Ultraviolette Tesseract Launch Delayed to January 2027; Significant Tech Upgrades Behind the Hold-Up

Ultraviolette Automotive has officially confirmed that the launch of the Ultraviolette Tesseract has been delayed to January 2027. The electric scooter was first showcased in March 2025, and while initial expectations pointed towards a 2026 launch timeline, buyers will now have to wait roughly another eight months before the scooter finally enters the market. The company has explained the reason for the delay is mainly due to the extensive redevelopment and engineering changes carried out on the scooter since its unveiling.

According to Ultraviolette, the showcased version at the time of reveal was a mid-production-ready prototype. While functional, several elements of the scooter were still under development. Since then, the company had collected feedback from over 1,000 people including existing Ultraviolette owners and prospective buyers. Based on this feedback, the Tesseract has undergone revisions in ergonomics, practicality, comfort and packaging.

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Among the major changes are a redesigned seat with improved cushioning, a slimmer yet longer floorboard for better accessibility and practicality, and enhanced material quality aimed at improving long-term durability. Ultraviolette says nearly 95 per cent of the original design has still been retained.

However, the biggest update comes underneath the bodywork. The Tesseract will now feature India’s first 100V scooter architecture, which the brand says enables significantly higher performance and efficiency. The new platform supports higher sustained power output, improved thermal management, faster charging and more compact electronic systems.

The company claims the scooter produces nearly three times more power than rivals at the same price point, while also supporting charging speeds that are roughly twice as fast as the current industry average. With the upgrades, the scooter will reportedly produce around 15kW of power and offer a top speed close to 125 kmph.

Ultraviolette also confirmed that several technologies from the Ultraviolette F77 have been carried over, including control systems and battery architecture. Interestingly, while the F77 relies on liquid cooling, the Tesseract will use an air-cooled setup with revised axial thermal conductivity solutions for better heat dissipation.

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While the technological upgrades sound promising, the delay also raises questions about planning and development timelines. The Tesseract was already showcased publicly over a year ago, and such extensive redevelopment after unveiling suggests the scooter may have been revealed earlier than it ideally should have been. For customers who placed bookings soon after the reveal, the prolonged wait could potentially result in booking dropouts, especially in a highly competitive EV market where newer alternatives continue to arrive rapidly.

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Production readiness could also become another concern. Ultraviolette has signed an MoU with the Karnataka government for a new manufacturing plant that will eventually have an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 units. However, the facility is still under development and is expected to become operational around the same time as the scooter’s launch. While the company says initial production can be managed by its current facility, the possibility of delays in plant readiness could also impact the commencement of deliveries.

Looking ahead, the production-ready version of the Tesseract is likely to make its global appearance at EICMA before its official market launch in early 2027. Lastly, as for the Shockwave motorcycle, it will also be delayed but Ultraviolette says it will share updates on the motorcycle in the coming weeks.