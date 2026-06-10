2026 BMW F 450 GS Review: A True GS - But Should You Buy It?

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The GS badge on a BMW has always meant something special. For decades, it has been considered the gold standard of adventure motorcycling. Now, BMW Motorrad brings that legacy to a lighter, more accessible package, in the new BMW F 450 GS. Powered by a light, 420cc, parallel-twin engine, and made-in-India, the F 450 GS replaces the G 310 GS as the entry-level model in the GS family.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS First Ride Review

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched at Rs. 4.70 Lakh

But does it truly live up to the iconic GS name? And more importantly, should you be reaching for your cheque book? We spent a few days with the top-spec variant of the new F 450 GS to find out what it offers and try and discover its strengths and chinks in its armour. Read on, to know everything about its positives and negatives.

BMW F 450 GS Design: Does it have presence?

Look at the F 450 GS from any angle, and one thing is immediately clear – this is unmistakably a GS. The beak up front, the overall lines, the stance and the way the overall design flows, it's all textbook GS.

One glance and know exactly which family it belongs to - underscored by the X-shaped LED headlight down to the slim and narrow rear. The design language draws directly from BMW’s flagship R 1300 GS, right down to the GS Trophy colours on our test bike.

What's impressive is how well the proportions work at this size. The F 450 GS looks like a proper GS – tall and commanding – yet but it's surprisingly compact, with a short wheelbase and a kerb weight of just 178 kg. That's lighter than a KTM 390 Adventure, which tells you a lot about what BMW has achieved here.

BMW F 450 GS Ergonomics & Comfort

Set out on a ride, and the F 450 GS will immediately impress you with its ergonomics. The riding position is well thought out – upright, neutral, and comfortable for long days in the saddle.

Wind protection, however, is one area where the 450 GS leaves you wanting more, particularly if you're considering covering inter-state distances regularly. Taller riders or those planning serious touring will want to factor that in.

For my 5’9” frame, the size seems near perfect, and even the 845mm seat height offers decent reach to the ground, on both sides, if that’s a consideration for some. On the flip side though, the size will have taller riders finding it a bit “too compact” and shorter riders – those below 5’7” height – may find the seat height a tad daunting.

BMW F 450 GS Engine & Performance

The new 420cc parallel-twin with a unique 135-degree crankshaft firing order is what underpins the baby GS’ performance. The twin gives it a throaty, mechanical growl rather than the refined hum you'd typically expect from a parallel-twin unit. It's fair to say the sound is an acquired taste rather than something that will immediately impress you. I for one, didn’t quite like it at first, but started warming up to the sound and character of the engine over time.

What will impress you, though, is the midrange pull. From just above 3,000rpm all the way to over 7,000 rpm, the engine is eager and rewarding – whether you're overtaking on a highway or getting ahead of city traffic. This is where the torque band of the F 450 GS is, and it offers decent punch and pull in this rev range. And this translates into strong pull without feeling the need to downshift frequently, or to twist the throttle aggressively for the engine to wake up to any needed occasion.

The Baby GS can comfortably reach speeds in excess of 150 kmph, but at over 7,000 rpm - in 6th gear, this will be around 120 kmph - is when you will feel some minor buzz in the handlebar and the footpegs. It's not alarming or takes the experience away, but it's there, just so you know. The GS also misses out on cruise control - for those who like using it (I don't) - but does get heated grips, something which isn't of much use in Indian riding conditions unless you head to the high mountains.

And even in peak summer, the engine heat management is surprisingly well sorted for a parallel-twin. When it comes to engine heat, the F 450 GS is perhaps one of those rare motorcycles which doesn’t make you feel it – in traffic, on the highway, and even off-road.

BMW F 450 GS ERC: Useful or Avoidable?

The Easy Ride Clutch, or ERC on the F 450 GS is essentially a centrifugal clutch which allows automatic clutch operation without the need for manual input – in this case, the clutch lever. It prevents stalling and offers other benefits. In daily commuting and city traffic, the Easy Ride Clutch is genuinely useful.

Paired with the quickshifter, riding the baby GS in urban conditions becomes remarkably easy, almost scooter-like in its effortlessness. You do need to change gears, but once you set off, you can completely ignore the clutch lever. Lever effort on the ERC is on the firm side though, and how the manual clutch actually feels, is a story for another day, when we do get the bike for a test.

That said, the ERC does require some adjustment. You need to get the revs up to around 2,700 rpm for it to engage smoothly. It’s something that takes getting used to, particularly off-road. But once you get used to it, and have it in the correct rev range, it’s easy to get used to – quickly.

However, there are a few notable downsides to the ERC. It offers no braking assistance on slopes. On inclines or hill climbs, the absence of a hill-hold control or parking brake is a genuine miss. And even with the strong and widely spread torque curve, the system will keep warning you to downshift – just in case you end up lugging the engine.

It’s a safety feature, but newer riders may inadvertently tend to lug the engine at higher gears, and that could lead to clutch damage over time. Replacing the ERC will certainly prove to be expensive.

