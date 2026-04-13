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350cc Bajaj Dominar Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh

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car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 13, 2026, 05:09 PM
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350cc Bajaj Dominar Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Dominar downsized to 349cc, priced Rs 37,000 lower than before
  • Now attracts 18% GST instead of 40% for 350cc+ bikes
  • Slight dip in torque, but power output sees a marginal bump

To tackle the higher GST bracket on 350cc+ motorcycles, Bajaj Auto has been on a streak of downsizing its 400 models with 350cc engines. The latest example is the Dominar 400, which has been launched at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). By downsizing the engine to 349cc, the Dominar now qualifies for the lower 18 per cent GST rate, bringing down its price by Rs 37,000 compared to the earlier 373cc version that was priced at Rs 2.40 lakh.

Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.46 Lakh

2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 1

Interestingly, much like the recently introduced 350cc Triumph range, the Dominar too continues to carry the ‘400’ badge. The revised engine delivers 40 bhp at 9000 rpm and 33.2 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm. While torque has seen a slight drop from the earlier 35 Nm, peak power is marginally higher. The engine continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Beyond the engine update, the motorcycle remains largely unchanged. It continues to be offered in Aurora Green and Charcoal Black colour options, while the overall design and feature set stay the same. There is, however, a minor reduction in weight, with the new version tipping the scales at 190 kg, 3 kg lighter than before. Other specifications, including the 13-litre fuel tank and 157 mm ground clearance, remain unchanged, as do the suspension and braking hardware.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 180 Launched In India At Rs 1.22 Lakh

2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 2

The move comes in response to the steep GST revision introduced in late 2025, which pushed motorcycles above 350cc into a significantly higher tax bracket. Bajaj recently implemented this strategy for the Triumph 400 range, introducing sub-350cc versions with a price reduction of up to Rs 11,000 on the ex-showroom cost.

# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Auto# 2026 Bajaj Dominar# Bajaj Dominar 350cc# 350 cc Dominar# Bajaj 350cc Motorcycles# Bajaj Dominar 400# Bajaj Dominar# 350cc Bajaj Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

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Bajaj Dominar 400
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Bajaj Dominar 400
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₹ 2.4 Lakh
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