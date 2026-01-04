Tata Punch Facelift To Get Turbo-Petrol Engine Option
- Tata Punch to get 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine option
- Will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox
- New features include 360 degree cameras & new digital instrument cluster
Tata Motors has released a new teaser for the upcoming Punch facelift, and it brings the biggest news yet - a new engine option. Buyers who will have wanted more power and torque out of the micro SUV will now be able to pick a turbo-petrol engine option alongside the standard naturally aspirated petrol.
(Clockwise from top) New 6-speed manual gearbox; new colour digital instrument cluster; central touchscreen; touch-based air-con controls similar to other Tata cars.
The second teaser for the micro SUV provided a glimpse at some new elements, including a new colour digital instrument cluster - not to be mistaken with the Punch EV’s 10.25-inch screen, alloy wheels and a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as the all-important iTurbo badge. Tata previously used the iTurbo badge to mark out the turbo-petrol Altroz from its standard petrol and diesel models prior to rebranding the variant as the Racer.
Punch facelift to get 360-degree cameras.
Other elements visible include the free-standing central touchscreen, which looks to have received tweaked graphics, while the air-con controls are the familiar touch-based unit as seen on the Nexon and Curvv. Interestingly, a closer look at the unit reveals the presence of a 360-degree camera function - a feature so far only offered on the Punch EV.
It remains to be seen which turbo-petrol engine Tata could choose to employ in the diminutive SUV, with the carmaker currently offering two small-displacement turbo-petrols in the market. The first is the brand’s tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol mill used in the now-discontinued Altroz iTurbo and Altroz Racer, as well as the Nexon and the lower variants of the Curvv. The unit develops a peak 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.
The second is from the brand’s new Hyperion engine series - again a 1.2-litre unit featuring gasoline direct injection, but with more power and torque on hand - 123 bhp and 225 Nm.
Both units have been featured with 6-speed gearboxes in recent applications, save for in the base Nexon, where the Revotron turbo mill is paired with a 5-speed unit.
The turbo-petrol mill is expected to remain exclusive to the higher trims of the Punch facelift, with lower variants set to be offered with the naturally aspirated petrol engine only paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The NA petrol is also expected to get factory CNG options across variants.
The Punch facelift is Tata’s first important launch of the new calendar year, with prices to be announced on January 13, 2026. The carmaker has also confirmed other notable launches for the year, such as the Sierra EV and the first Avinya EV, which will arrive by mid-2026 and late 2026, respectively.
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 4, 2026Tata Punch Facelift To Get Turbo-Petrol Engine OptionNew teaser confirms big change in powertrain line-up for the Punch micro SUV.4 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 4, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What We Know So FarThe facelift to the popular XUV 700, the 7XO will arrive with notable design and tech updates, though engine options are expected to stay unchanged.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 3, 2026New Bajaj Chetak Spotted Ahead Of LaunchFresh images of the new Chetak continue to showcase a hub-mounted electric motor among other changes.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 3, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13The teaser images focus solely on the exterior, marking the first substantial update for the Punch since it was introduced in 2021.2 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jan 3, 20262026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe new Seltos is offered in 10 variants and three engine options. Here is a rundown of what each variant has to offer, along with its price, engine and transmission choices, respectively.5 mins read
- Hansaj Kukreti | Jan 2, 2026BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000BYD has increased the price of the Sealion 7 Premium by ₹50,000, effective January 1, 2026, taking it to ₹49.40 lakh; pricing for the Performance variant remains unchanged at ₹54.9 lakh, while existing bookings made before December 31, 2025, will retain the old price.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read