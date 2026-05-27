MG Majestor Launched In India At Rs 40.99 Lakh

A month after entering the Guinness Book of World Records for “Heaviest Train Pulled by an SUV on Rail", JSW MG Motor India has launched the Majestor SUV in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 40.99. The SUV, for now, is available in a single Savvy variant with both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options.

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Currently, the Majestor slots above the Gloster in MG’s lineup with updated styling and a more feature-rich package, while retaining the same platform as the latter. Prices for the Gloster SUV range between Rs 38.33 lakh and Rs 46.43 lakh. Meanwhile, prices for the Majestor top out at Rs 44.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

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MG Majestor: Exterior

Compared to the Gloster, the Majestor gets a more squared-off look. It gets a revised front-end design with a prominent ‘Mosaic Matrix’ grille, fresh LED DRLs, and tri-beam LED projector headlamps positioned lower on the bumper. The bumper itself is chunky and has a pronounced skid plate.

In profile, the SUV rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and gets prominent wheel arches, side steps and slim roof rails. At the rear, it features newly designed LED tail-lamps connected by a light bar with 'Morris Garage' spelt out above, along with the ‘Majestor’ name sitting below. The rear bumper gets heavy cladding, faux exhaust tips and a skid plate. Both trims of the Majestor are offered in four colour options: Black Ash, Black Metal, Concrete Grey and Pearl White.

Measuring 5,046mm in length, 2,016mm in width, and with a 2,950mm wheelbase, MG claims the Majestor is the largest SUV in its segment. Boot space is rated at 343 litres with all three rows up, and expands to 1,350 litres with the third row folded.

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MG Majestor: Interior & Features

Compared to the Gloster, the cabin has been reworked with a new dashboard layout centred around a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster of the same size and a redesigned centre console with twin wireless charging pads.

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The Majestor offers powered front seats with 12-way adjustment for the driver, along with ventilation and multi-mode massage functions. The cabin is finished in a ‘smoked ebony’ theme and is available in both six- and seven-seat layouts, with captain seats for the second row. The six-seat option is offered only in 4x2 spec.

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Other highlights include three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and more.

Safety equipment includes six airbags as standard, while Level 2 ADAS is only offered on the top-spec trim. Key features include autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot detection, among others.

MG Majestor: Engine

Powering the Majestor is the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, which is borrowed from the Gloster. It churns out 212 bhp and 479 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV is offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. The four-wheel drive variant comes equipped with 10 terrain modes, including Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud, along with a triple differential lock and a crawl control function. It also gets three drive modes as standard – Sport, Normal, Eco – while the water wading capacity is 810mm.

MG Majestor: Rivals & Price

The Majestor’s chief rival in the Indian market is the Toyota Fortuner, which is priced between Rs 34.76 lakh and Rs 50.46 lakh (ex-showroom).