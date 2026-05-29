2026 Tata Tiago Variant-Wise Features, Prices Detailed

Tata recently launched the heavily updated Tiago siblings in India with prices starting from Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Now underpinned by what Tata calls the X-ALFA platform, the Tiago siblings receive a substantial styling overhaul along with a new design cabin as well as more tech.

Also read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India



The new Tiago is available in a choice of six trim levels – Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+, with petrol and CNG engine options available on all but the fully loaded trim. Additionally, both powertrains can be had with manual and AMT options depending on the variant. Here’s a look at what features you get in each variant.

2026 Tata Tiago Smart

Petrol MT: Rs 4.70 lakh

CNG MT: Rs 5.80 lakh

6 Airbags

Digital Instrument Cluster

LED tail lamps

Rear parking sensors

Tilt adjust steering

Air conditioning

ISOFIX

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ABS and corner stability control

12V power outlet

13-inch steel wheels (petrol)

14-inch steel wheels (CNG)

Also read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV: In Pictures



2026 Tata Tiago Pure

Petrol MT: Rs 5.50 lakh

CNG MT: Rs 6.50 lakh

Petrol AMT: Rs 6 lakh

CNG AMT: Rs 7.05 lakh

In addition to Smart

Digital Instrument Cluster with Bluetooth connectivity

14-inch Steel wheels with covers

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Rear defogger

Steering-mounted audio controls

Steering-mounted paddle shifters (AMT)

Power windows

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Remote lock/unlock & central locking

Day/Night IRVM

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Front USB charging sockets (Type A & Type C)

2 speakers

2026 Tata Tiago Pure+

Petrol MT: Rs 6 lakh

CNG MT: Rs 7 lakh

Petrol AMT: Rs 6.55 lakh

CNG AMT: Rs 7.55 lakh

In addition to Pure

8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Reverse camera

Cruise Control

ESP & Traction Control

Hill Start Assist

4 Speakers

Tyre Pressure Monitoring

Speed-sensing auto door lock

65W Type C charging socket (Front)

2026 Tata Tiago Pure+ A

Petrol MT: Rs 6.50 lakh

CNG MT: Rs 7.50 lakh

Petrol AMT: NA*

CNG AMT: NA*

In addition to Pure+

Rear lightbar

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear AC vents

Auto climate control

Keyless entry and go

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wiper & washer

14-inch stylised steel wheels

Rear parcel shelf (Petrol)

2026 Tata Tiago Creative

Petrol MT: Rs 7 lakh

CNG MT: Rs 8 lakh

Petrol AMT: Rs 7.55 lakh

CNG AMT: Rs 8.55 lakh

In addition to Pure+ A

360-degree cameras

Blind spot monitoring

10.25-inch touchscreen

LED headlamps with DRLs

15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (Petrol)

Auto-fold ORVM

Cooled Glovebox

One-Touch driver window down

Seat back pockets

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+

Petrol MT: Rs 7.30 lakh

Petrol AMT: Rs 7.85 lakh

In addition to Creative

Smartphone deck with wireless charger

Connected car features

LED fog lamps

65W Type C charging socket (rear)

Black-finished roof

Moving to the powertrains, the petrol and CNG options continue to use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine as the outgoing Tiago. The unit is good for 85 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol and 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm in CNG guise. Both are paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT depending on the variant.

*Expect prices for AMT to be about Rs 55,000 higher

All prices ex-showroom