BMW F 450 GS Dynamics: How’s the Ride Quality?

The F 450 GS is equally at home on a twisty tarmac road as it is on a dirt trail. With a 19-inch front wheel and predictable, confidence-inspiring road manners, handling is one of its stronger suits. The IMU-powered electronics suite, complete with customisable modes including Enduro Pro, means it punches well above its class on the technology front.

Suspension does the job well and won't throw you off balance, but it leans on the firmer side. On our Trophy test bike, the front-end feel is excellent, but the rear remains a touch firm. Compared to the Himalayan 450, which sets a strong benchmark in the mid-size ADV segment, the 450 GS has a noticeably firmer ride. Not stiff, but not as plush either.

Riders considering the base variant should note that adjustable suspension isn't on offer there, which makes it harder to assess how absorbent the ride could be with the right setup. Braking performance is pretty good. The single 310 mm front disc brake with a four-piston caliper offers strong and confident stopping power and is more than adequate. Cornering ABS adds another layer of safety to the braking system.

BMW F 450 GS Off-Road Performance

Take it off-road and after the first 10 minutes you will soon appreciate that this is a true GS. The taut chassis, the suspension (even with 180mm travel) and the crisp and predictable throttle response all come together to offer you confidence and trust that will make many riders appreciate the package. Enduro Pro mode offers full customisability in throttle response and traction control intervention, while wheelie control and rear wheel ABS are deactivated.

Many would argue against alloy wheels and the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. In our experience, in a mix of gravel trails, broken roads and sandy sections, the suspension, handling and stock tyres strike an ideal balance between street performance and off-road protection.

The stock Maxxis dual-purpose block pattern tyres didn’t leave us wanting for more performance – on tarmac and off it. And the 220mm of ground clearance is more than adequate for any kind of off-road excursion. In any case, the F 450 GS is an ADV, not a bike meant for enduro or motocross riding.

After gunning it down a few dirt trails and over some dusty and sandy off-road patches, the F 450 GS blew me away! It’s surprisingly well-behaved off-road and will make many a newbie adventure rider feel confident about venturing off-tarmac – something which is always a solid character in any ADV motorcycle.

BMW F 450 GS Variants, Pricing & Ownership Costs

This is where potential buyers need to do their homework. BMW service costs come at a premium, and the F 450 GS will be no different. Factor in ownership and running expenses carefully before committing to the showroom price. It's an important part of the ownership equation that goes beyond the sticker price. Yes, there will be service packages offered by BMW Motorrad, but it’s still common knowledge that overall service costs will be more expensive than rivals in its class.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Variants Explained

Introductory prices for the BMW F 450 GS start at Rs. 4.70 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 5.3 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec Trophy variant which adds the Easy Ride Clutch and adjustable suspension. The lower variants are available only in black, while the Trophy gets the striking BMW Motorsport colours.

It’s worth noting that the Sport variant, which comes with a manual clutch, adjustable suspension, and a red colour option, is not currently on sale in India, yet. There’s no confirmed timeline on that either, so waiting for it isn’t a decision we’d recommend making right now.

BMW F 450 GS Introductory Prices:

Variant Introductory Price (Ex-showroom) Base ₹4.70 Lakh Exclusive ₹4.90 Lakh Trophy ₹5.30 Lakh

BMW F 450 GS Vs Rivals: Is it Worth the Premium?

There’s also the broader question of value. Rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure R are available at significantly lower prices. Yes, they are single-cylinder machines, and they don’t carry the GS badge. But the price difference is substantial enough to fully kit yourself out in quality riding gear and still have change to spare for a couple of long adventure rides. Whether that trade-off makes sense is a conversation only you can have with yourself.

BMW F 450 GS Verdict: Does it deserve the GS badge?

The BMW F 450 GS is a genuinely impressive motorcycle. Great design, a solid feature set, and it absolutely earns the GS badge. Excellent road manners, capable off-road performance, and a package that even newbie ADV riders will find approachable, the F 450 GS offers a lot that’s hard to ignore.

If you're considering one, go ride it. But our advice is to test it without the Easy Ride Clutch first. Ride it like a regular motorcycle, because that's how you'll truly know if it's the right fit for you.

You need to be comfortable with the mechanical sound, the engine's character, and the seat height. And if you're opting for the manual variant in India, keep in mind that adjustable suspension won't be part of the package.

Overall, it's a strong, well-rounded motorcycle. And unlike its predecessor, the G 310 GS, this one is a true GS through and through. Just make sure the running costs fit your budget before you sign on the dotted line.

BMW F 450 GS Key Specifications:





Engine Type Liquid-cooled parallel-twin Engine Displacement 420cc Max Power 47.34 bhp @ 8,750 rpm Peak Torque 43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm Top Speed (Claimed) 165 kmph Kerb Weight 178 kg Seat Height 845 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 14 Litres Front Tyre 100/90-19 Rear Tyre 130/80-17

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