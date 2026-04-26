BMW F 450 GS First Ride Review: Almost A Proper GS With Big Bike DNA
- All-new 420cc parallel-twin comes with an Easy Ride Clutch system.
- Premium build quality with a proper GS bike feel.
- Does not get cruise control; the ERC system may not appeal to everyone.
The BMW F 450 GS has been one of the most-awaited motorcycles in the adventure touring space, with many enthusiasts eagerly waiting for it to go on sale. Ever since it first showed up as a concept, expectations have been high. While it replaces the G 310 GS, it is BMW Motorrad’s fresh shot at the sub-500cc ADV space, which is growing rapidly in both domestic and international markets.
Built from the ground up and manufactured in India for both local and global markets, the F 450 GS is meant to feel like a ‘proper GS’ — not just in how it looks, but in how it goes about doing its job. We had a chance to spend some time with the motorcycle in Goa for a first ride impressions review and the new tech it brings to the table.
BMW F 450 GS: Design, Features and Variants
After spending time with the F 450 GS, it’s clear the bike has strong road presence. The design draws heavily from the bigger GS family, especially the R 1300 GS, and that shows in how the front flows neatly into the rest of the body. It looks proportionate, well put together and, importantly, premium. The quality stands out too — tight panel gaps, clean welds, and overall attention to detail that gives you confidence the bike will age well and also take some abuse in the process.
There are three variants on offer — Base, Exclusive and GS Trophy — along with two colour options. Even the base variant doesn’t feel stripped out, thanks to a solid feature list including a 6.5-inch TFT, ride modes, traction control and ABS Pro. Step up the variants and you start getting extras — a quickshifter, Enduro Pro mode, and finally, on the GS Trophy, adjustable suspension and the Easy Ride Clutch for the full experience. One thing that’s hard to ignore, though, is that while heated grips are standard, cruise control is missing. That feels like a missed opportunity, especially in this segment.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh
BMW F 450 GS: Ergonomics and Riding Triangle
Swing a leg over and the F 450 GS immediately feels approachable. It’s slim where it needs to be, which really helps when getting your feet down. At 5’7”, I could almost flat-foot it, and that says a lot given the 845 mm seat height. The seat itself is wide and supportive yet nicely tapered at the front.
The riding position is classic ADV — upright and relaxed, with just a slight lean forward. The wide handlebar adds to that sense of control, and the overall setup feels like something you can spend hours on without complaint.
BMW F 450 GS: Powertrain and Easy Ride Clutch
The new 420cc parallel-twin is a big step forward. It’s got enough grunt to keep things interesting, with strong low-end torque and a lively top-end when you want to push it. But what really defines the experience is the Easy Ride Clutch. At first, it feels a bit strange. You slot it into first, let go of the clutch — and nothing happens until the revs build up to 2,700 rpm. Once you get there, the bike starts rolling.
Spend some time with it, especially in traffic, and you begin to appreciate how much effort it takes away. There’s no constant clutch modulation, no stalling or fatigue — just feed in the throttle and go. That said, it is not perfect. Depending on your riding style, it might take some getting used to, and experienced riders might simply prefer to do without it.
BMW F 450 GS: Cycle Parts
Underneath, the F 450 GS features a new chassis, a lighter swingarm and an overall balanced weight distribution that makes it feel manageable without compromising capability. The top-spec variant tested here is equipped with KYB-sourced 43 mm USD forks, adjustable for rebound and compression. At the rear, there’s a monoshock with preload and rebound adjustment. Suspension travel at both ends is 180 mm, and ground clearance stands at 220 mm.
Out of the box, the setup feels slightly on the firmer side, but the adjustability means you can dial it in to suit your style. Brakes feel strong and progressive, and the Maxxis tyres — which are of the on-off-road type — handle varying road conditions well. Other key details include a kerb weight of 178 kg, a 14-litre fuel tank, and a seat height of 845 mm.
Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Review: Big Daddy Of ADVs Ridden In Ladakh
BMW F 450 GS: Ride Experience
Out on the road, the F 450 GS immediately feels like a manageable motorcycle. It does not intimidate, and within the first few kilometres, you are already settling into its agility and performance delivery. At 178 kg, it feels light on its feet, and that wide handlebar gives you plenty of leverage to guide it exactly where you want.
In the city, the Easy Ride Clutch has its benefits. Initially, it feels counterintuitive, but give it time and, in stop-go traffic, it genuinely starts to make sense. You are no longer constantly working the clutch, which reduces fatigue. Once moving, the experience becomes more conventional. The bi-directional quickshifter works cleanly, letting you shift up and down without much thought.
The engine itself is quite likeable. There is a strong spread of torque low down — you don’t need to chase revs to build speed. At around 3,000 rpm, the bike already feels alive and pulls cleanly, with 80 per cent of the torque available. It’s peppy enough when you want to have fun and revs freely but never feels overly aggressive. That said, refinement isn’t its strongest suit. There are noticeable vibrations at the handlebar, seat and footpegs, especially higher up in the rev band, and that slightly takes away from the overall experience of a parallel-twin motor.
Where the F 450 GS really shines is in its handling. For an adventure motorcycle, it feels surprisingly agile. It tips into corners easily, holds its line confidently and doesn’t feel top-heavy. You can ride it enthusiastically through twisties or even get the tail out on soft trails and have some fun.
The suspension, in its stock setting, leans slightly towards the firmer side. On smooth roads, this translates to good stability and control, especially when cornering at speed. Over broken patches, you do feel some of that firmness, but the advantage here is adjustability — you can fine-tune it to better suit your weight or riding conditions.
Braking performance is good. There’s a strong initial bite and, more importantly, good feedback at the lever. It inspires confidence whether you’re pushing hard or need to scrub off speed quickly. The Maxxis tyres also deserve a mention — they offer good grip both while leaning and under braking, adding to overall confidence.
Coming back to the Easy Ride Clutch — while it works well in traffic and makes low-speed riding easier, it also introduces a key limitation. On an incline, you cannot rely on engine braking to hold the bike in place. Since the clutch only engages beyond a certain rpm, the motorcycle will roll if you are not actively holding the brake. It is something you’ll have to consciously adapt to, and in real-world usage — especially off-road — it can be a concern. So, while the system adds convenience in one scenario, it takes away control in another.
BMW F 450 GS: Pricing
The BMW F 450 GS is currently offered at introductory prices, starting at ₹4.7 lakh for the base variant. The mid-spec Exclusive variant is priced at ₹4.9 lakh, while the fully loaded GS Trophy variant comes in at ₹5.3 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
This places the F 450 GS right in the centre of the growing sub-500cc adventure segment, positioning it as a more premium, twin-cylinder alternative to its single-cylinder rivals, while still being the most accessible way into the BMW GS lineup.
BMW F 450 GS: Verdict
There is a lot to like about the F 450 GS. It looks the part, feels premium, rides well and brings a genuine GS experience into a more accessible space. But it is also a bike that leaves you thinking. The Easy Ride Clutch adds convenience, but not without its drawbacks, and the lack of cruise control is hard to overlook.
As a first impression review, the F 450 GS is close to being a complete package — capable, comfortable and enjoyable. It just needs a few things ironed out to truly live up to its potential.
Should you buy it then? We would prefer to hold that thought until we have spent more time with the motorcycle and tested it thoroughly across different conditions. After all, it is still a significant amount of money to spend.
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