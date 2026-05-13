Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead of Debut

The upcoming Honda City facelift has been spied undisguised ahead of its launch on May 22, 2026. The second facelift to the fifth-gen City, the sedan looks to adopt a slightly more angular and aggressive look with a redesigned fascia, along with tweaks to the rear.



Also read: Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch On May 22



The single photo of the undisguised car reveals a design that looks to be a bit more squared out than before and a notable lack of chrome trim at the front. The headlights feature a new design and now look to be projector units compared to the current City’s LED reflector units. The grille itself is finished in black and features a mesh design that flows into the headlamps.



Lower down, the bumper gets a redesigned central air intake along with new vertical side vents. The alloy wheel design glimpsed in the image also looks to be new.



Also Read: Production Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV To Mirror Concept's Design; First Test Mules Hit Indian Roads

Towards the rear, expect changes to include revamped internals for the tail lights as well as a new bumper design.



As for the interior, we get a glimpse of what looks to be a freestanding touchscreen on the dashboard but no other changes are visible.



Mechanically, the car is expected to remain unchanged with the tried and tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol carried over. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The strong hybrid powerplant is also expected to soldier on.

Image Source