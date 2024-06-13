Login
BMW R 1300 GS Review: Big Daddy Of ADVs Ridden In Ladakh

The BMW R 1300 GS comes to India, challenging the full-size adventure bike segment with its new powertrain and a boatload of electronic features. We ride the ADV in breathtaking yet challenging terrains of Ladakh to get a sense of what the R 1300 GS offers.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • We ride the BMW R 1300 GS in Ladakh
  • It replaces the R 1250 GS in India and in global markets
  • It gets the most powerful BMW boxer engine ever

In the motorcycling world, the letters ‘GS’ stand out! Rather than hinting at speed, these two letters indicate that the motorcycle in question has genuine go-anywhere capability. The whole scenery comes together beautifully! The mighty Himalayas playing the perfect foil to the BMW R 1300 GS. Yes, the flagship adventure motorcycle from BMW has landed in India, and we travelled to Ladakh to test the motorcycle, get some saddle time, soak in the scenery and the sights, and see how the motorcycle performs because this is the best possible terrain to put the R 1300 GS through its paces.  

BMW R 1300 GS 11

The BMW R 1300 GS looks imposing and even better in the flesh

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Design 

Right, so the BMW R 1300 GS looks radically different from the R 1250 GS. The front end is very, very different, there is a clear departure from the asymmetric headlight on the 1250 to a nice all-in-one matrix LED headlight with 4 DRLs, in the shape of a cross. Then, the motorcycle feels compact because of the sleeker fuel tank. The aerodynamics are on point too, thanks to a new windscreen, which reduces buffetting and keeps the rider comfy.    

BMW R 1300 GS 10

The all-in-one matrix LED headlight makes for a distinct design signature

 

The quality and the fit and finish on the motorcycle is as expected from BMW, top notch. So overall, the motorcycle looks really imposing and if you see this bike coming at you in the rear-view mirror or from the front, you will sit up and take notice. When I first looked at the photographs of the motorcycle, I wasn’t sold on the looks and design of the bike. But now that I see this bike in flesh, it does cut an imposing figure.  

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Chassis & Engine 

It is evident that BMW has extensively worked on the chassis and the engine. There’s a compact, pressed steel chassis in play that uses the boxer-twin as a stressed member. Then, there’s a diecast Aluminium sub-frame. Not only is the new chassis stiffer but it is quite lighter too.  

BMW R 1300 GS 1

The 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine is smooth and makes more power and torque than before

 

Next comes the 1,300 cc boxer-twin unit, which has been re-worked completely and the displacement increases by 50 odd cc. The internals have been re-worked fully, with an increased stroke and a reduced bore, the engine now makes 143.4 bhp at 7,750 rpm along with putting out peak torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which is 9 bhp and 6 Nm more than what the R 1250 GS made. At the same time, the engine itself is up to 3.9 kg lighter and the powertrain is about 6.5 kg lighter. Overall, the bike is 12 kg lighter than before.  

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Performance 

BMW R 1300 GS 14

The R 1300 GS feels nimble on the move and has oodles of torque for you to play with

 

So, the moment you begin riding the motorcycle, it feels tighter, slimmer, more compact between your legs, when you compare it to the R 1250 GS. And there’s this increased sense of lightness and agility as well! The good part is that there is a significant step up in terms of engine performance from the R 1250 GS, because the engine, even if it is a boxer, has been completely re-done. So, the bore increases, the stroke is shortened, and it makes more power and torque.  

BMW R 1300 GS 15

The R 1300 GS still requires significant effort to change directions, but isn't lethargic by any means

 

Apart from that, there’s increased refinement and you get a healthy shot of power and torque right down at the bottom end and in the mid-range, which means there are less gear changes to deal with and the motorcycle can do 100 kmph from standstill in less than 3.5 seconds. That’s superbike levels of performance. The engine is a torque monster and delivers a delightful wave of torque all throughout. Munching miles is the easiest thing to do on the R 1300 GS. You can cover over 500-600 kilometres in a day and still come out fresh on the other side. Making it easier are the comfy ergonomics, with an upright seating position, wide handlebar, neutral footpegs and acres of space for the rider to move around.   

BMW R 1300 GS Off Road 2

The R 1300 GS is 12 kg lighter than the R 1250 GS 

 

On the R 1300 GS, BMW engineers moved the gearbox to the bottom of the engine rather than the rear of the engine, which helps the bike in losing weight and makes for better mass centralisation. The gearbox itself is notchy and not the smoothest in the segment. I did find a few false neutrals and on twisties, that can be a problem.  

