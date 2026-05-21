Jeep's Upcoming SUV For India To Use Platform From Tata Motors
- Stellantis to launch five models in APAC region by 2030.
- Tata Motors to supply "highly competitive" platform for new Jeep SUV.
- Upcoming Jeep SUV to be exported to over 50 markets.
Struggling to generate any real momentum on its own, Jeep has now joined hands with Tata Motors to develop its next SUV for India. Parent company Stellantis has today confirmed Jeep's upcoming SUV for India will be built on a platform supplied by Tata Motors, and will be manufactured at the plant shared by the two carmakers for the domestic market, as well as for exports. The announcement was made during Stellantis' ‘Fastlane 2030’ investor presentation, which detailed the automotive giant's plans for every market across the globe for the next four years. A total of five new models from the Stellantis family are slated for the Asia-Pacific market by 2030, one of which will spawn from a Tata platform.
“Tata Motors has been a Stellantis partner for more than 20 years, and will provide [a] highly competitve platform to develop a new Jeep car, that will be developed in India, assembled in India in our Stellantis-Tata JV, in India, for the world”, said Gregoire Olivier, Asia Pacific COO at Stellantis.
Also Read: Tata Motors And Stellantis Sign MoU To Expand Collaboration On Manufacturing And Engineering
Current Compass is nearly a full decade old, and a generation change is not on the horizon for India.
Why Jeep Needs Tata's Expertise
The numbers make for painful reading when it comes to Jeep. After the initial high generated by the Compass after its launch way back in 2017, Jeep sales have steadily declined over time. Jeep now has four models in its India portfolio – Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Of these, two models start under Rs 30 lakh, while the other two are priced over Rs 60 lakh, ensuring they remain niche products. Unsurprisingly, in April 2026, Jeep could not even sell 250 vehicles, as per industry data, leaving it dead last on the passenger vehicle sales charts.
Jeep India is currently struggling to sell even 300 units a month.
Tata Motors, on the other hand, has scripted a remarkable turnaround in the last decade, with SUVs driving its growth. Leadership in the electric vehicle market, too, rests with Tata, and its SUV lineup, including models such as the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari and the hugely popular new Sierra, has helped propel Tata into a position of strength, consistently fighting for the number 2 position in India's passenger car market.
Tata and Stellantis recently signed a MoU to further their partnership.
Tata and Stellantis already share a plant located in Ranjangaon, Pune, which has rolled out close to 1.4 million Tata and Stellantis (Fiat and Jeep) vehicles over the last two decades. Even today, models such as the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari use diesel engines sourced from Stellantis. In a bid to revive its India story, Stellantis recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Motors to explore further collaboration.
Also Read: Jeep Meridian: Your Most Asked Questions, Answered!
Where Jeep Could Go With A Tata Platform: The car&bike Take
At this stage, there are no further details on Jeep's new SUV, or even which segment the company plans to target with this new model. However, what's clear is that Jeep requires meaningful volumes to regain relevance in India's SUV market, and that may only be possible with an entry into the hotly contested compact SUV segment, currently dominated by Hyundai Motor Group.
Entering the compact SUV segment could be a possibility for Jeep.
With the help of Tata Motors, Jeep could go in several different directions, considering the former is present in practically every volume segment. Considering the question mark hanging over the future of the Compass – which is now almost a decade old in India and struggling to find buyers – Jeep could possibly build a successor to the Compass by utilising Tata's Omega architecture.
Another lucrative option could be to leverage Tata's ARGOS architecture – which underpins the Sierra – to build an altogether new, more accessible model. This would be logical, since ARGOS is scalable and capable of handling multiple powertrains (including CNG and hybrid) as well as all-wheel drive, something that would be expected on a Jeep product. This would also position Jeep in the heart of India's SUV market.
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