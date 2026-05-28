New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV: In Pictures

Tata Motors has given the Tiago hatchbacks a major upgrade for 2026, bringing in refreshed looks, new features, and a new platform, though the powertrains for the most part have stayed the same. The refreshed styling brings greater differentiation between the Tiago and Tiago EV on the outside as well. Lets take a closer look at the two hatchbacks in pictures.

Also read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India



The Tiago EV now gets a body coloured enclosed grille while the air vent on the bumper is body colour as well. Slim side vents hide the fog lamps.

The ICE Tiago meanwhile gets sharper looks with the black finsihed grille and wide central airdam and slit like side vents.

Both ICE and EV share similar styling at the rear.

The Tiago siblings get a new look dashbaord with freestanding displays up top.

One easy differnetiator between ICE and EV is the logo on the steering: stylised T for ICE and Tata.ev for EV.

Tiago EV gets dual tone fabric upholstery; older car got leatherette seats in top spec trim.

ICE Tiago also gets dual-tone upholstery but with darker inserts.

Both ICE and EV now get rear AC vents and a 65W USB Type C charging port.

Tiago AMT now gets a rotary dial gear selector; the phone tray can hold two phones; driver side unit gets wireless charging capabilities on top variant.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen is now freestanding and gets grpahics in line with newer Tatas.

Digital instrument cluster still features an LED readout at the centre on ICE and EV models; gets in-built Bluetooth.

The Tiago siblings now get LED reflector headlamps with integrated DRLs; top variants get auto headlamps and wipers too.