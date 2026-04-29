Top 5 Things MG Got Right With Majestor, 3 Things It Didn’t

The MG Majestor is the latest full-size SUV to enter the Indian market. While its launch is expected in early May 2026, we’ve already driven it. You can read our detailed review here. Based on the Gloster but significantly updated, it is set to take on the segment leader, the Toyota Fortuner. Whether it can match up will need a proper back-to-back test. For now, here are five things the Majestor gets right, and three things it doesn’t.

Also read: 2026 MG Majestor Review: Bold, Feature-Packed And Off-Road Ready



MG Majestor: 5 Things It Does Right

1. Looks & Size

Bold and massive – that’s the Majestor’s design approach. It’s the biggest SUV in the segment, bigger than the Fortuner. MG has also ensured road presence is unmistakable with styling elements like the Mosaic Matrix grille, 19-inch alloys, and heavy cladding. Sculpted panels give it a boxy stance, while the LED lighting adds distinction. Side steps are useful, though functional roof rails should have been added.

2. Features & Tech

MG has kept the Majestor up to date on tech. It gets an intuitive touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a fully digital cluster. The front seats are power-adjustable with ventilation and massage functions, and you also get a JBL sound system and a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: MG Majestor Enters Guinness World Records For Pulling 406 Tonne Train On Rails

3. Second-Row Comfort

The Majestor offers the longest wheelbase in its segment – 2950 mm – and that means space is a comfort you get in abundance. MG offers the option of both captain seats and bench-style seats, and to keep you in comfort, there is a third climate control zone with handy controls. Sadly, there is no seat ventilation on offer for the second row, but you can get massage seats added as an accessory.

4. Safety Package

Safety is comprehensive and standard across the variant line-up of the Majestor. You get 6 airbags, ESP, traction control, hill assist systems, and all four disc brakes, along with TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and seatbelt reminders. The Savvy variant adds ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane assist, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert.

Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained

5. Serious Off-Road Capability

The MG Gloster is quite capable off-road. It gets a proper 4WD system with five terrain modes – Normal, Mud, Sand, Snow and Rock – offering multiple configurations. Performance is aided by a triple differential setup, including a centre diff for better traction on inclines and loose surfaces. It also gets Crawl Control, which maintains 3–4 kmph, letting you focus only on steering. It works in reverse, too.

MG Majestor: 3 Things That Need Improvement

1. Cost cuttings

While well-loaded, MG has done some cost-cutting, and there are some which they could have avoided. Firstly, the quality of the plastics used inside the cabin isn’t the best. The flaps and holders look flimsy, and the buttons feel cheap. Also, you don’t get the tumble function or electric adjustment with the second-row seats, which makes getting into the third row a bit difficult.

2. Engine Refinement

Although the engine is powerful and torquey, it lacks refinement. Yes, it's an oil burner, but a bit too noisy, and the cabin insulation is not the best. This means you do hear all that noise inside the cabin. MG could have worked on this, given the level of update we see here over the Gloster.

3. Ride Comfort

The SUV’s on-road mannerisms are also an area where I feel MG could have made an improvement. The soft suspension works on smooth highways but gets bouncy over undulations, and rough roads make the movement more noticeable. The ladder-on-frame setup and size also bring body roll when pushed. It’s manageable for the driver, but rear passengers may find it less comfortable.