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Features 

BMW R 1300 GS 4

The TFT screen is crisp and offers a boatload of features

 

The one aspect where the BMW R 1300 GS stands out is the features department. It is incredibly loaded with car-like features such as adaptive cruise control and front collision warning to begin with. Then you get an electrically adjustable windscreen, dynamic suspension adjustment, keyless ignition and much more!  

BMW R 1300 GS 5

All the controls are on the left side, with a dedicated rotary knob and multiple buttons. The user interface is complex though

 

Then you have up to seven riding modes – road, rain, eco, dynamic, dynamic pro, enduro and lastly, the enduro pro. In each mode, parameters like traction control, ABS, engine braking, hill-start and the suspension can be adjusted.  

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Ride & Handling 

The optional semi-active suspension on the R 1300 GS is one of the highlights. Up front, BMW offers its Evo Telelever tech, which makes use of a regular fork tube where the telelever unit is tightly clamped to the flex plate. The USP is dual springs which now offer variable spring rates. That means you can change the damping settings to make the front end stiffer, offering better feel and less dive under hard braking, with a generous 190.5 mm of travel.  

 

BMW R 1300 GS 14

There are 7 riding modes to choose from, depending on the variant you buy

 

At 237 kg, the motorcycle is not lightweight, but it feels supremely stable at triple-digit speeds. And if you ride the bike on switchbacks, you realise that it is more than up to being hustled around corners. It gives you enough confidence as a rider to tackle corners and it may not be razor sharp, you do need to muscle it you know in case of a switchback, but it does feel more nimble and agile than the R 1250 GS.  

BMW R 1300 GS 8

The front Evo Telelever suspension is near magical and is a complex piece of machinery 

 

And well, the ride quality feels superb, and it is plush and all big and small undulations are taken care of easily, even in the factory settings. And if you want more from the semi-active suspension, then you just adjust it according to your weight and liking and the whole experience becomes even better. With 200 mm travel, the rear paralever suspension does well to complement the front end. Our test bike did not have the adaptive ride height control feature, so unfortunately, we couldn’t test that.   

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Off-Road Performance 

BMW R 1300 GS Off Road 1

The R 1300 GS is a joy to hoot around on

 

So, the BMW R 1300 GS is quite a big motorcycle! And it is very capable off the road as well! With a variety of gizmos and electronic rider aids, it makes you feel like a hero. And yes, the front suspension, although very complex, keeps the handlebar relatively free of shocks and the nice swingarm, the longer swingarm at the rear, it keeps you stable and planted while going over off-road terrain. And even if somebody with half-decent off-roading skills, will feel like an off-road champion on this motorcycle. 

BMW R 1300 GS Off Road 3

It isn't scared off tough terrain and is willing to go in whichever direction you point it at

 

And if you have skillls, just select the enduro or the enduro pro mode, turning off all electronic aids. Once that is done, all you need to do is go out and have fun. But be sure to not drop the bike, else you will have a tough time picking it up.  

BMW R 1300 GS 13

BMW will offer the R 1300 GS in 5 variants, with different colours and different features

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Pricing 

BMW Motorrad is yet to announce the prices of the R 1300 GS. The company will offer five variants, with different levels of features. The Option 719 variant, with the Tramuntana Green colour will be the top-spec variant and weirdly enough, it will still miss out on adaptive ride height, with only the Triple Black 2 variant getting that feature. 

BMW R 1300 GS 6

It goes up against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200, Honda Africa Twin and the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

 

BMW R 1300 GS: Verdict 

So, the full-sized adventure motorcycle segment in India is quite exciting now. You have options like the Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, the Triumph Tiger 1200 and now, the fully updated and brand new, BMW R 1300 GS. So, the R 1250 GS was a fantastic motorcycle, and it was a tough task to improve that bike in every sense. Well, BMW has managed to do exactly that and how! The R 1300 GS feels great, it is better in every sense than the R 1250 GS. It has a nice, smooth, torque-laden engine, a boatload of features and the performance of the motorcycle is quite engaging and sporty too. It is one of the best one-garage motorcycle that you can buy, provided your pockets are deep enough.  

 

Specifications BMW R 1300 GS 
Engine  Boxer-Twin (ShiftCam) 
Displacement 1,300 cc 
Max Power 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm 
Peak Torque 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm 
Gearbox 6-speed 
Chassis Pressed steel shell-Al subframe 
Kerb Weight 237.2 kg 
Wheelbase 1519 mm 
Ground Clearance NA 
Seat Height 800 mm – 890 mm 
Front Wheel 120/70-R19 
Rear Wheel 170/60-R17 
Front Suspension Evo Telelever, central springs 
Rear Suspension Evo Paralever Al Single-side swingarm 
Front Brake 310 mm twin disc - 4-piston radial caliper 
Rear Brake 285 mm two-piston floating caliper  
