logo
New Delhi

VinFast MPV 7 vs Rivals: Clavis EV, eMax 7 and XEV 9S

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
Apr 08, 2026, 12:18 PM
Follow us on
VinFast MPV 7 vs Rivals: Clavis EV, eMax 7 and XEV 9S
Key Highlights
  • MPV 7 will be launched in India on April 15
  • Will come with one single battery pack of 60kWh
  • Claimed range is around 500kms under MIDC

VinFast has finally confirmed the arrival of the MPV 7 in India as its third offering. Bookings are open, and launch is around the corner. On paper, with its three-row seating, it’s aiming straight at the sweet spot of India’s growing electric MPV space. So let us take a look at the three other three-row EVs that the MPV 7 will go up against.

Dimensions:

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 0a305805a7 9ae463a11f
DimensionVinFast VF MPV 7Kia Carens Clavis EVBYD eMax 7Mahindra XEV 9S
Length (mm)4,7404,5504,7104,737
Width (mm)1,8721,8001,8101,900
Height (mm)1,7341,7301,6901,747
Wheelbase (mm)2,8402,7802,8002,762

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S Unseats MG Windsor As India’s Best Selling EV In Feb 2026

The MPV 7 leads in wheelbase, which translates to better third-row practicality, at least on paper. But the XEV 9S is the widest and tallest owing to its proper SUV stance, and that matters to a lot of buyers in India. Also, the VinFast rides on 19-inch wheels, a size larger than its competitors here.

Powertrains

SpecificationVinFast VF MPV 7Kia Carens Clavis EVBYD eMax 7Mahindra XEV 9S
Battery 60.13 kWh42 kWh / 51.4 kWh55.4 kWh / 71.8 kWh59 kWh / 70 kWh / 79 kWh
Power 200 bhp135 bhp / 171 bhp163 bhp / 204 bhp231 bhp / 286 bhp
Torque 280 Nm255 Nm310 Nm380 Nm
Range (Claimed)450 km (NEDC)404 km / 490 km (MIDC)420 km / 530 km (NEDC)521 km – 679 km (MIDC)
M9s

Also Read: Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky Infinity

The VinFast positions itself right in the middle, offering more power than the Kia Clavis EV. It does match the top-spec BYD on power but sits below the Mahindra on outright performance. Battery-wise, too, it threads the gap, offering a 60kWh battery pack that’s larger than the Kia’s 51kWh but is slightly smaller than the biggest BYD and Mahindra packs, both of which offer 70+kWh.

Jury Round Cars 41

Also Read: Mahindra Offers Buyback Option For First Batch Of BE 6 Batman Edition Buyers

When it comes to range, we will consider the claimed figures for this comparison, and the eMax 7 and XEV 9S stretch significantly further on paper. VinFast’s 450 km claimed figure is under NEDC, but the Vietnamese carmaker claims a 500+ km MIDC figure is expected for India. Also worth noting here is that the Mahindra is the only rear-wheel-drive model here, while the rest are only offered as front-wheel drive.

BYD e MAX 7 27

Pricing:

ModelPrice Range
VinFast VF MPV 7Rs 15–20 lakh (expected)
Kia Carens Clavis EVRs 17.99–24.99 lakh
BYD eMax 7Rs 26.90–29.90 lakh
Mahindra XEV 9SRs 19.95–29.45 lakh

We have already discussed the shock price strategy VinFast can adopt to disrupt this segment on the MPV 7’s arrival. While at the moment, the Kia remains the most accessible, and the BYD sits at the premium end. The Mahindra spans both ends of the spectrum. The VinFast is expected to make this segment a lot more accessible, and that’s critical for its success, too.

# vinfast india launch# vinfast cars india# vinfast# vinfast india launch date# vinfast# vinfast mpv7# vinfast mpv7 vs rivals# byd emax 7# kia clavis ev# kia carens clavis# car# Cars# Opinion# New Cars# Car Reviews# Electric Cars# Upcoming Cars# car-review# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs

Research More on VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7
VinFast VF MPV 7
*Expected Price
₹ 35 - 45 Lakh

Popular VinFast Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • VinFast MPV 7 vs Rivals: Clavis EV, eMax 7 and XEV 9S