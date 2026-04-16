Ducati India To Increase Prices of Select Models from June 1, 2026

Ducati India has announced that it will be increasing prices across select motorcycles in its portfolio starting June 1, 2026. The revision will apply to ex-showroom prices and will be rolled out across all authorised dealerships in the country.

While Ducati hasn’t specified the exact models or the extent of the hike yet, the change will impact a range of motorcycles and variants across its line-up. The updated pricing will be implemented across all cities where Ducati operates, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

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Explaining the decision, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said the move comes in response to rising operational costs. Factors like inflation and increasing commodity prices have made a price correction necessary, even as the brand continues to position itself firmly in the premium motorcycle space.

Even with the price hike on the horizon, 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for Ducati in India. The company recently stepped into a new segment with the launch of the Ducati Desmo450 MX, marking a fresh direction for the brand. Meanwhile, for enthusiasts and collectors, the arrival of the exclusive Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India.

Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: No Road, Only Dirt

And there’s more in the pipeline. Ducati is gearing up to introduce a host of new models in the coming months, including the Ducati Monster V2, Ducati Hypermotard V2, Ducati DesertX V2, and the updated Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. Performance-focused Corse Editions of the Ducati Panigale V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4 are also on the cards.

Lastly, at the very top end, Ducati will bring in the ultra-exclusive Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario in extremely limited numbers, though all units allocated for India have already been pre-booked.

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Apart from the portfolio, Ducati is also working on strengthening its after-sales presence. The brand has recently set up service-only workshops in Goa and Ahmedabad, aimed at improving accessibility and support for customers, authorised facilities with trained technicians, offering dealership-level service.