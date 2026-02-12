Tata Punch EV Facelift Spotted Ahead Of February 20 Launch
- To launch on February 20, 2026
The Tata Punch EV facelift has been spotted on the road for the first time ahead of its launch on February 20, 2026. The Punch facelift in its ICE form was launched in India in January this year, and the EV derivative follows suit.
New here is the rear of the Punch EV facelift, which is identical to its facelifted ICE counterpart. It features connected LED tail-lamps that run across the width of the tailgate the bumper gets a dual-tone finish with a grey insert. The skid plate, too, is akin to the ICE Punch.
As seen in the earlier image shared by Tata, the charging port is positioned at the front, concealed behind the Tata badge. The triangular elements flanking the headlamp housings now look more recessed, and the central air dam at the lower bumper seems slimmer than before. The faux skid plate at the base has also been redesigned.
One of the more noticeable changes appears to be the LED DRL treatment. The earlier version featured a light bar stretching across the width of the fascia, whereas the updated model gets a slim black trim strip instead. Along the sides, there do not appear to be any major updates, with the facelifted Punch EV retaining the same wheel design as the outgoing version.
The cabin layout will be in line with ICE Punch, and the equipment list is likely to retain features like a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, a wireless charging pad, and ventilated front seats, among others.
The updated Punch EV is likely to receive a new powertrain. While the outgoing Punch EV was available with 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery pack options (with an ARAI-certified range of up to 270 km on the latter), the facelifted Punch EV is expected to come with a larger battery, which will boost its range. It will also come with a lifetime warranty. The smaller battery version of the outgoing Punch EV produces 81 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, while the larger pack delivers 122 bhp and 190 Nm – but the range-topping model of the facelift could receive a more powerful motor as well.
In terms of price, the facelifted model is expected to command a premium over the outgoing version, which is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
