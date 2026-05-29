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2026 Tata Tiago Variant-Wise Features, Prices Detailed

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
May 29, 2026, 05:41 PM
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2026 Tata Tiago Variant-Wise Features, Prices Detailed
Key Highlights
  • New Tiago available in six trims
  • Prices range from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh
  • Available with petrol & CNG options

Tata recently launched the heavily updated Tiago siblings in India with prices starting from Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Now underpinned by what Tata calls the X-ALFA platform, the Tiago siblings receive a substantial styling overhaul along with a new design cabin as well as more tech.

Also read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India

The new Tiago is available in a choice of six trim levels – Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+, with petrol and CNG engine options available on all but the fully loaded trim. Additionally, both powertrains can be had with manual and AMT options depending on the variant. Here’s a look at what features you get in each variant.

New Tata Tiago 1

2026 Tata Tiago Smart

Petrol MT: Rs 4.70 lakh
CNG MT: Rs 5.80 lakh

  • 6 Airbags
  • Digital Instrument Cluster
  • LED tail lamps
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Tilt adjust steering
  • Air conditioning
  • ISOFIX
  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers
  • ABS and corner stability control
  • 12V power outlet
  • 13-inch steel wheels (petrol)
  • 14-inch steel wheels (CNG)

Also read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV: In Pictures

2026 Tata Tiago Pure

Petrol MT: Rs 5.50 lakh
CNG MT: Rs 6.50 lakh
Petrol AMT: Rs 6 lakh
CNG AMT: Rs 7.05 lakh

In addition to Smart

  • Digital Instrument Cluster with Bluetooth connectivity
  • 14-inch Steel wheels with covers
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • Rear defogger
  • Steering-mounted audio controls
  • Steering-mounted paddle shifters (AMT)
  • Power windows
  • Electric adjust wing mirrors
  • Remote lock/unlock & central locking
  • Day/Night IRVM
  • Follow Me Home Headlamps
  • Front USB charging sockets (Type A & Type C)
  • 2 speakers
New Tata Tiago 2

2026 Tata Tiago Pure+

Petrol MT: Rs 6 lakh
CNG MT: Rs 7 lakh
Petrol AMT: Rs 6.55 lakh
CNG AMT: Rs 7.55 lakh

In addition to Pure

  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • Reverse camera
  • Cruise Control
  • ESP & Traction Control
  • Hill Start Assist
  • 4 Speakers
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring
  • Speed-sensing auto door lock
  • 65W Type C charging socket (Front)

2026 Tata Tiago Pure+ A

Petrol MT: Rs 6.50 lakh
CNG MT: Rs 7.50 lakh
Petrol AMT: NA*
CNG AMT: NA*

In addition to Pure+

  • Rear lightbar
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Rear AC vents
  • Auto climate control
  • Keyless entry and go
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • 14-inch stylised steel wheels
  • Rear parcel shelf (Petrol)
New Tata Tiago 3

2026 Tata Tiago Creative

Petrol MT: Rs 7 lakh
CNG MT: Rs 8 lakh
Petrol AMT: Rs 7.55 lakh
CNG AMT: Rs 8.55 lakh

In addition to Pure+ A

  • 360-degree cameras
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • LED headlamps with DRLs
  • 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (Petrol)
  • Auto-fold ORVM
  • Cooled Glovebox
  • One-Touch driver window down
  • Seat back pockets
New Tata Tiago 2

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+

Petrol MT: Rs 7.30 lakh
Petrol AMT: Rs 7.85 lakh

In addition to Creative

  • Smartphone deck with wireless charger
  • Connected car features
  • LED fog lamps
  • 65W Type C charging socket (rear)
  • Black-finished roof
New Tata Tiago

Moving to the powertrains, the petrol and CNG options continue to use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine as the outgoing Tiago. The unit is good for 85 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol and 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm in CNG guise. Both are paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT depending on the variant.

*Expect prices for AMT to be about Rs 55,000 higher

All prices ex-showroom

# Tata Tiago# Tata Tiago Variant# Tata Tiago variants# Tata Tiago prices# 2026 Tata Tiago# 2026 tata Tiago variants# Cars# Cover Story

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