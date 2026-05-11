Audi SQ8 Review: The Performance SUV That Actually Makes Sense
- 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers 500bhp and 0-100kmph in just 4.1 seconds
- Rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension make it surprisingly usable every day
- Understated styling and balanced dynamics set it apart from louder rivals
Performance SUVs are one of the automotive industry’s biggest contradictions. Because SUVs are supposed to be practical, comfortable, capable of hauling loads over longer distances, and able to handle bad roads. Performance cars, on the other hand, are meant to be low, sharp and capable of bending physics when pushed hard. Yet somehow, cars like the Audi SQ8 exist, and more importantly, they work brilliantly.
Sitting between the regular Q8 and the wild RS Q8, this feels like the sweet spot of the range. The standard Q8 already offers luxury and presence in abundance, while the RS Q8 borders on excess. The SQ8, meanwhile, tries to balance both worlds without going overboard. So, is SQ8 the perfect performance SUV, if such a thing exists? Let’s find out.
Powertrain And Performance
Under the hood sits a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 500 bhp and 770 Nm. Those numbers are serious enough on their own, but what really catches attention is the claimed 0-100kmph time of 4.1 seconds. That is supercar territory from not too long ago. The fact that a full-size luxury SUV weighing over two-and-a-half tonnes can achieve that is genuinely absurd.
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Unlike some performance SUVs that constantly try to remind you how aggressive they are, this Audi feels surprisingly restrained. Even the V8 soundtrack reflects that personality. It is neither overly loud nor artificially dramatic. Instead, it has that deep, mature German performance-car note that enthusiasts will instantly appreciate. Think older Audi RS models before these fake exhaust theatrics have become common these days.
The real brilliance of the SQ8 lies in how effortlessly it gathers speed. It is not just quick off the line. The mid-range punch, highway overtakes and rolling acceleration feel brutally effective. Put your foot down, and the power delivery arrives in a clean, linear surge. There is a small delay before the turbos fully charge up and are ready to be unleashed, but once they are unleashed, the SQ8 moves forward with authority.
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What makes this even more impressive is how approachable it feels from behind the wheel. Despite its size, the SQ8 never behaves like a bulky SUV. The rear-wheel steering plays a huge role here. In tight parking spaces or city traffic, the car feels noticeably more manageable than its dimensions would suggest. It shrinks around you in a way few full-size luxury SUVs manage to. And that versatility defines the ownership experience. This is a 500bhp SUV that can comfortably handle daily duties without constantly feeling intimidating or excessive.
Ride And Handling
The air suspension deserves special mention, too. On broken Indian roads, the SQ8 simply glides over imperfections. You can raise the suspension for really bad roads, and it absorbs rough patches with remarkable composure. Then switch into Dynamic mode, and the entire character tightens up. Body roll is kept impressively under control, steering responses sharpen, and the SUV suddenly feels far more agile than something this large has any right to.
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Audi’s legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system further adds to the confidence. The grip levels are immense, and the SQ8 feels planted at ridiculous speeds. You can get on the throttle early while exiting corners, and the car simply pulls itself through cleanly without drama.
As for braking performance, carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option, although the standard setup already feels strong enough for most driving conditions. More importantly, the brakes inspire confidence, which matters in something this heavy and this fast.
Exterior and Interior
Visually, the SQ8 continues the understated approach. It does not scream for attention the way some rivals do. The styling upgrades over the regular Q8 are subtle but effective. Larger air dams, brushed aluminium detailing, Audi’s Matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology, and the quad exhaust setup are enough to separate it from the standard car without making it look overdesigned. The proportions still work beautifully, too. The coupe-SUV silhouette gives it road presence without looking awkward, while the optional 22-inch wheels fill the arches perfectly.
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Inside, the SQ8 remains every bit the luxury SUV the regular Q8 is known for. There is ample space, excellent comfort and the overall sense of quality feels rock solid. The sports seats with the contrast red upholstery particularly add a nice sporty touch to the cabin. That said, the interior layout is beginning to show its age. It still feels premium and well put together, nonetheless, but compared to newer luxury cars, the design now feels slightly aged. The screens, interface and overall presentation could certainly need a touch of modern update.
Conclusion
After spending time with it, the biggest takeaway is how complete this car feels. The SQ8 does not try too hard to be a hardcore performance machine like the RS Q8, nor does it settle into being just another luxury SUV. Instead, it carves out its own identity by balancing comfort, usability and performance extremely well.
It is fast without feeling intimidating, luxurious without feeling detached, and capable enough to deal with Indian roads without constantly making compromises. That balance is what makes the SQ8 so impressive. Yes, the Q8 platform itself is ageing, and an update would certainly help modernise things further. But even today, the SQ8 still feels properly engineered, properly sorted and deeply satisfying to drive.
If you are shopping for a high-performance luxury SUV, the Audi SQ8 deserves serious consideration. It may not be the flashiest or the loudest option in the segment, but it is arguably one of the most complete.
Pictures by Tanmay Varthak
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