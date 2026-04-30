Bajaj Pulsar NS400z Price Slashed By Rs 14,000

Bajaj has announced a new price for the new 349 cc Pulsar NS400z. The motorcycle is now priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) - down from Rs 1.94 lakh when it was introduced in the market earlier this month. The updated motorcycle replaced the larger 373 cc hearted Pulsar NS400z.



Also read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched With 350 cc Engine



The reduction in price means that the NS400z is now around Rs 14,000 more affordable than before due to lower rates of taxes on sub-350 cc motorcycles. Bajaj says that customers could save as much as Rs 24,500 on the final on-road price of the motorcycle.



Also Read: 350 cc Bajaj Dominar Launched At Rs. 2.03 Lakh

Compared to the older NS400z, the biggest change to the current motorcycle is centred around the engine. The updated NS400 gets a downsized 349 cc single-cylinder developing a peak 40 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 33.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm - down from the older 373 cc mill’s 42.4 bhp and 35 Nm. The new engine features an identical 89 mm bore as the previous 373 cc unit, though stroke has been reduced from 60 mm to 56.1 mm.



Also Read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review

On the feature front, the motorcycle retains all the bells and whistles from before, including a USD front fork, assist and slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, four ride & ABS modes, traction control, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and all-LED lighting.



In terms of rivals, the updated Puslar NS400z will see competition from the likes of the new sub-350cc Triumph Speed 400 and the KTM 390 Duke.