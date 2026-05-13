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Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead of Debut

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car&bike Team
1 min read
May 13, 2026, 05:03 PM
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Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead of Debut
Key Highlights
  • 1.5 petrol, strong hybrid powertrain to be retained
  • Gets revised fascia with sharper looks
  • Debut on May 22

The upcoming Honda City facelift has been spied undisguised ahead of its launch on May 22, 2026. The second facelift to the fifth-gen City, the sedan looks to adopt a slightly more angular and aggressive look with a redesigned fascia, along with tweaks to the rear.

Also read: Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch On May 22

The single photo of the undisguised car reveals a design that looks to be a bit more squared out than before and a notable lack of chrome trim at the front. The headlights feature a new design and now look to be projector units compared to the current City’s LED reflector units. The grille itself is finished in black and features a mesh design that flows into the headlamps.
Honda City Facelift spied

Lower down, the bumper gets a redesigned central air intake along with new vertical side vents. The alloy wheel design glimpsed in the image also looks to be new.

Also Read: Production Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV To Mirror Concept's Design; First Test Mules Hit Indian Roads

Towards the rear, expect changes to include revamped internals for the tail lights as well as a new bumper design.
Honda City Facelift spied 2

As for the interior, we get a glimpse of what looks to be a freestanding touchscreen on the dashboard but no other changes are visible.

Mechanically, the car is expected to remain unchanged with the tried and tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol carried over. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The strong hybrid powerplant is also expected to soldier on.

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# Honda City# Honda City facelift# City facelift# Honda City Facelift# 2026 Honda City# Cars# Cover Story

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