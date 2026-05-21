New VinFast VF8 Shrinks In Size, Makes More Power & Offers 500 km Range
- New VF8 sits on a 110 mm shorter wheelbase
- Gets new 60.13 kWh battery and 500 km claimed range
- Global sales commence from July 2026
VinFast has unveiled the new-gen VF8 mid-size electric SUV ahead of it going on sale in international markets. A step below the flagship VF9 SUV, the VF8 receives a notable design redesign as well as new battery and electric motors and upgrades to the on-board tech.
Also read: All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.49 Lakh
New VinFast VF8: Exterior Design & Dimensions
VinFast has actually shrunk the VF8 in size, with the new SUV sitting on a 110 mm shorter wheelbase at 2,840 mm. Overall, the SUV measures in at 4,701 mm long - 49 mm smaller, 1,872 mm wide - 62 mm narrower and 1670 mm tall - 3 mm taller.
The new VF8 takes on a more contemporary design than the model it replaces, with smoother surfacing and sleeker detailing. The fascia is characterised by a prominent blacked-out enclosed grille that flows into a central intake lower down on the bumper. The headlamp design is also sleeker than on the outgoing model, with integrated segmented LED eyebrows. As on other VinFast models, the V-shaped lightbar design element is retained with the units flowing inwards from the headlamps.
In profile, the VF8 gets a redesigned glasshouse with a sharp upwards kink visible behind the rear doors and into a black strip at the top of the D-pillar to lend the SUV a floating roof design. The body lines too are sleeker than the outgoing SUV, with flush-sitting door handles and a soft beltline rising into a prominent rear haunch. The images do not provide a clear look at the SUV’s rear, though Vinfast says that the tail lamp designs are all-new; here too the V-shaped lightguides spanning the width of the tailgate are retained.
Also read: car&bike Awards 2026: VinFast Wins Breakthrough Brand of the Year
New VinFast VF8: Interior
Moving to the cabin, there are some notable differences between the new VF8 and its predecessor. The VF8 still features a minimalist cabin design, though the new dashboard features even fewer physical control surfaces and looks a lot sleeker. The flat dash-top is separated from the lower dashboard by a thin trim strip that spans the width of the unit with a large 12.9-inch central touchscreen - smaller than the 15.6-inch unit on the old VF8 - taking pride of place at the centre. The button-based gear selector too has been deleted, with the centre console only featuring wireless charging pads, cup holders and other storage cubbies.
Also read: Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky Infinity
A big change over other VinFast vehicles is the inclusion of a dedicated digital driver display behind the new two-spoke design steering wheel.
On the tech front, the new VF8 packs in features such as dual-zone climate control, an air purifier, a powered driver seat with memory function, 12.9-inch touchscreen with an embedded virtual assistant, 8-speaker sound system, and ADAS tech. Notably, the images suggest that there is no sunroof offered on the new-gen SUV.
Also Read: VinFast's V-Green Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Setup EV Charging Stations
New VinFast VF8: Powertrain & Platform
VinFast claims that the new VF8 sits on a new in-house-developed electrical and electronic architecture featuring a Central Vehicle Computer with enhanced computing capabilities ‘to support quicker and smoother responses to driver inputs.’
For now, VinFast has only revealed one spec of the new VF8, with the second-gen SUV getting a bump up in power and torque - 228 bhp and 330 Nm as against 201 bhp and 310 Nm. Another big change is to the battery, which has shrunk from 87.7 kWh to 60.13 kWh. Range too is down over its predecessor with a claimed NEDC figure of 500 km compared to the outgoing VF8’s 561 km (NEDC). Fast charging time remains similar at 30 minutes for a 10 to 70 per cent charge.
The new VF8 will go on sale in VinFast’s home market of Vietnam in late July 2026.
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