Tata Punch Facelift To Get Turbo-Petrol Engine Option

Tata Motors has released a new teaser for the upcoming Punch facelift, and it brings the biggest news yet - a new engine option. Buyers who will have wanted more power and torque out of the micro SUV will now be able to pick a turbo-petrol engine option alongside the standard naturally aspirated petrol.

(Clockwise from top) New 6-speed manual gearbox; new colour digital instrument cluster; central touchscreen; touch-based air-con controls similar to other Tata cars.

The second teaser for the micro SUV provided a glimpse at some new elements, including a new colour digital instrument cluster - not to be mistaken with the Punch EV’s 10.25-inch screen, alloy wheels and a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as the all-important iTurbo badge. Tata previously used the iTurbo badge to mark out the turbo-petrol Altroz from its standard petrol and diesel models prior to rebranding the variant as the Racer.

Punch facelift to get 360-degree cameras.

Other elements visible include the free-standing central touchscreen, which looks to have received tweaked graphics, while the air-con controls are the familiar touch-based unit as seen on the Nexon and Curvv. Interestingly, a closer look at the unit reveals the presence of a 360-degree camera function - a feature so far only offered on the Punch EV.



It remains to be seen which turbo-petrol engine Tata could choose to employ in the diminutive SUV, with the carmaker currently offering two small-displacement turbo-petrols in the market. The first is the brand’s tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol mill used in the now-discontinued Altroz iTurbo and Altroz Racer, as well as the Nexon and the lower variants of the Curvv. The unit develops a peak 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.



The second is from the brand’s new Hyperion engine series - again a 1.2-litre unit featuring gasoline direct injection, but with more power and torque on hand - 123 bhp and 225 Nm.



Both units have been featured with 6-speed gearboxes in recent applications, save for in the base Nexon, where the Revotron turbo mill is paired with a 5-speed unit.



The turbo-petrol mill is expected to remain exclusive to the higher trims of the Punch facelift, with lower variants set to be offered with the naturally aspirated petrol engine only paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The NA petrol is also expected to get factory CNG options across variants.



The Punch facelift is Tata’s first important launch of the new calendar year, with prices to be announced on January 13, 2026. The carmaker has also confirmed other notable launches for the year, such as the Sierra EV and the first Avinya EV, which will arrive by mid-2026 and late 2026, respectively.