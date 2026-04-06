Triumph Tracker 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.46 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the Tracker 400, making it the sixth model under its TR-series lineup. Priced at Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tracker 400 slots between the Speed 400 and Scramber 400 X offerings and takes a different approach in terms of styling.



Also Read: Triumph 350cc Range Launched In India; Speed 400, Thruxton 400 Cheaper By Up To Rs 21,500

The Tracker 400 draws inspiration from flat track motorcycles, which is reflected in its styling. Compared to its siblings, it features a flatter and wider handlebar along with repositioned footpegs, resulting in a more upright and slightly commanding riding posture.

Visually, the motorcycle adopts a cleaner and more minimalist look. It gets a flat, elongated seat, a slim fuel tank with pronounced knee recesses, and a short tail section. Moreover, it gets an LED headlamp, number board panels, seat cowl and relatively sparse bodywork. It is offered in three paint schemes: Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver Gloss.

Also Read: 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Gets Feature and Hardware Updates Overseas

Under the skin, the Tracker 400 shares much of its hardware with the Speed 400. It is suspended by upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock, both offering 140 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends while the motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with road-focused MRF tyres.

Powering the Tracker 400 is a 349 cc, single-cylinder engine derived from the earlier 399 cc platform. The reduced displacement is aimed at attracting lower GST (18 per cent as against 40 per cent levied on bikes above 350 cc). The engine churns out 39.45 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 32 Nm at 7,500 rpm while paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400: In Pictures

In terms of features, the Tracker 400 comes equipped with full-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument console as its stablemates, combining an analogue speedometer with a digital display. It also gets ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS.

Additionally, the TR-Series motorcycles now fall under a lower 18 per cent GST bracket, compared to the earlier 40 per cent slab. This has resulted in revised pricing across the lineup.

The updated prices are as follows:



Models Old Price New Price Difference Speed T4 Rs 1.95 lakh Rs 1.95 lakh - Speed 400 Rs 2.39 lakh Rs 2.31 lakh Rs 8,000 Scrambler 400 Rs 2.70 lakh Rs 2.59 lakh Rs 11,000 Thruxton 400 Rs 2.76 lakh Rs 2.65 lakh Rs 11,000 Scrambler 400 XC Rs 2.97 lakh Rs 2.89 lakh Rs 8,000

All prices ex-showroom