Tata Punch facelift revealed 1

Accomplished+ S (Top Variant)

Features Over Accomplished

  • Voice-assisted electric sunroof
  • LED fog lamps with cornering function
  • 7.0-inch digital cluster
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • iRA connectivity
# Tata Motors Cars# Tata Motors Cars In India# Tata Punch Facelift# Tata Punch Facelift Details# Tata Punch Facelift Variants# Punch Facelift Variants# Tata Punch Facelift Features# 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variants# Tata Punch# Tata Punch Micro SUV# New Tata Punch# 2026 Tata Punch# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Tata Punch Facelift 2026

Tata Punch Facelift 2026
Tata Punch Facelift 2026
*Expected Price
₹ 5.9 - 10.2 Lakh

Popular Tata Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Punch Facelift Variants, Key Features Revealed