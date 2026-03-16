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Production Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV To Mirror Concept's Design; First Test Mules Hit Indian Roads

Amaan Ahmed
Amaan Ahmed
2 mins read
Mar 16, 2026, 10:45 PM
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Production Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV To Mirror Concept's Design; First Test Mules Hit Indian Roads
Key Highlights
  • Honda 0 Alpha SUV begins 'public road verification' testing in India.
  • Will be built in Tapukara, Rajasthan.
  • Market launch slated for 2027.

A few days ago, Honda announced it has axed the upcoming all-electric 0 Sedan and 0 SUV, both of which were meant to be built in the United States. Thousands of kilometres away, the Japanese carmaker has doubled down on its electric vehicle (EV) aspirations by rolling out close-to-production prototypes of its 0 Alpha electric SUV, which will be manufactured in India. First images of the test vehicle – which will now undergo 'Public Road Verification’ testing, as per a company statement – confirm the road-going 0 Alpha is pretty much carrying over the design and styling seen on the radical prototype showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

Also Read: Honda 0 α (Alpha) Electric SUV Confirmed For India Launch In 2027

honda 0 alpha electric suv testing begins in india ahead of 2027 launch carandbike 2

Honda 0 Alpha SUV: How close will it be to the concept?

If you line up pictures of the 0 Alpha SUV prototype and the concept, you'll be hard-pressed to find too many changes. The flat, upright nose houses LED headlights, possibly linked by an LED daytime running light on top, as well as the charge port, offset to the left. The shape of the front bumper also appears to be the same as the concept's.

honda 0 alpha electric suv testing begins in india ahead of 2027 launch carandbike 3

In profile, the 0 Alpha is more crossover than SUV, and retains the concept's flush door handles (rear door handle integrated into the C-pillar). The thickness of the C-pillar is also bound to raise eyebrows, and the flat, squared-off tail section appears to house a U-shaped connected tail-light.

honda 0 alpha electric suv testing begins in india ahead of 2027 launch carandbike 5

Honda 0 Alpha: Battery, launch and expected price

While Honda is yet to share any technical specifications, it is understood the 0 Alpha SUV will be bigger than the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara, and will be closer in size to a BYD Atto 3. Battery options are likely to be in the 50 to 70 kWh range, with Honda targeting a real-world range of 400 to 500 km with the 0 Alpha.

Honda has invested Rs 1,200 crore to begin production of battery electric vehicles at its facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan, with the 0 Alpha set to be the first model. The 0 Alpha will be launched in India first, in 2027, and will be exported to Japan. Honda is likely to continue with its positioning as a premium brand, with the 0 Alpha likely to be priced between Rs 20 to 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Honda 0 Alpha# Honda 0 α# Honda 0 Series EVs# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Car India# Honda India# Cars# Electric Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story

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