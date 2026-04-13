Top 7 Most Powerful Electric Cars In India Under Rs 30 Lakh: Performance Meets Electrification

Electric cars are no longer just about efficiency and sustainability – performance has become a defining factor. With instant torque delivery and advanced drivetrain technologies, modern EVs are now capable of matching, and in some cases surpassing, traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

For this list, we have considered ex-showroom prices and ranked the most powerful electric cars currently on sale in India, based on their peak output figures.

Price - Rs 21.89 lakh onwards

The VinFast VF7 stands out as one of the most powerful EVs in its segment, combining aggressive styling with a strong performance focus. With dual-motor capability in higher variants, it delivers a punchy driving experience aimed at enthusiasts.

VinFast offers it with two battery pack options: 59.6 kWh (with a single electric motor front wheel drivetrain) and a larger 70.8 kWh (with dual-motor all-wheel drive setup). Their respective claimed range figures are 438 km and up to 532 km in the AWD option. In the dual-motor AWD guise, the electric SUV has an output of 349 bhp and up to 500 Nm. Its high torque output ensures rapid acceleration, while the SUV form factor adds practicality, making it a compelling mix of performance and everyday usability.

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Price - Rs 21.90 lakh onwards

Mahindra’s XEV 9e represents the brand’s push into high-performance electric SUVs. It combines strong output figures with a focus on long-range and fast charging capability. Built on a dedicated EV platform, it also integrates advanced tech features and a modern cabin, positioning it as a performance-focused yet practical electric SUV.

The XEV 9e is offered with two battery pack choices: a 59 kWh (with a single electric motor in a rear-wheel drive setup) and a larger 79 kWh battery pack again with a single motor rear-wheel drive setup. The former offers a claimed range of 542 km, while the latter gets 656 km. The larger battery pack-spec powertrain has a higher output of 282 bhp and 380 Nm.

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Price - Rs 19.95 lakh onwards

The Mahindra XEV 9S, which is the all-electric derivative of the new Mahindra XUV700, shares its powertrain with the XEV 9e but also adds a third battery pack option to the mix. It is positioned as a slightly more accessible offering than the XEV 9e. The XEV 9S retains the same strong performance credentials while focusing on value.

Along with the same 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs as the XEV 9e, the XEV 9S also comes with a 70 kWh unit. However, its top-spec 79 kWh battery pack-spec powertrain makes the highest power (282 bhp), having a claimed range of 679 km but in a single rear-wheel drive setup. With identical power and torque figures, it delivers similar acceleration and driving characteristics, making it one of the strongest performers at its price point.

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Price - Rs 21.49 lakh onwards

The Tata Harrier EV marks the carmaker’s entry into the high-performance electric SUV space, bringing significantly higher torque figures compared to most rivals.

Tata offers the Harrier EV with two battery pack options – 65 kWh and 75 kWh – with the choice of a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup with the latter. It’s with the larger 75 kWh electric powertrain option that the electric SUV makes the highest power, standing at 235 bhp and 504 Nm (combined). Its standout figure is the torque, which translates into strong low-speed acceleration and effortless drivability, especially in urban conditions and highway overtakes.

Price - Rs 26.90 lakh onwards

The BYD eMAX 7 brings electric performance into the MPV segment, offering a unique blend of practicality and power. It stands out for combining family-focused usability with strong output figures.

BYD offers it with two battery pack choices: a 55.4 kWh battery pack and a 71.8 kWh battery pack. With the latter, the electric MPV comes with a single motor making 204 bhp and 310 Nm. It offers a claimed range of 530 km. Its smooth power delivery and spacious layout make it a versatile option for buyers looking for both performance and comfort in a larger vehicle.

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Price - Rs 24.99 lakh onwards

The BYD Atto 3 has established itself as a strong contender in the premium EV space, offering a well-rounded package of performance, range and features.

It is provided with two battery pack options spread across two electric powertrain choices. The options include a 49.92 kWh and the other a 60.48 kWh. That said, both get the same power output of 204 bhp and 310 Nm. However, the claimed range figures stand at 468 km and 521 km, respectively. Its output figures ensure brisk acceleration, while BYD’s battery technology and feature-rich cabin enhance its appeal as a modern electric SUV.

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Price - Rs 17.29 lakh onwards

The VinFast VF6 is positioned as a more accessible alternative to the VF7, but still delivers competitive performance figures for its segment. It combines compact SUV proportions with strong electric performance, making it an attractive option for buyers entering the EV space without compromising on power.

VinFast has equipped the electric SUV with a 59.6 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor driving the front wheels. It comes in two guises, with the higher variants getting a 204 bhp and 310 Nm motor. The VinFast SUV has a claimed range of up to 468 km.

Conclusion

The current crop of electric cars in India highlights how quickly the segment is evolving beyond just efficiency. Performance, once the domain of traditional petrol and diesel cars, is now a key differentiator in the EV space.

From high-output SUVs like the VF7 and XEV 9e range to practical yet powerful options like the Atto 3 and eMAX 7, buyers today have a wide range of choices depending on their priorities. What’s clear, however, is that electric mobility is no longer just about going green – it’s also about going fast.