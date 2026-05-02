Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Review: Still The Driver’s SUV, But Improved!

Since its arrival back in 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun has always played a slightly different game in the crowded C-SUV space. While most rivals were offering more features, bigger screens, panoramic sunroof and a whole long list of fancier and flashier features, the Taigun gained an identity around something far more fundamental, the way it drives. Now the competition has never been fiercer before, with updated rivals and new ones out there grabbing a piece of the C-SUV pie.

The Taigun, too, now got a major update. But the question isn’t whether it has changed dramatically (which it hasn’t), but the real question is whether Volkswagen has sharpened the edges of an already strong formula or diluted what made it special in the first place. Let’s find out.

New 8-Speed AT & 1.0L TSI

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Let’s start with the 1.0-litre TSI. There are no changes to the three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which puts out 115bhp and 180Nm. This update could have improved the output figures as the segment is steadily getting more powerful. But out on the road, this three-cylinder turbo petrol continues to surprise. It’s not the kind of engine that overwhelms you. Instead, it builds its case gradually. There’s enough low-end pull for city use, and once you lean into the throttle, it responds with a willingness that makes everyday driving feel easy and, at times, even enjoyable. Yes, there’s a hint of that typical three-cylinder thrum if you go looking for it. But stay within normal driving conditions, and it never bothers. For most buyers, this engine strikes a neat balance between usability and engagement.

The biggest mechanical update comes in the form of a new eight-speed torque converter automatic, replacing the older six-speed unit. It’s smooth, almost imperceptibly so when it comes to gearshifts, which happen quietly, without drawing any attention. But more importantly, it’s quick to upshift, keeping the engine relaxed and the revs low during city driving. It offers a more refined experience and better efficiency. In a real-world test covering 118km between Udaipur and Jaipur, the Taigun returned around 14.2kmpl. This gearbox doesn’t try to be sporty but is focused on being seamless, and in daily driving, that’s exactly what you want.

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1.5 TSI DSG

If the 1.0 is sensible, the 1.5-litre TSI is where the Taigun reminds you why it has the reputation it does. This engine is smooth, refined, and deceptively calm at lower revs. But push past 4,000rpm, and it has loads of driving fun. The power delivery is sharper, the car surges forward with urgency, and you’re far more involved than you expected to be. Paired with the DSG gearbox, it remains one of the most sorted powertrain combinations in the segment. Shifts are quick, precise, and always feel ready at any and every speed. Even today, despite more dual-clutch options entering the market, this setup continues to feel like the benchmark.

Ride and Handling

The Taigun’s ride is on the stiffer side. You will feel smaller bumps and surface imperfections more. But that stiffness has a purpose, and that’s excellent body control. The car feels tied down, composed, and predictable even when pushed. The steering is quick, direct, and actually communicates what the front wheels are doing. It’s this combination that makes the Taigun feel engaging.

Exterior and Interior Changes

Visually, the update brings the Taigun closer to Volkswagen’s global design language. The front end now takes cues from larger SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Tayron, with a more modern, slightly more aggressive look. The illuminated logos at the front and rear add a touch of drama, though they may divide opinion.

The rear design has also evolved, moving away from the earlier connected light bar to a cleaner, more mature signature. It still isn’t the most flamboyant SUV in the segment. But like before, its clean, restrained design is likely to age well.

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On the inside, you’ll notice incremental improvements. There’s now a panoramic sunroof, an updated touchscreen, and a significantly improved fully digital driver’s display that finally feels modern and premium. But this is also where the Taigun shows its age. The centre console remains unchanged; the seats, too, are unchanged and still have noisy ventilation. In a segment where rivals offer more like a 360-degree camera, ventilated rear seats, rear sunblinds, and even ADAS in some cases. The Taigun skips a few of these, and while not all of them are essential for Indian conditions, the absence of a 360-degree camera is hard to ignore at this price point.

Conclusion

The updated Taigun doesn’t try to reinvent itself. It doesn’t suddenly go hard on features or attempt to outshine rivals when it comes to design or in-cabin experience. Instead, it doubles down on what it has always done well. It’s still not the SUV you buy to impress your neighbours or to tick every box on a brochure. But if you care about how a car feels, the way it responds, the way it handles, the way it connects with you, the Taigun continues to stand apart. This update hasn’t changed its character. It has simply improved it a notch.