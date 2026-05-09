Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Lands In India; Costs A Cool Rs 1.25 Crore
- 630 units made globally
- Gets carbon-fibre body components and forged wheels
- 2 kg lighter than the Panigale V4 S
The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini has arrived in India, with just one unit allocated for the country, and unsurprisingly, it has already been spoken for. Inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, the special edition motorcycle is based on the V4 S trim and is limited to just 630 units globally.
Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Launched In India At Rs. 17.24 Lakh
Compared to the standard Panigale V4 S, which is priced at Rs 39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Lamborghini edition receives several design and material upgrades inspired by Lamborghini’s flagship plug-in hybrid supercar.
The motorcycle gets a bespoke livery finished in shades of Grigio Telesto (grey), Nero Noctis (black) and Verde Scandal (light green). Ducati has also revised the tail section and winglets, taking cues from the styling and surfaces of the Revuelto.
A large portion of the bodywork uses carbon fibre, including the heat shield, heel guards and front and rear mudguards. Ducati says the carbon-fibre weave matches the finish used in Lamborghini’s supercars. The forged aluminium wheels have also been styled to resemble the Revuelto’s rims, while the seat design draws inspiration from the supercar’s interior.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Ducati Panigale V4 Bags Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Award
The Panigale V4 Lamborghini additionally gets billet aluminium components such as adjustable footrests, brake and clutch levers, and counterweights. It also comes fitted with an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with carbon-fibre end caps. With the exhaust upgrade, the motorcycle produces 221 bhp, while the extensive use of lightweight materials has helped Ducati shave off 2 kg compared to the standard Panigale V4 S.
Apart from the 630-unit production run, Ducati also created an even more exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti series, limited to 63 units, reserved only for Lamborghini customers.
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